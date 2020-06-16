Dominant SynerGE win PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle 2020

SynerGE were declared winners at the PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle that concluded today.

Team IND and vsgCrawlers secured #2 and #3 spots on the leaderboard, respectively.

Team SynerGE cinched the PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle

The PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle 2020 concluded today, with Team SynerGE named as winners of the tournament. In partnership with Tessaract Esports, PUBG Mobile organized a tournament in which professional teams and streamers were invited to play against each other for a total prize pool of ₹3.4 lakhs.

After around a month of competition, the final stage of the PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle2020 wrapped up, in which Team SynerGE were able to put their name atop the leaderboard. The well-known Team IND and vsgCrawlers finished at the second and third positions, respectively.

A glance at how the points table shaped up in the final week of the PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle 2020

Right from Week 3, SynerGE were the constant leaders on the points table, with the eventual winners not giving a single chance to opponents to come back in the finals. Moreover, fans also witnessed an outstanding performance from IND's squad, who splendidly managed to place themselves at the No 2 spot.

Before the final week, Team IND were in third spot, but with robust strategies, they snatched the runners-up spot on the leaderboard.

Prize pool distribution

After the end of any competition, everyone is curious about the distribution of prize money. PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle 2020 was offering a massive prize pool of ₹3.4 lakhs. Out of this, SynerGE took away ₹1,60,000, with the first runners-up getting ₹1 lakh and the second runners-up ₹80,000.

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle 2020 final overall standings

Overall standings

Here are the overall standings of the PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle 2020 after Day 2 of Week 4:

#1 Team SynerGE - 359 points

#2 Team IND - 337 points

#3 VSG Crawlers - 308 points

#4 Inside Out - 276 points

#5 U Mumba Esports - 223 points

#6 GodLike - 209 points

#7 Orange Rock - 207 points

#8 K18 - 198 points

#9 4 King - 167 points

#10 Marcos Gaming - 163 points

#11 8 Bit - 157 points

#12 Team Rhino - 155 points

#13 Fnatic - 151 points

#14 Soul - 126 points

#15 TSM Entity - 107 points

#16 Powerhouse - 96 points