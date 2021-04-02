Supercell, the game developer company best known for Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, announced three new Clash titles in development.

The Finnish game devs are, of course, looking to expand the existing Clash universe in a big way through these three titles.

The Three titles are:

Clash Quest

Clash Mini

Clash Heroes

Supercell announces three new Clash games

Supercell’s existing mobile games, like Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, have a huge player base globally.

The first game from the announcement, Clash Quest, is a tactical, turn-based, adventure strategy game where players will create dynamic troop combos and send them to different islands to fight bosses and other smaller enemies. The players will arrange their troop on a grid-based map. This game is being developed at Supercell’s headquarters in Helsinki, Finland.

The second game, Clash Mini is a mobile board game that will feature miniatures of the original Clash characters. This, along with the third game, are being developed in Supercell’s newer outpost in Shanghai, China.

Clash Heroes, the last game from the announcement, is an isometric action-adventure game, where players need to go to new lands and embark on grand quests. This game sort of exudes a Diablo vibe from the short video that was shown.

The announcement of this trio of games from Supercell comes as a big surprise to Clash fans. Supercell is somewhat infamous though, for not continuing some of their projects past beta. So it will not come as too much of a surprise if Supercell decides not to go ahead with any of these three games. Regarding this concern, the developers said in the video:

“With your feedback, we think these three can become the great games that Clash fans deserve. If they don’t meet the standards though, we’ll kill them and move on to other attempts.”

Players can sign up on clash.com to be notified when the games become available in their respective countries.