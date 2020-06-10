SypherPK on why Fortnite Youtubers are turning away from the game

The streamer explains reasons behind the decline of Fortnite content on Youtube and other platforms.

Lack of content update, and a stale gameplay experience seems to a major factor driving people away.

Fortnite has been under severe content scarce since Chapter 2, Season 1

The new season of Fortnite comes out on 17th June and everyone from Fortnite Youtubers to casuals players are hyped, primarily because the current season lacks content

It goes without saying that fresh and regular content is paramount to a game's success and more importantly to keep it's player base occupied.

With a lack of variety and new elements to explore they tend to get stale quickly, leaving players bored out their mind.

Popular Fortnite Youtuber and content creator, SypherPK recently discussed how lack of content and regular in-game updates are plaguing one of the most popular segments of Fortnite videos; usually includes YouTubers experimenting with whacky items, attempting near impossibles challenges and trolling other players in their lobbies.

In his video explaining the decline in Fortnite content on Youtube, Sypher explains how its overall vibe is one of the driving factors behind it.

Skill Based Matchmaking in Fortnite allowed for a better casual experience

Fortnite has had a long history with SBMM. Many were by its side, while others strongly opposed it. In the context of Sypher's video, he explains how SBMM is partly responsible for taking the 'fun' out of the game.

WATCH: A popular content segment in Fortnite involved pros helping new players win the game.

A lot of fun content around Fortnite involved popular creators playing with new players, commonly referred to as 'noobs'. The type of videos are not viable anymore due to SBMM in place, exclaimed Sypher.

'Variety' within the game in question

Back during Chapter 1 of Fortnite, fun and random additions to the game made for an exciting experience.

Boogie Bombs were among the most popular Fortnite item (Image Credits:ReadyPlayer1)

Players had a slew of items to choose from. Impulse grenades, Flintlock pistols, Legendary bush all allowed players to experiment and explore a multitude of possibilities. On the contrary, the new Fortnite season seems to have limited the slightly whacky items that tend to make the overall experience slightly boring, and for good reason which brings us to our next point.

Regular Fortnite updates, a thing of the past?

For most Chapter 2 players, long pauses in-between updates are normal. However, If you've been around since Chapter 1, Season 4, you'd know Fortnite updates were almost a weekly occurrence.

Developers at Epic Games kept the community going by introducing new items to the game; Hop rocks, Impulses, ballons all allowed for variations in every individual's gameplay.

Don't like to fight?

Equip a bush and camp!

Fight a lot?

Choose from 5 different types of shield potions (Slurps, Mini, big pots, ChugJugs, and splashes)

Regular Fortnite updates also forced players to keep evolving constantly. Players had to adapt to a new style of gameplay with every update, which kept the game fun and exciting and gave the players a reason to play more often.

From a content creation perspective, updates helped the Youtubers to keep providing fresh content to their viewers without much of a hassle, which doesn't seem to be the case in the on-going season of Fortnite.