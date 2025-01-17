  • home icon
  T1 vs DRX in League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle: Prediction, livestream details, and more

T1 vs DRX in League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle: Prediction, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jan 17, 2025 22:24 GMT
T1 will face DRX in the LoL LCK Cup 2025 (Image via LCK)
T1 will face DRX in the LoL LCK Cup 2025 (Image via LCK)

The League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle will feature T1 vs DRX on January 18, 2025. The former lost its first match while the latter secured victory even with a substitute player. Although T1 is the favorite to win the tie against DRX, recent roster changes and the LoL meta-shift can alter the potential outcome.

This article highlights recent statistics, results, and relevant details ahead of the T1 vs DRX matchup in the LCK Cup 2025.

T1 vs DRX in League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle: Can T1 secure the first win of the season?

Prediction

T1 started the LCK Cup 2025 with a loss against Dplus KIA. Although the scoreline was 1-2, the former looked underwhelming overall, and the players couldn't perform at their best. Doran, the newly appointed Toplaner, faced significant challenges during his third game with Jax, where his counterpart, Siwoo, outperformed him.

For T1, securing victories in the upcoming matches is imperative. The team finds itself in a precarious position, as the regulations indicate that it can placed at the bottom of the losing group. To gain advantages during early to mid-game, the Top Jungle partnership of Doran and Oner must significantly enhance their performance.

Conversely, DRX won in its initial match against BRION despite the absence of the primary ADC, Teddy. The Vietnamese talent LazyFeel took his place and delivered an outstanding performance during the series.

Nevertheless, Teddy is anticipated to return for the upcoming match against T1, which implies that DRX will be significantly more formidable than before. Ultimately, the T1 vs DRX matchup promises to be intriguing, as it will provide fans with greater insight into how both teams approach the beginning of the season.

Prediction: T1 is expected to win the series 2-0.

T1 vs DRX: Head-to-head

The two teams played 23 times against each other. T1 secured 18 victories while DRX only managed to win five times.

Previous results

T1 lost its previous match 1-2 against Dplus KIA in the LCK Cup 2025. On the other hand, DRX won the previous series 2-1 against BRION.

Rosters

T1

  • Top: Doran
  • Jungle: Oner
  • Mid: Faker
  • ADC: Gumayusi
  • Support: Keria

Dplus

  • Top: Rich
  • Jungle: Sponge
  • Mid: ucal
  • ADC: Teddy, LazyFeel
  • Support: Andil

How to watch T1 vs DRX in League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle

Here are the starting times of the T1 vs DRX match:

  • PT: January 18, 2025, at 12:30 am
  • CET: January 18, 2025, at 9:30 am
  • IST: January 18, 2025, at 2 pm
  • Beijing CST: January 18, 2025, at 4:30 pm
  • KST: January 18, 2025, at 5:30 pm

To catch the LCK Cup 2025 match live, head to the following websites:

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
