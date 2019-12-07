Team India members announced for 11th Esports World Championship from 11th -15th December 2019

Team India will be competing at the World Championship

Abhinav Tejan & Moinuddin Amdani will be part of Team India for the 11th Esports World Championship 2019, which is scheduled from 11th -15th December 2019 in Seoul, Korea.

“Tejan” remained undefeated in Tekken7 this year also during the National Qualifiers (NESC2019); like all previous years he was playing against Loveneet Dogra and was successfully able to maintain his winning streak. This will be third time Abhinav Tejan will represent India at Esports World Championship and Tejan is ranked 4th in Tekken7 globally as per IESF Rankings.

“Moin” was the runner up for eFootball PES 2020 in recently held “Nations Cup” organized by SEPC in association with ESFI during Global Exhibition on Services -2019 on 27th November at Bengaluru. He was also the winner of National Qualifiers (NESC2019) held at Mumbai from 28th-29th September 2019.

Both these esports athletes will leave for Seoul next week. ESFI is confident of winning a medal this time during the World Championship.

Alcis continues it support by being the “Performance Wear Partner” for ESFI.

A total of 47 nations worldwide will gather in Seoul, Korea, to compete in three official titles, representing their country and passion for esports.

- DOTA 2 (Team Title) - 21 Nations

- eFootball PES 2020 (Individual Title) - 33 Nations

- Tekken 7 (Individual Title) - 34 Nations

The 2019 WC is being sponsored by Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and will be held at VSG Arena through December 11th -15th.

Live Stream will be available from Dec 12-14, as per the schedule below -

MAIN STAGE EVENTS

Channel 1 (Twitch): https://www.twitch.tv/iesf_tv

SUB STAGE EVENTS

Channel 2 (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/c/IeSFInternationaleSportsFederation