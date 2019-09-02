Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Possible leak regarding next DLC character

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

If you've been anxiously waiting to find out who the next DLC fighter to be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is, well... keep waiting. We don't know. But, according to a possible leak reported on the r/NintendoSwitch SubReddit, we may at least have some sort of clue.

According to a post from eagle-eyed Twitter user @PushDustIn, and reported on by Redditor u/enterthedragonpunch, the Nintendo UK website has a pre-order page for "Challenger Pack 4" for SSBU. In the description, it merely states the pack includes "1 new fighter", "1 new stage", and "several new music tracks", with more information about the pack to be released "periodically".

However, as our perceptive Redditor friend noticed, scrolling down to near the bottom of the page contains the following legal jargon:

:©SNK CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED."

Yep. There it is.

Now, SNK has a ton of characters that could be added to the game - especially from their plethora of fighting games (Fatal Fury, King of Fighters, Samurai Showdown, etc.). However, they also have a popular series with an aesthetic that might actually fit Smash even better.

Metal Slug is a series of side-scrolling shoot-em-up action games, originating in the arcades and eventually moving to consoles. While the game has plenty of violence and action, it's cartoon-y vibe and animation style would fit right in with the Super Smash Bros. world. Plus, it makes more sense, considering the different weapons available to use in both games.

Whatever it turns out to be, it won't be available until February 20th of next year. There's a good chance, however, that we get an announcement this month. While Nintendo doesn't usually attend the Tokyo Game Show - which starts on September 11 - it would make for a good opportunity to make the reveal.

As always, when we know, you'll know.

