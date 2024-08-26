Superfest 2024 announced: Dates, location, and games to be played

Supercell, the famed organisation behind blockbuster video games, has announced the Superfest 2024. The organization that has captivated millions of gamers worldwide has announced the dates for their monumental event. The upcoming event is scheduled to take place from November 1 to 3, 2024, at the Helsinki Exhibition and Convention Center in Finland.

This year's festival combines the World Finals of three of Supercell's most popular games: Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars.

Superfest 2024: Event highlights

Superfest 2024 will feature a packed schedule of competitive gaming, where the best global players will compete for the prestigious title of World Champion. The tournament schedule is as follows:

Day 1:

Nov 1- Clash of Clans World Championship Final (12:30 PM GMT+5:30)

Nov 1- Clash Royale World Finals (4:30 PM GMT+5:30)

Nov 1- Snapdragon Pro Series Brawl Stars World Finals (10:00 PM GMT+5:30)

Day 2:

Nov 2- Clash of Clans World Championship Finals (12:30 PM GMT+5:30)

Nov 2- Clash Royale World Finals (4:30 PM GMT+5:30)

Nov 2- Snapdragon Pro Series Brawl Stars World Finals (10:00 PM GMT+5:30)

Day 3:

Nov 3- Clash of Clans World Championship Finals (12:30 PM GMT+5:30)

Nov 3- Clash Royale World Finals (4:30 PM GMT+5:30)

Nov 3- Snapdragon Pro Series Brawl Stars World Finals (10:00 PM GMT+5:30)

This event marks the first time that these three major championships will be held together. All in all, Supercell is planning to create an unparalleled experience for fans and participants alike.

Supercell is hosting a special giveaway for the event

The gaming giant is holding a special giveaway through which six lucky fans will get the chance to attend the Superfest 2024 in person. To enter the giveaway challenge, fans will have to predict the Clash of Clans World Championship 2024 Champion by using #Superfest2024.

Among the three games in the tournament, one lucky fan will get the chance to attend one game and they can bring a friend along with them. Supercell encourages fans who cannot attend in person to watch the competitions online.

Superfest 2024 is shaping up to be a landmark event in the gaming calendar, celebrating Supercell's vibrant gaming community and offering spectacular competitions for fans worldwide. Whether attending in person or watching online, the upcoming Superfest promises an unforgettable experience for all.

For all the latest updates on mobile gaming, keep following Sportskeeda.

