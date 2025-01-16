T1 vs Dplus in League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle features a T1 vs Dplus matchup on January 16, 2025. Currently, the two groups boast one victory and one loss each, which means winning every match is crucial. With new lineups, both T1 and Dplus have the potential to dominate the season. However, since the latest LoL patch 25.S1.1 significantly impacts the meta, it'd be interesting to see how the two teams perform.

Ahead of the T1 vs Dplus clash in the League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle, this article highlights the teams' recent results, livestream details, and more information.

T1 vs Dplus in League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle: Which team will win the battle?

Prediction

After their epic victory at the League of Legends Worlds 2024, T1 faced a setback when their toplaner, Zeus, left the team in November 2024. However, they quickly signed former Hanwha Life Esports toplaner Doran, who boasts multiple LCK titles.

Lane-swapping remains a significant part of the current League of Legends meta. Since T1 has perfected the art of lane-swapping, they are expected to have an advantage over most teams in 2025. The team thrives on momentum and clutch performances by individual players. With five exceptional talents, including the legendary Faker, they can defeat any team in the world.

Meanwhile, Dplus KIA has signed two-time Worlds winner, BeryL, as their support. The duo of BeryL and Aiming is formidable and has the potential to dominate the Botlane 2v2 matchups against T1's Gumayusi and Keria.

Additionally, Dplus' new 17-year-old toplaner, Siwoo, is touted as the next big star in South Korea. He has delivered impressive performances in the LCK CL tournaments with both carry and tank champions. With Lucid and ShowMaker in the jungle and midlane, Siwoo has immense carry potential.

Prediction: T1 is expected to win the series 2-1.

T1 vs Dplus: Head-to-head

These two teams have faced off 13 times in the past. T1 won 10 matches, while Dplus managed three victories.

Previous results

T1's previous match was against Dplus in the KeSPA Cup 2024, where the former lost. However, T1 wasn't playing with a full lineup.

On the other hand, Dplus' previous match was against BRION in the KeSPA Cup Grand Final. The former lost the series 1-3.

Rosters

T1

Top : Doran

: Doran Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

Dplus

Top : Siwoo

: Siwoo Jungle : Lucid

: Lucid Mid : ShowMaker

: ShowMaker ADC : Aiming

: Aiming Support: BeryL

How to watch T1 vs Dplus in League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle

The T1 vs Dplus match will start at the following times:

PT : January 16, 2025, at 2:30 am

: January 16, 2025, at 2:30 am CET : January 16, 2025, at 11:30 am

: January 16, 2025, at 11:30 am IST : January 16, 2025, at 4 pm

: January 16, 2025, at 4 pm Beijing CST : January 16, 2025, at 6:30 pm

: January 16, 2025, at 6:30 pm KST: January 16, 2025, at 7:30 pm

If you want to watch the T1 vs Dplus match live, the English broadcast will be telecast on these websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

