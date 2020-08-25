Tanmay Bhat's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

The success of PUBG Mobile in the last few years has paved the way for the rise of the battle royale genre in the mobile gaming platform. The game has taken over the industry in such a short duration and is currently one of the best battle royale experiences players can have on a mobile device.

PUBG Mobile's increasing popularity has also resulted in the emergence of content creators and professional streamers, who make the game the primary subject of the content they churn out online.

Tanmay Bhat is a renowned comedian from India who also runs a YouTube channel where he frequently streams several games, including PUBG Mobile. He participated in the OnePlus 8 Domin8 event this year and played for Team Chahal.

In this article, we look at this PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Tanmay Bhat’s PUBG Mobile ID

Tanmay Bhat’s PUBG Mobile ID is 5105981742, and his present IGN is MegaSunilPalOP.

Tanmay Bhat’s Stats

Season 14

Tanmay Bhat's stats in Season 14

In the on-going season, Tanmay has played 104 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 14 of them, with a win percentage of 13.46%. He has notched 169 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.62. He has also played 2 duo matches.

Season 13

Tanmay Bhat's stats in Season 13

In the previous season, Tanmay Bhat played a total of 149 squad matches and won 18 of them, finishing 93 times in Top 10. He also had 285 kills to his name, with a K/D ratio of 1.91.

Tanmay Bhat’s YouTube channel

The first video on Tanmay Bhat’s YouTube channel was posted back in 2007. However, he only started creating regular content nine months ago. Since then, he has streamed PUBG Mobile quite a few times. He currently has over 2.15 million subscribers and more than 263 million views in total.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Tanmay also has another channel called ‘Honestly by Tanmay Bhai.’

His social media accounts

Tanmay Bhat is quite active on social media.

Click here to visit his Instagram profile.

Click here to visit his Twitter profile.

He also has a subreddit and a discord server.

Discord: Click here

Subreddit: Click here