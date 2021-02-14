Team Mayhem crowned COD Mobile India Pro cup Champions after beating Team S8ul in the finals

The second phase of India's most prominent Call of Duty Mobile tournament, the COD Mobile India Pro Cup, concluded with Team Mayhem emerging as champions. It defeated S8UL Esports in a best-of-five round finals with a 3-0 scoreline.

The Call of Duty Mobile India Cup boasted a massive prize pool of 35,00,000 INR. It was played in two phases: the open round and the pro pup.

The cup open was won by Godlike Esports. 16 top teams from the cup open qualified for the pro cup, where they were joined by four invited teams.

20 teams battled out in a round-robin league format, with every team playing against one another. Team Mayhem had a 100 percent win rate in the round-robin format. It was followed by S8UL Esports.

All matches were played in the 5v5 mode: Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Search and Rescue, Domination, and Hardpoint.

Semifinals:

SF1- Team Mayhem vs Heroes Official: 3-0

SF2- S8UL vs Godlike: 3-0

Finals:

The first match of COD Mobile India Pro cup finals was played on the Summit map in Hardpoint mode, where Mayhem defeated S8UL by a 150-75 scoreline.

The second match was played on the Meltdown map in Search and Destroy mode. It was won 6-2 by Team Mayhem. The third match was once again won by Team Mayhem with a 150-81 scoreline. It was played on Domination Mode in the Firing Range.

Prize pool distribution of COD Mobile India Pro Cup

1st place: 10,00,000 INR- Team Mayhem

2nd place: 5,00,000 INR- S8UL Esports

3rd place: 3,00,000 INR- Heroes Official

4th place: 2,00,000 INR- Godlike ESports

5th place: 1,00,000 INR- Force 1 Esports

6th place: 1,00,000 INR- Forty Club Esports

7th place: 50,000 INR- True Rippers Esports

8th place: 50,000 INR- Reckoning Esports

Most Valuable Player: 1,00,000 INR- Team Mayhem Learn