Super Smash Bros. Ultimate hits a new sales record and inches towards being the best selling fighting game of all time

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch hits a new sales record, making it one of Nintendo's most successful titles yet. The information was taken from a publicly released financial record sheet from Nintendo. The number of units sold both digitally and physically hit a record 13.81 million copies.

Smash Ultimate has overtaken the Wii version of Super Smash Bros. Brawl which sold 13.30 million copies. It is the third best selling fighting game of all time as of today. The top two are Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U (released 2014) at 14.85 million and Street Fighter II (released 1991) at 14.05 million.

It's worth noting that Smash Bros Ultimate made these records just four months since its release in December 2018. It has inched closer to the top two best selling titles which took almost their entire lifetime to reach those figures.

It is a well deserved victory for the game. Smash Bros Ultimate is a very welcoming game to both new players and veteran players. It has the biggest roster of characters ever in a Smash game with more to come. The game recently released a Stage Builder and a new character Joker from Persona 5.

Nintendo has also had its best financial year since 2009. A report was tweeted from Niko Partners game analyst Daniel Ahmad. The Switch is probably the best console they have released in a long time. It also managed to surpass the entire lifetime sales of their earlier console, the Nintendo 64 in a shorter period of time.

Here is a look at Nintendo's financial results for the past 20 years.



Nintendo generated revenues of 1,200,560 million yen, up 13.7% YoY.

Operating Income was 249,701 million yen, up 40.6% YoY.



We can probably expect Nintendo to have a larger share of the pie as time passes. With the Generation 8 Pokemon Sword and Shield, Animal Crossing, Fire Emblem as well as the remake of the classic Gameboy Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening coming up there is a lot of hype created in the environment.