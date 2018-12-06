Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Mario, Pokemon, Metal Gear Solid Characters And More In Nintendo's Biggest Squad Yet

The diverse squad of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

For the first time on Nintendo Switch, Super Smash Bros. returns with the latest version, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The game is the biggest one ever created by Nintendo so far, featuring 74 fighters, 108 stages, nearly 1300 collectible Spirit characters, and a long, challenging single-player Adventure mode.

Super Smash Bros. has been all the hype this year, with refined gameplay mechanics and a huge list of characters from series such as Mario, Splatoon, Castlevania, Fire Emblem, Donkey Kong, Animal Crossing, Street Fighter, Final Fantasy, Pokemon and much more. When starting out, players will have only the original 8 characters from the Nintendo 64 game.

For those who haven't played before, the objective of Super Smash Bros. is to knock your opponent out of the Arena and exhaust their "stock" (stock is the terminology for lives). Among the most popular games in the fighting genre, every character has specializations, stats and ultimate moves known as "Super Smash".

Victories are calculated by three conditions: Timed, where players aim to win the most points by defeating opponents within a time limit, Stock, where players have a set number of lives and must aim to be the last player standing, and Stamina, where players must simply reduce their opponent's health down to zero to defeat them.

Super Smash Bros. also has various game modes, such as Classic, Special Smash, Smashdown, Squad Strike and Tournament. In Squad Strike, players battle in teams of multiple characters and in Smashdown, each character can only be played once. These are just some of the few game modes that are available.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate also has multiplayer, including local wireless and online play via WiFi. Players can get cosmetic rewards from playing online. Special controllers for the game have also been released.

This might be Nintendo's biggest game of 2018, so there is a reason why there is so much hype around it.