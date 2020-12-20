Taiwanese man insults Twitch streamer for talking in English on live stream, gets called out to a fight

A Taiwanese Twitch streamer got called out in a public restaurant for “speaking English,” as another Taiwanese decided to argue and challenge the streamer to a fight “outside.”

Twitch streamer Joey Kaotyk was streaming with a friend while having a meal at a local Taiwanese restaurant. However, when another man heard him speak continuously in English, he ended up getting into an argument with the Twitch streamer.

The Taiwanese man told the Twitch streamer to speak in Chinese if he wishes to speak, and ended up challenging him to a “fight outside.” In response, the streamer expressed his desire to “not fight,” and attempted to defuse the rather sudden situation.

Twitch streamer gets insulted and challenged to a fight by local Taiwanese man for speaking in English instead of “Chinese”

Joey “JOEYKAOTYK” Kaotyk is an IRL Twitch streamer who regularly posts content related to his travels and outdoor exploration in Asia. The Twitch streamer/YouTuber also plays a variety of games, including Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Ghost of Tsushima.

Currently, Joey Kaotyk has a decent 76.7k followers on Twitch in addition to some 3.46k subscribers on YouTube. In a recent “IRL” stream, Joey decided to stream a meal that he was having at a local Taiwanese restaurant along with a female friend.

However, as he was conversing with his viewers in English, a Taiwanese man began to argue and shout at the streamer.

“This is a restaurant okay? You are talking too much. I don’t like! This is Taiwan okay? You wanna speak, speak Chinese. Do you understand? Is that crystal clear?”

Needless to say, the Twitch streamer responded (in Taiwanese) and appeared to try and calm the man down. However, the man did not seem ready to listen at all.

“I don’t care! This is a restaurant. You wanna fight, fight with me outside. “

Needless to say, the Twitch streamer had no intentions to fight, and told the man exactly that. Towards the end, he turned to his viewers to talk about how the weird situation played out within seconds in front of them.

While the Twitch streamer dealt with the overall situation quite smartly, viewers could not help but notice how the man was asking the streamer to speak in Taiwanese, in English.