Superman: Was Rocksteady's "World's Finest" Project Leaked?

Kevin C. Sullivan
News
28 Nov 2018, 23:50 IST

The World's Finest!
The World's Finest!

Ever since Rocksteady wrapped up their Batman: Arkham trilogy (remember, they didn't actually do Batman: Arkham Origins), we've all been wondering what their next project would be. Rumours speculated ranged from a Flash game to a Justice League title to something not even DC Comics related (Drake and the 99 Dragons reboot, anybody? Huh? HUH? Just me? OK.)

Well, the same site that previously led to accurate speculation of a Devil May Cry 5 game now has something new for us. The system requirements has a posting for a Rocksteady title named Superman: World's Finest. Very little information besides that is listed, although it is described as an 'action, adventure" game.

Now, let's also consider the fact that the Game Awards, which promised no less than ten new game announcements, are less than two weeks away and you can't blame us for getting our hopes up. And, as the folks at ComicBook.com pointed out (and a hat tip to them for the story, by the way), if this were a listing for some generic Superman title, World's Finest is certainly a pretty specific title.

There's been speculation as to what an open-world Superman game from Rocksteady would be like, and a previous leak on 4chan has given us some idea (if you think we're linking to 4chan, you're out of your mind.) Some details include the game taking place in the "Arkhamverse" (think back to the Superman/Lex Luthor references in Arkham Knight), a combat system that integrates flying, Brainiac as the main villain, and a slightly de-powered Supes.

Rocksteady is not a studio known for rushing their work (unless it's for the PC, it seems), which is refreshing but it also leaves as all going crazy with speculation. If this leak is accurate, do you think Rocksteady can do the seemingly impossible: pull off a good Superman game? And if they can, could it lead to a Justice League game? Sound off below!

Kevin C. Sullivan
Kevin Sullivan has been writing about games on video game websites since there were video game websites. Starting in 1998 in his dorm room at Iowa State University, he's built a writing career with his low key humor, love of pop culture and conversational writing style. He's written previously for Uproxx, Nuclear Salad, and Austin.com. He also currently writes Pro Wrestling news and features right here! at Sportskeeda! He lives outside of Austin, TX with his wife, daughter and three annoying cats.
