Team Entity Wins Mafia Cup Season 1 Finals
Today was the last day of Mafia Cup Season 1 Final. After three days of long battle, we finally have a winner.
Entity Gaming won the tournament with 150 Points ( 74 - Kill points & 76 - Placement points) and took home 1,00,000 Rupees.
Team Entity Gaming roster :
- Entity Clutchgod
- Entity Jonathan
- Entity Neyoo
- Entity ZGod
- Entity Ghaatak
Second place was secured by the team GODLIKE (141 Points) & Third place by Team SAD (127 Points).
The Final Points Table shows the current landscape with Team FNATIC not performing well owing to out of the box strategies and without ScoutOP. The newly formed Team Orange Rock showing much needed improvement.
PUBG Mobile Mafia Cup Season 1 was organised by Offsider Esports and powered by DG Gaming announced on 23rd of October,2019.
The 24 teams who made it to the finals were divided into the 3 Groups.
DG Gaming have annonced Mafia Cup Season 2 with massive prize pool of 25,00,000 Rupees.