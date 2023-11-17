Super Mario RPG Remake: How to unlock and defeat the hidden boss Culex

Super Mario RPG Remake still features a classic Final Fantasy IV reference: Culex! A 2-D entity from another dimension, he claims to fight for the Dark Mage - likely a reference to Golbez or Zeromus. His dialogue also hints at Final Fantasy, and his music is the “Boss Battle Theme” from the same game.

While he’s a superboss and easily the most difficult challenge in this game, he didn’t feel as tough in this iteration of the game.

Whether the characters are stronger in Super Mario RPG Remake due to team-up moves or simply having higher stats, Culex can be bested with a little bit of hard work. He’s still a worthy foe, but he doesn’t feel as powerful as he did in the original game.

Here’s how you unlock this foe and what you need to do to overcome his power.

How to find Culex in Super Mario RPG Remake

Finding Culex is the easy part; besting him is much harder (Image via Nintendo)

Finding Culex in Super Mario RPG Remake is just as easy as it is in the original game. It’s something you have to go out of your way to do, though. Once you’ve been to Monstro Town, you’ll find a locked door.

When ready, head back to Moleville, go to the northwest house, and buy the Fireworks for 500 coins. Then, take those outside to the group of boxes. You’ll see a young mole there who will trade you a Shiny Stone for the fireworks. Do this, and return to Monstro Town.

Interacting with the door in Super Mario RPG Remake at this point unlocks the door. You can go in, and Culex will challenge you to a battle. You can say no, however. Agreeing will trigger a cutscene and battle with the most powerful boss in the game.

Before you agree to this fight, I recommend having gear that helps protect you from elemental attacks, like the Safety Ring, Jinx Belt, and Attack Scarf. I recommend that your party be at least level 20 before challenging him.

How to defeat Culex in Super Mario RPG Remake

Culex is level 20 and has 4,096 HP, less than the 4,500 he had in the original game. He’s not alone, either. He has a quartet of elemental crystals, which are immune to their own element and weak to their opposite: Wind is weak to jump and immune to thunder; Earth is weak to thunder, on the other hand, and immune to jump. The same goes for the Fire and Water Crystals.

Personally, I keep either Mario, Mallow, and Geno in play or Mario, Mallow, and Bowser. Then, when an AOE heal is needed, I swap the third person in for Peach to use Group Hug. I like having Bowser for the Culex fight in Super Mario RPG, primarily for the overwhelming power of the Clown Car team-up.

This boss is tough, but he can be overcome (Image via Nintendo)

It can deal around 700 damage to all the crystals, and since it’s a multi-element attack, can trigger the weaknesses of almost everything in play. It’s powerful and certainly useful in this dangerous boss fight.

Since the enemy has multiple attacks a round, make sure to prepare and keep those Timed Hits/Defenses as closely timed as possible. However, some abilities cannot be timed against - but the game will tell you.

Status ailments are deadly in this fight (Image via Nintendo)

I recommend defeating the Earth and Wind Crystals first, if possible; their status ailments are incredibly frustrating. If you’ve stocked any Rock Candy items, this is the fight to use them. Otherwise, use Ultra Fireball (Mario), Star Rain (Mallow), and Clown Car Barrage Triple Move when possible.

You can also go the classic route of Geno Boosting Mario and using Jumps/Melee while keeping Peach in to top everyone off with heals. Both strategies are solid choices. You want to defeat the Crystals first before really focusing on Culex, though, due to the extra damage they provide.

While the Crystals are dangerous, the boss itself has some incredibly powerful spells: Flame Stone, Dark Star, and Meteor Blast in particular. In addition, Shredder removes your party buffs (including your accessory buffs), so be careful of that too.

The Lazy Shell is out of the way, but it's a must-have (Image via Nintendo)

Finally, there’s a cheesy way to win this fight if you want to do it. Give Princess Peach the Lazy Shell, and just have her heal until the Super Mario RPG Remake superboss runs out of Flower Points. Then, you can beat it up safely since it has no physical attacks.

Your reward for winning this Super Mario RPG Remake battle will be the Quartz Charm, which prevents instant defeat, halves incoming enemy attack damage, and adds 50% to all attacks the character uses. It's the best accessory in the game.

Culex is the most powerful boss in Super Mario RPG Remake, but he’s beatable with some prep work and effort. If you want to know other secrets, such as the Forest Maze treasure, we’ve got you covered.