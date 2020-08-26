Tacaz vs Panda: Who is the better PUBG Mobile player?

It is not a surprise to see many PUBG Mobile players take up streaming as their mainstream career choice. As much as the popular battle royale has flourished in India, it has had a significant impact on other regions as well.

As unique as the game is, after gaining popularity, streaming becomes a reliable source of income and stardom. This article covers two such content creators, who are from different parts of the world yet share the same interest: streaming PUBG Mobile.

Tacaz

PUBG Mobile streamer Tacaz's Asian server stats for Season 14

PUBG Mobile ID: 5545342200; in-game name:『一DinOD.; YouTube channel: Tacaz

Nguyễn Trọng Tưởng, popularly known as Tacaz, is a popular PUBG Mobile streamer from Vietnam. He has over five million subscribers on YouTube and approximately 686 million total views on his videos.

Tacaz has played a total of 282 matches in the current season. He has won 32 games with a win rate of 11.3%. However, the best part about his stats is his outstanding K/D ratio of 6.33%, having registered 1,786 kills this season. The streamer has a headshot percentage of 26.8, thanks to 478 such kills recorded.

Panda

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile streamer Panda's Europe server stats for Season 14

PUBG Mobile ID: 5178659321; in-game name: Panda; YouTube channel: Panda

Tobias Nas, famously known as Panda, is a renowned PUBG Mobile streamer from Sweden. He has over 6.7 million subscribers on YouTube, and his channel sits at 759+ million views.

In Season 14, Panda has played 82 games on the European server. He has an astonishing win number of 21, which gives him a win rate of 25.6%. Panda has 719 kills for a fantastic K/D ratio of 8.77%. The broadcaster has a headshot percentage of 22.4, having notched 161 such frags.

Panda has also played 24 games in the Middle-Eastern server, with 11 wins. He has a high K/D ratio of 11.58% and 278 kills.

The Swede has also played three games on the North American server and registered one win. Panda has 12 kills and a K/D ratio of 12.

Which PUBG Mobile streamer is better?

Panda with a bevy of awards (Image Credits: Pinterest)

Tacaz and Panda are outstanding players and entertaining YouTube streamers. They both have a lot of talent and passion for the game. If we talk about statistics and numbers on their profiles, Panda comes on top in Season 14. He has a better win rate percentage in fewer games than Tacaz. Panda also has a higher K/D ratio and a respectable number of kills, considering he has played only 82 games.