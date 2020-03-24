Supercell postpone Clash Royale League West 2020

Clash Royale League West has been rescheduled to mid-May 2020 (expected)

OGN America have withdrawn their partnership from CRL 2020

Clash Royale League

The coronavirus pandemic has affected many major eSports events, and as a safety measure, a bunch of tournaments have been postponed or canceled. Most recently, Supercell confirmed the delay of the first season of the Clash Royale League (CRL) West.

The major reason for this decision is the COVID-19 outbreak. Apart from this, Supercell also announced that their 2019 eSports partner, OGN America, will not be producing CRL West content as they aim to refocus their business strategy. The officials explained the situation in their statement:

As you all know, recent developments with the Coronavirus have caused major health concerns and risks throughout the globe. Due to this, we've had to rethink and shift our CRL West strategy and plans. Secondly, OGN America recently informed us of their decision to withdraw from producing CRL west, as they're refocusing their business strategy. This shift came very last minute, which further fuels need to postpone the initial start date of CRL West.

As of now, Supercell is hoping to go ahead with the tournament around mid-May 2020. In addition to this, they have also declared that the first season will be conducted in an online format, over five to seven weeks. For the eastern region, the Clash Royale League is set to begin on 2nd April.