Tales of Graces F Remastered: Complete list of side missions

Tales of Graces F Remastered will be releasing on multiple platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and even PlayStation 4. The original game was released back in 2012 release and offers a lot of content, with over 80 side quests. We've listed all the side quests available in Tales of Graces F Remastered.

All side quests from Tales of Graces F Remastered

The side missions in the remastered version are the same as the original 2012 title (Image via Bandai Namco)

Since this upcoming JRPG title is essentially a remake of the original 2012 title, the list of missions will be the same. Below are all the side quests you can expect to see in the game:

Wishing the Pain Away- This quest starts during the childhood arc. You have to find Cheria in order to finish the quest.

A Private Conversation- Once you meet Aston for the first time, go to Kerri's room.

The Expendable Son- As you enter Chapter 4 of the story, head to the second floor of the manor.

Mr. Oswell's Secret 1- After meeting the president for the first time, enter Mr. Oswell's manor.

Mr. Oswell's Secret 2- After finishing the quest at Riot Peak, head to Mr. Oswell's manor.

A Cold Night- Before giving up the 5 Stratheme Horns, go and rest at the Inn.

Brotherhood- Before going back to Zavhert, rest at the inn.

Malik's Remembrance 1- You can collect this event star from the lower-central area of the map.

Malik's Remembrance 2- Head to Zavhert's Inn to get another star.

Malik's Remembrance 3- Go to Kurt's office at Fendel Tower.

Slim Pickings- Visit Fermat's house to complete this mission.

A Father's Legacy- As Kerri gives you a few items during Chapter 6, head to your mother's room.

Unlucky in Love- Head to Lhant after you manage to geth both Cheria and Malik in your party during the Lineage and Legacies quest.

An Offering of Flowers- After winning against Helmcrusher, complete the inn requests to finish this quest.

The Unsigned Letter- At the meadow at Lhant Hill, look for an event star near a tree to trigger a cut-scene.

Frederic's Lost Treasure- You can start this quest when the Chapter 4 is about to end. As reward, you will receive Charbroiler.

Her Husband's Keepsake- This quest can be started only during Chapter 8. Upon completing the quest, you will receive Honorary Knight outfit.

Victoria's New Orders- Can be started after Chapter 2. As reward, you will receive Teacher's Pet title.

Malik's Teacher- Talk to Malik's teacher in Chapter 3 to get Silver Hunk title.

What Became of Bryce- Defeat Bryce to get his weapon as well as the Windor Crest.

Cheria's Piano- During Chapter 8, find a Tuning Fork from a treasure chest. As rewards, Cheria gets Amber Vestments and the Emotive Pianist title.

Bandit Control- This quest can be triggered by talking to a man who can be found at the Old Grale Highroad. You will receive Green Cryas and Pascal's Wind Summoner title.

Tremors at Wallbridge- Once Hubert is part of your team, defeat the boss at the Wallbridge Ruins.

The Turtlez Bozz- Found in the area to the north of Barona, talk to Turtlez Bozz.

Book of Rare Creatures- During your journey to the Sable Izolle, you will meet a man who will give you a book. Return with this book to Oul Raye's Inn.

The Secret Proposal- Look for the man with an event bubble on his head at the east corridor in Lhant. Asbel will receive Son of a Hero title as reward.

Asbel's Strange Hobby- In Chapter 6, talk to the ship captain and then defeat Malevolent Stars to complete the quest.

Free Spirit- Trigger this quest by approaching the event star at the Uncharted Sandstretch.

The Vanished Town- Approach the event star at the Research Tower at Sable Izolle.

The Mysterious Power- After Hubert is a member of your party, make your way to Oul Raye anad interact with the event star.

A Misplaced Picture- Go into the residency near the Royal Sanctuary and interact with the man there. Then, speak to the son at North Yu Liberte Port.

Lambda's Remains- Find the Shuttle Crash Site. After this, you will get into a fight with an NPC. Defeat him to receive Proof of Another World and Silver Vestments as rewards.

Sophie's Homecoming?- Go to Yu Liberte's Residential District and talk to the woman there with an event bubble.

Priceless Tools- Speak to Marian at Yu Liberte's Commercial District and then look for a monster in the Strahta Desert East and defeat it.

The Secret Plan- Defeat the enemies at level 20 to get the Hand-Drawn Map.

Vault Full of Memories- Hubert will receive 'Scion of Oswell' title after eliminating the guardian here.

Sticky Fingers- Steal an item from Scepterista at the 10th floor.

The Pipsqueak Shakedown- Give the kid at the southwest of the inn 6,400 gald to receive Good Samaritan title.

Calling a Spade a Spade- Find a man with the event bubble at the top of Fendel Mountain Pass in Chapter 6.

Captain Handsome- Find an event star at the Bathus Cithadel boss room to get the Model Soldier title.

A Natural Mimic- Find the fake treasure chest in Mt. Zavhert.

Fur of the 'Gong- Go to Fendel Highlands and interact with the man with an event bubble there.

Smuggling Run- Go to Zavhert Port and defeat the enemies at the Strahta Rachet.

Pascal and the Spy- Head to Fendel Tower in Chapter 8 and speak to Evidence of Espionage item.

Sibling Envy- Interact with a man with the event bubble at the Amarcian Enclave.

Rangers, Move Out!- Kill the monster to the south of the Fendel Research Lab.

Lorelia's Grave- Retrieve Kurt's Pendant from the Fendel Glacier Ruins.

Spare Parts- Interact with Psi to start this quest.

Understanding Hubert- This quest can be started from the Humanoid Research Center.

Like a Human- Interact with the event star near the Bathus Citadel to get 'Stirrer from Detachment' title.

Version 6.1- Get the Version 6.1 title at the Lambda's Cocoon.

Modern Couture- Find a treasure chest in Strahta Desert Ruins that has Liquisilk Fabric item.

Innocent Couture- Find a treasure chest with Pearl Windthread in it from Barona Castle.

Dreaming Big- Go to the Beach Resort and check out the inflatable shark.

The Gentleman- Complete all the available inn requests to unlock this quest. Upon finishing it, you will get Dragon's Blood, Darkened Ore, and Purebright Cloth.

Sophie's Seed Collection- In Chapter 8, interact with the event star near Cheria's place.

Hide-and-Seek- To start this event, speak to the maid at the Central Tower of Wallbridge Fortress.

Magic Carta- Play the game of Magic Carta at Sable Izolle. Winning at different difficulties will earn you different rewards.

The Trio of Titans- Return 'Requiem,' 'Lost Anklet,' and 'Hero Staff' to the Warrior's Roast Inn.

Opening Night- Acquire all 5 volumes of the Best Princess Stories book to complete this quest.

The Sick Child- Collect all 9 plushies to Lara to complete 'The Sick Child' quest.

Shot Cube- Get all the cubes in the right position to get Rare Shotstaff and the Winner's Trophy.

Strange Folk- Speak to the trio in the inn at Grayleside to start the quest.

Guardians of the Valkines- Examine the three stars and eliminate dragon guardians as you reach the end of the game.

A Sword of Antiquity- This quest is exclusive to Chapter 8 of the game and will get you a sword, Excalibur, and the title of Inheritor of Excalibur as rewards upon finishing the quest.

Death of a Humanoid- To trigger this quest, speak to the Humanoid at Telos Astue 1F.

When a Lord Met a Lady- Approach the event star in Lhant Manor's study as the Lineage and Legacies quest starts.

Rest and Recreation- Scan the world map and look for the Beach Resort. Completing the quest will get you Alluring Temptress title.

The Swimsuit Theft- After finishing the previous side quest, you will need to find swimsuits for everyone to clear this mission.

The Battle for the Sky- Watch the Errand Boys skit to start this side quest.

Fendel's Newest Minister- Collect 15 random sparkles and then throw them in a trash can at Zavhert's Inn to finish this quest.

Barmaster Malik- After finishing side quest number 43, speak to the man at Bar Tactics in Barona.

Hopebringer- During the Lineage and Legacies chapter, go to Lhant to trigger a cut-scene. Now interact with the event star in the Manor study.

Fermat's New Baby- During the Lineage and Legacies chapter, visit Fermat and give her husband a chocolate to start the quest.

A Prospect for Hubert- During Lineage and Legacies chapter, go to the Residential District after meeting the president. Finishing the quest will earn you Legion Commander title.

Cheria's Cold- In the same chapter, fly to Gralesyde and watch the skit there. Now enter the inn and interact with the event star.

Lilac Petals- Watch the skit outside Royal Sanctuary in Barona and then head to Velanik's Inn and interact with the event star to start the quest.

Mecha- Asbel Reborn- Before leaving for Lastalia Shaft, make a stop at the Shuttle Bay and watch the cut-scene. Finishing the quest will get Pascal the title of Pastel Pascal.

The Secret Fort- Meet the women at the Amarcian Enclave and then watch the skit to start the quest. As reward, Richard will get the Benign Conspirator title.

Poisson on Top- As Pascal, fix the elevator to Riot Peak and then defeat Possion to get 150000 gald.

Turtlez on Strike- Make your way to the Turtlez HQ and talk to the Turtlez with the event bubble to trigger the quest.

Birth of a Turtlez- Go to the Beach Resort and then stop at Resort Area. Here, talk to the Turtlez to wrap up this mission.

Victoria the Diplomat- After completing the previous quest, head to the basement of Research Tower at Sable Izolle. As reward, you will get 30000 gald.

