Swing your pickaxe? Get banned! Fortnite Competitive Rules Update.

Aditya FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Fortnite competitive rules are changing forever.

Fortnite's competitive scene is about to change forever, for good. Epic Games have recently announced a set of key rules that players will need to abide by inlay in the competitive Fortnite scene. Just how successful these rules might be can only be seen with time.

Most of us are aware of what a white flag resembles i.e peace. While there is no direct way of waving a white flag to make peace within the game, there are numerous clever workarounds that players have developed over-time and use them to form a truce or agreement in-game. This usually happens the most in competitive Fortnite matches where the stakes are usually high.

The most common reason players reach an agreement is to not take up a fight in-game, either you or the opponent or the both of you may be in a disadvantage. The players know there is a lot to lose for both the parties with no good for either of them and hence may form a truce through an in-game sign or action.

A very popular method of doing this by swinging your pickaxe at your opponent from a faraway distance which signals that you want to either stop the fight or take it elsewhere. This is technically Fortnite's version of the white flag. However, Epic Games have finally decided to put an end to this with their recent blog post which states 'Signaling' in certain ways to another party in-game may lead to a ban or other action upon the players.

The blog post stated that these actions are being taken to ensure fair gaming environment and to hopefully put an end to all forms of unfair plays that are currently being made that may end up putting other players at a disadvantage.

Here are the official rules set by Fortnite. Failing to abide by them may end up with colluding players receiving a permanent or temporary ban and other strict actions.

Competitive Fortnite’s Collision Rule:

Players may not work together to deceive or otherwise cheat other players during any match (“Collusion”). Examples of Collusion include the following:

Teaming: Players working together during the match while on opposing teams.

Planned Movement: Agreement between 2 or more opposing players to land at specific locations or to move through the map in a planned way before the match begins.

Communication: Sending or receiving signals (both verbal and non-verbal) to communicate with opposing players.

Item Dumping: Intentionally dropping items for an opposing player to collect.

Many cases of collusion may have gone unseen, however, Epic games seem to be very clear about their stand and a zero-tolerance policy for any teaming in the Fortnite Competitive scene from 2020 onwards. It was also clarified that due to a large number of players abusing the system to signal and collude with one another, these actions have in a way become necessary to keep the integrity of Fortnite's competitive intact within the eSports scene.

Epic Games has also stated the signals or actions that may cause them to review or take action against the players who abuse these glitch, In their blog post the described:

" For 2020 (starting 1/20/20), we are taking action against any kind of in-game communication between opponents via signalling in official tournament matches. This includes, but is not limited to:

Pick-axe swinging

Emoting

Toy tossing

Jumping

Any cases of signalling like those listed above will now result in a teaming/collusion penalty. We want to be explicitly clear that pacifism-style gameplay is still allowed, but if signalling is involved, we will review and take appropriate action for the teaming/collusion penalty. Repeat offenders may be subject to increased penalties."

Credit: EpicGames

While we look at it from an unfair gameplay perspective, it is equally important to highlight certain advantages that most players had when signalling was still legitimate.

Most players in high-level Arena lobby would usually swing their pickaxes at each other if they see other teams or individuals moving towards the zone. Let's face it, nobody likes to fight when the storm is half-way across the map and taking up a fight will cause neither of the parties any good. In a select few cases like the ones mentioned above, "Signaling" could have been a good thing in the traditional meaning of the word.

There is a high chance many pro players may fall under the axe if they fail to abide by these rules in the future. What comes of it can only be seen with time.