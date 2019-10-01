Team India finalized for 11th Esports World Championship 2019

In the recently concluded NESC2019, which had esports athletes participating from all over the country, was held at Phoenix Market City, Kurla, Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday, Abhinav Tejan (Tekken7) & Moinuddin Imran Amdani (eFootball PES2020) emerged as the Winners and will be part of Team India which will go for the 11th Esports World Championship Seoul, Korea, by International Esports Federation (IESF).

Abhinav Tejan remained undefeated in Tekken7 this year also, like all previous years he was playing against Loveneet Dogra and was successfully able to maintain his winning streak. Both Abhinav and Loveneet are the best Tekken 7 athletes of India. This will be third time Abhinav Tejan will represent India at Esports World Championship by IESF and Tejan is ranked 4th in Tekken7 globally as per IESF Rankings.

eFootball PES 2020 qualifiers were definitely full of surprises as we saw “Moin” emerging as the winner and was undefeated all through, whereas Navaneetha and Ankur lost their matches during playoffs. Both Navaneetha & Ankur were knocked off in loser’s bracket by Akshay Jagtap. Final Match between Akshay & Moin became very intense. Ultimately Moin emerged as the Winner and a new face for Indian PES.

Both these players will be travelling to Seoul, Korea from 11th-15th December 2019 to play for India at 11th Esports World Championship.

ESFI is confident of winning a medal this time during the World Championship.

Alcis continues its support by being the “Kit partner” for ESFI and OneGigaFiber has come onboard as “Internet Gaming Partner” for NESC2019.