×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Team Liquid to invest in an MMA startup

Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
News
6   //    02 Jan 2019, 17:50 IST

Via Riot Games
Via Riot Games

We have heard big companies from outside investing`in Esports, but in a turn of events, Team Liquid will sponsor an MMA startup.

MMA or Mixed Martial Arts is a professional fighting sport in which fighters compete in a season-based championship. Rather than the whole outcome depending on one match, it works similar to the LCS system, where you have to perform consistently throughout the season.

Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken from Team Liquid CS-GO squad will be attending the first event to promote it. The event will be live streamed in a similar fashion to any Esports event. The players from the Team Liquid organisation will attend the event throughout the season.

According to CEO of Team Liquid Victor Goossens, “At Team Liquid, we seek out innovative partnerships that allow us to explore new spaces.” He further adds, “I fell in love with MMA 15 years ago when I was a pro Starcraft player living in Seoul. I see a lot of the same core values between our organisations with a focus on entertainment, competitive sports format and athlete-first culture.”

The Team Liquid organisation has been growing leaps and bound since its inception. The organisation recently won back to back domestic titles in League of Legends. However, they came short in the World Championship and faced an early exit.

The organisation also won the split in DOTA 2.

Michael Jordan is the latest investor in the organisation, making it even bigger. Michael Jordan, along with billionaire David Rubenstein, joined the company, raising $26 million in Series C funding.

It seems like the bridge between traditional sports and Esports is closing with both making big moves. Famous rapper Drake recently joined the 100 Thieves Esports organisation as an investor, with the whole world is starting to realise the true potential of Esports industry.


Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
LoL News: Liquid signs Jensen
RELATED STORY
Michael Jordan invests in Team Liquid's  parent company
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 News: Team Lithium Taking Team Liquid’s Spot at...
RELATED STORY
PUBG SEASON 4: PUBG Mobile Feature "Team Recruitment" Can...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Guide: Parachute system received an overhaul with...
RELATED STORY
2018 LoL World Championship: Group Stage predictions
RELATED STORY
LoL News: Pobelter joins former teammate Wildturtle in...
RELATED STORY
Kuala Lumpur Major: PSG.LGD and their incredible gameplay
RELATED STORY
How to Get Commando and Maxed Out Title in PUBG Mobile...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Guide: How to Get Chicken Expert Title in PUBG...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us