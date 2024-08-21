Super Mini PEKKA in Clash Royale Super Cards Draft: Ability, strategies, and more

Super Mini PEKKA in Clash Royale is an exclusive Legendary card that is available during certain in-game events and challenges. Taking five elixirs to deploy, this troop deals melee attacks and targets only ground units. It is one of the featured Super Cards in the ongoing Super Cards Draft challenge.

This article briefly highlights Super Mini PEKKA in Clash Royale.

What you need to know about Super Mini PEKKA in Clash Royale

Ability

Super Mini PEKKA in Clash Royale drops pancakes that heal its allies every five seconds. Additionally, it has a massive attack stat that allows it to one-shot all troops and buildings in the game.

Stats

Since all the cards are placed at level 11 in the current Super Cards Draft event, here are the stats of a level 11 Super Mini PEKKA:

Hitpoints 1573 Attack 120,998 Targets Gound Hit Speed 1.6 seconds

Super Mini PEKKA deals 120,996 damage per strike. A level 15 Golem has 7456 hitpoints, which is the highest in the game. Therefore, it is safe to say Super Mini PEKKA can comfortably one-shot all ground troops and buildings in the game.

Strategies for Super Mini PEKKA in Clash Royale

In terms of offense, Super Mini PEKKA cannot be defeated by any single ground troop. However, it struggles against swarms, buildings, and air troops. Therefore, if you have it in your deck, try to include splash damage spells like Zap, Fire Ball, and Snow Ball to get rid of swarms. Additionally, Spells like Lightning and Void can help deal with buildings.

While defending against Super Mini PEKKA, only swarms, a few air troops, and specific buildings can give reliable results. Almost no air troop can defeat it fast enough to protect the crown tower, so it is necessary to have some support. Small troops like skeletons and goblins can distract it long enough.

If you suspect the opponent has picked Super Mini PEKKA, include swarms, Air troops, and buildings in your deck. Additionally, there are some Super Cards like Super Magic Archer, Super Archers, and Super Witch that can effectively deal with the troop.

If your opponent has Super Mini PEKKA, it should be quickly defeated because it can destroy all three crown towers if left unchecked.

