Horizon Forbidden West PS5 download size and pre-load date may have been leaked

Guerilla Games' upcoming title Horizon Forbidden West has its official release date scheduled for February 18, 2022.

The developers and Sony haven't provided fans an official date for the pre-load or any info on what the complete size is going to be. However, there is one supposed leak on the internet which points to February 11 as the day PS5 owners will be able to pre-load the title.

PlayStation Game Size @PlaystationSize



▶️ Download Size : 96.350 GB* (Without Day One Patch)



* Some Games on Database Have Bigger Size Than on Console (10-20 GB) , Anyway Still +70 GB !



🟩 Pre-Load : February 11

🟫 Launch : February 18



🟨 #PS5 #HorizonForbiddenWest

The PlayStation Game Size Twitter handle is known for revealing and leaking file sizes for titles coming to Sony’s console well ahead of the official announcement. According to them, Horizon Forbidden West will have a download size of a minimum of 96GBs, with the PS5 pre-load going live on February 11, 2022.

The pre-load will be going up just one week before the official release giving time for players who have pre-ordered the game to download what seems like a massive, open-world title. 96GBs on launch day is no joke, but it does not come as much of a surprise, as Guerilla Games is looking to make Horizon Forbidden West one of their most expansive titles yet.

Will Horizon Forbidden West pre-load start on February 11 for the PS5?

What grants this supposed leak a bit of weight is how probable the data seems for both the pre-load date and the cumulative file size.

The Twitter handle also notes that the 96.360GB will be the initial download size without the day one patch which is expected to hit the title as soon as it officially goes live.

It’s also important to note here that the file size and pre-load date information for Horizon Forbidden West were mined from the PlayStation Store, and there might be a lot of changes to it the closer the title approaches launch date.

PlayStation Game Size also states that “some games on the database have bigger size than on console (10-20 GB)”. Hence, the final size may vary quite a bit on launch day than what the supposed leaks suggest. However, the Twitter handle assures that it will be well above 70GB.

Horizon Forbidden West is a Sony exclusive and will be officially launching on February 18, 2022, for the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar