Video Game News: DLC characters already "locked in" for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Greg Bush FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 14 // 18 Nov 2018, 09:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This year's Super Smash Bros. will feature a roster of nearly 100 playable characters

Over the past few months, Nintendo released chunks of the roster for the upcoming title, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Fans of the series were excited to see every member of the cast throughout the past nineteen years would be playable in the latest installment.

Not to mention the additions of characters that players have been wanting to see for decades. Donkey Kong's King K. Rool, Metroid's Ridley, and Castlevania's Simon and Richter Belmont have all been brought onto the battlefield.

While the roster is incredibly stacked and features characters throughout the Nintendo library (and more), some fans were a little disappointed.

The last fighter to be announced, and the first official member of the DLC was the Piranha Plant. Piranha Plant will be free for everyone who registers the game by January 21, 2019. As far as the rest of the DLC, five more characters will be added to Smash Ultimate over the next year. Each fighter will be bundled with their own unique stage and music.

When the game releases in a few weeks on December 7th, players will be able to spend an additional $25 to buy the Fighter's Pass bundle, which will award them every fighter released through DLC when they come out. However, you can buy each character individually for $6.

As far as which characters will fill out the rest of the roster, it seems they have already been decided by Nintendo. Director Masahiro Sakurai revealed on Twitter recently that the DLC side of the roster has already been decided by Nintendo staff.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's DLC lineup is now complete. This time the selection was made entirely by Nintendo. I decide if we can create a fighter based on their selection, then come up with the plan.

So for those of you that were campaigning for Waluigi, I wouldn't exactly get my hopes up.

The base game will feature 74 playable characters. Adding Piranha Plant and the rest of the DLC, that will lock the roster in at 80 different characters.

Who would you like to see added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to stick to Sportskeeda for all video game and esports news!