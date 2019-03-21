Team Impunity recruiting for its Vainglory division

The organization already has a very strong Vainglory roster.

Team Impunity is recruiting for its Vainglory division. The Singapore based esports organization took to Instagram and Facebook to make the announcement.

The organization has been into the competitive scene of Vainglory for a while now and is arguably the best Vainglory team from South-East Asia (SEA).

In the Instagram and Facebook post, they called out "Vainglory Elites" to recruit them for their team. The trials will be held on 7 April 2019. The venue and time for the same will be sent out via email. However, the recruitment drive is restricted only to players who reside in Singapore.

Team Impunity has rosters in Vainglory, League of Legends (LoL), Fortnite, FIFA and Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). Their Vainglory division is undoubtedly the most successful out of these as they have qualified for some of the biggest Vainglory esports competitions.

The Vainglory team recently represented SEA and Singapore at the WESG held in China. This was the first time Vainglory was being played at the WESG. The team did put up a really good performance but lost to eventual runners up Team Ace in the semifinals.

This lost was a repeat of the Vainglory World Championship 2017 where underdogs Team Impunity cruised into the semifinals but lost to Team Ace in an intense best of 5 series. The Vainglory World Championship 2017 was held in Singapore itself and hence the team had the support of the entire crowd during the tournament. In the third place match of WESG, they put up a really good show against German Team Sly but fell short and had to settle for an impressive fourth-place finish.

Now, it seems that the team is looking for new talent with this recruitment drive. We cannot wait to see what changes we observe in the roster after the trials.