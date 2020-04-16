Surprises Aplenty Await Survivors in Free Fire’sBiggest Reward Event of 2020... So Far

Free Fire Wonderland offers something for everyone, including a new Kill Secured game mode, rare costume bundles

Spring has sprung in the world of Free Fire and to celebrate, a new Wonderland filled with surprises and presents has been built that’s sure to please. The Free Fire Wonderland Event, which runs from April 8 to 26, gives all Survivors a new character, rare costume bundles, and the SPAS12-Wasteland permanent gun skin, among others. The event will be Free Fire’s biggest reward event of the year so far, offering rewards for both existing and returning Survivors.

There will be 5 amazing gifts exclusive to Wonderland Peak Day on April 19, 2020. Survivors can start earning as soon as they log in:

Gift #1: Survivors that log into Free Fire on Wonderland Peak Day can choose a character freely from the pools and instantly level them up through the use of a free Character Card Lvl. 6.

Gift #2: Magic Cube Fragments are guaranteed to drop after every match on Wonderland Peak Day. Survivors can use these Fragments to redeem rare costume bundles via the Magic Cube exchange.

Gift #3: Calling back friends to Free Fire will give Survivors a chance to win the SPAS12-Wasteland permanent gun skin on Wonderland Peak Day. The more friends Survivors call back, the more prizes they can get!

Gift #4: On April 19, play one game to get the Kelly awakening shard and 100 Kelly – The Swift character fragments; get BOOYAH one time to get the Monster – UMP gun skin.

Gift #5: All guns will have a legendary gun skin unlocked on April 19 for Survivors to claim a one-day trial for all guns!

The surprises do not stop there as Survivors will be able to play a brand-new game mode and earn tons of free rewards during the Free Fire Wonderland event. Starting on April 19, Survivors can battle in Free Fire’s latest game mode, Kill Secured. Kill Secured is a 4v4 game mode where players have to pick up dog tags of their opponents, which will be dropped when they are defeated – with additional points awarded for each consecutive tag picked up! Survivors can also stop opponents from earning points by picking up a fallen teammates’ tag. Each time a Survivor respawns, they will be given the opportunity to choose their weapons before jumping into action.

Throughout the event, Survivors will be able to collect egg tokens from every match they play in order to obtain the exclusive Bunny Egghunter costume bundle. To help Survivors achieve this goal faster, a large airship that was introduced in Free Fire’s previous update will rain down tokens while flying across maps. Speaking of bunnies, the Explosive Jump game mode will be available once again during Free Fire Wonderland.