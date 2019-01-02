Team Liquid to invest in an MMA startup

Via Riot Games

We have heard big companies from outside investing`in Esports, but in a turn of events, Team Liquid will sponsor an MMA startup.

MMA or Mixed Martial Arts is a professional fighting sport in which fighters compete in a season-based championship. Rather than the whole outcome depending on one match, it works similar to the LCS system, where you have to perform consistently throughout the season.

Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken from Team Liquid CS-GO squad will be attending the first event to promote it. The event will be live streamed in a similar fashion to any Esports event. The players from the Team Liquid organisation will attend the event throughout the season.

According to CEO of Team Liquid Victor Goossens, “At Team Liquid, we seek out innovative partnerships that allow us to explore new spaces.” He further adds, “I fell in love with MMA 15 years ago when I was a pro Starcraft player living in Seoul. I see a lot of the same core values between our organisations with a focus on entertainment, competitive sports format and athlete-first culture.”

The Team Liquid organisation has been growing leaps and bound since its inception. The organisation recently won back to back domestic titles in League of Legends. However, they came short in the World Championship and faced an early exit.

The organisation also won the split in DOTA 2.

Michael Jordan is the latest investor in the organisation, making it even bigger. Michael Jordan, along with billionaire David Rubenstein, joined the company, raising $26 million in Series C funding.

It seems like the bridge between traditional sports and Esports is closing with both making big moves. Famous rapper Drake recently joined the 100 Thieves Esports organisation as an investor, with the whole world is starting to realise the true potential of Esports industry.