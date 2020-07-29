SypherPK outline how to go pro in Fortnite and why some might choose not to

The Fortnite competitive scene has grown into a massive community in a relatively short amount of time. As more and more people are chasing the dream of becoming a professional Fortnite player, SypherPK detailed how anyone can achieve this and why many choose not to.

What does it take to be a pro Fortnite player?

Many games and sports have natural barriers to their professional scene. You probably can’t go pro in Basketball unless you’re tall and athletic, you’re not likely to become a pro long distance runner if you have asthma, and you probably won’t become a champion chess player unless you’ve been playing for decades.

Fortnite is unique in that its pro scene lacks many of these common barriers to entry, and in theory anyone could learn to play at a pro level, so why don’t they? The biggest obstacles seem to be time and risk.

Time commitment

Advertisement

SypherPK outlined how time is the biggest obstacle for many. Developing a professional level of skill in Fortnite requires that you dedicate a significant amount of time to the game each day, recommended at 8 hours minimum. For many, this amount of time is difficult to do without significant support, and it’s not something you can easily commit to if you’re also working a job or attempting to earn a degree.

Why do so many choose not to go pro?

Here's a tweet from ~8 years ago.@SypherPK currently has 👇

- 4,300,000 on YouTube

- 3,500,000 on Twitch

- 2,800,000 on Instagram

- 1,000,000 on Twitter



Hard work pays off. https://t.co/ikQifeCE40 — Pipeline (@pipelinegg) July 28, 2020

SypherPK even pointed out how even Fortnite content creators like himself and Ninja don’t have the time to play the game at a professional level. For himself, SypherPK mentioned that dedicating 8 hours a day developing a professional skill set would necessitate stepping away from his work as a content creator, and that he could not justify potentially devaluing his brand for a chance at a pro payout.

He extends this theory to Ninja, whose brand is valued around $10 million. Even the pro Fortnite player with the highest earnings hasn’t earned half that much through prize payouts, showing how for many the decision to go pro would actually earn them less money.

Another major issue pointed out by SypherPK is that the Fortnite pro scene is fierce. With as many players attempting to make it big as there are, being pro means treating the game like a job, working an 8 hour regimen, and keeping up in a stressful community. For many, this simply is not worth it.