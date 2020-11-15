SypherPK explains how Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 could bring 'huge changes' to the game

Epic Games' Fortnite is currently on the brink of a large-scale NEXUS War, which is scheduled to take place in the upcoming Chapter 2 Season 5.

The heroes and legends of Marvel lore have assembled on the Fortnite island to take on the impending and ominous threat of the Devourer of Worlds aka Galactus, who looms larger than ever.

Galactus is getting closer and closer everyday 👀



Video made by me

Images via @KaspolLeaks pic.twitter.com/C5YXQNHYJP — Max - Fortnite Leaks And News (@Max_FnLeaks) November 8, 2020

With Chapter 2, Season 4 hurtling towards its end, popular Fortnite streamer SypherPK recently released a YouTube video, where he speaks about all that he knows about the upcoming season and the monumental changes it could bring along with it.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5: All we know so far

With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, Epic Games decided to up the ante in the crossover department as it went all out in staging an elaborate Marvel crossover featuring the likes of Iron Man, Wolverine, Thor and more.

The Marvel-themed superhero extravaganza has proved to be one of the most ambitious video game crossovers in recent memory. Fans have been left spoilt for choice thanks to the several superhero skins, emotes and challenges up for grabs.

With Chapter 2 Season 4 setting the foundation for an epic battle against Marvel supervillain Galactus, the hype surrounding Chapter 2 Season 5 could simply not get anymore real as fans eagerly await its release.

Keeping this in mind, Ali "SypherPK" Hassan recently shared his thoughts on the nature of Season 5, which he feels will have a major impact on the game and the map:

"This event is going to be the biggest event Fortnite has ever had , the largest they've ever had. Everything's not gonna be wrapped up in just one season, I think this is just the beginning of a long story and I feel like season 5 is just gonna be a continuation ."

" I feel like we're not gonna defeat Galactus necessarily in Season 4 and season 5 is gonna have huge, huge changes to the game and the map when it's all said and done ...it's just shaping up to be an epic finale."

He also speaks more about the Chapter 2 Season 5's release date and the potential countdown:

"Season 5 is scheduled to come out December 3rd ...I'm thinking the countdown might start with the 14.6 Joker skin pack. "

This is what the event countdown will look like, (location & date are unknown). via Mix pic.twitter.com/se2tGhxL3F — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 6, 2020

Having said that, it now remains to be seen if Season 5 does indeed serve as the end of Fortnite Chapter 2. Will the season end with a climactic finale or will fans end up getting 10 full seasons like earlier chapters of Fortnite?