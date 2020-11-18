Teacher creates an Among Us game where doing Math (tasks) leads to finding the impostor, and it's genius

Math may be a difficult subject for most students, but this smart teacher used Among Us, the viral social deduction game, to teach his students some good old math.

Among Us has been doing the rounds in the gaming community for a good while now. With people playing the game frequently, many have come up with new and innovative ways to approach subjects using the game as a backbone.

Math 101 using Among Us

A student recently posted this video on YouTube and Reddit, showing that their math teacher had devised a new way to teach math. The individual used Among Us as a background and worked around with Google forms to come up with the concept of the game.

The students had to solve the math problems, which were disguised as tasks, just as it is in the game. Continuously performing the tasks lead the students to the impostor. Students who had performed the tasks correctly won the round, with a nice little victory image at the end of the entire session.

Image via InnerSloth Studios

This is a nice way of engaging students with a game like Among Us. People usually tend to relate to something very popular. So linking this game with math problems would not only help the students perform better, but it'd also help them to understand the concept of the problem as well.

Having said that, it does feel nice to see the kind of impact the game is having on the global community as a whole. It's rare to see a game that has no strict educational backing being used in a scenario to teach subjects more effectively.

While the developers at InnerSloth Studios surely did not think about Among Us in this fashion, it will definitely come as a surprise to them as well. Given the amount of popularity Among Us has garnered, InnerSloth has launched their own merchandise store as well.

Among Us does have a lot of potential, and it's barely scratched the surface when it comes to community interaction.