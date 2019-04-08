Super Mario Odyssey: Everything we ever wanted

Super Mario Odyssey Screengrab

Super Mario Odyssey launched on 27th October 2017 is the best Nintendo Switch could provide with the limited hardware capabilities. It runs at 1080p with 60 frames per second. The game looks beautiful, colourful and smooth at the same time. The revolution caused by Super Mario Odyssey is at a similar scale with Super Mario 64. Nintendo was playing a huge risk here with its new handheld console Nintendo Switch. But, it's the reason Nintendo is still on many people's Christmas list. Odyssey stays true to the expectations and hype created by previous iterations of the game.

Odyssey brings in a few game-changing features like Cappy. The journey starts when Mario falls in the Cap Kingdom and chooses Cappy as his partner. Cappy plays a very vital role in the tour. Cappy can be used to attack, defence, jump and most importantly to control different NPC's around the globe whether it be a fish, a toad, a scooter or even a terrifying T-rex. Another difference is the collection of power moons. To power up their odyssey, Mario needs to collect Power moons hidden across different Kingdoms.

Colour selection has always been the selling point for Nintendo. The Beach kingdom and the Sand Kingdom are the best examples of colour selection. Super Mario Odyssey is the home for Nintendo's Easter eggs, from 2D levels to doctor Mario, It contains everything. Different themes, music are used in different areas. The amount of attention paid to details is huge. As expected, Nintendo has hidden loads of coins at locations which are hard to reach.

The Verdict - Super Mario Odyssey Pushes the Nintendo Switch to its ultimate limit. Game Designing and Story Development are best in class. It never feels repetitive or predictable. The low game time is the only problem with this game.

