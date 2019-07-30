Super Smash Bros: Dragon Quest 9 DLC Hero releases today

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 7 // 30 Jul 2019, 20:08 IST

Super Smash Bros Ultimate has finally released its third DLC character today, 30 July 2019. "The Hero" is a character from the Nintendo game Dragon Quest 11 and he was announced in E3 2019 as the next playable character in Smash Ultimate. His alternate skins are also from other Dragon Quest games.

The Hero has a move set which is much more complex than other heroes. Not only does he have some powerful melee attacks but he also has a huge variety of spells at his disposal. Down + B will give you over 15 spells to choose from, 4 at a time. There is also a brand new map with the update.

Here's Smash Bros Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai explaining the lore and gameplay of the new character.

On first glance, The Hero looks pretty difficult to play. But he is also very versatile since he has ranged spells, powerful melee smashes as well as extremely good recovery. The Final Smash brings together the power of all the protagonists from the 33-year-old series channeled into one big, powerful hit.

The skins, which are different protagonists from the series, have different animations compared to the others. It's a nice difference to see. The movesets will, however, remain the same. There won't be 4 different heroes releasing, instead there will be only skin variations.

If you purchased the $25 Fighter Pass, you will get access to The Hero instantly. The Fighter Pass included Piranha Plant and the Joker from the Persona series and they were released earlier. In the same E3 panel, Banjo-Kazooie was revealed to be the next fighter in Smash Bros after The Hero.

There are also 2 more unannounced characters yet to be released. You can also purchase the heroes individually at $6 a piece. We can expect the remaining 3 DLC characters to release gradually over 2019 and early 2020.

