Team Secret vs PSG.LGD at Dota 2 The International 10: Predictions, head-to-head, live stream details, and more

The highly anticipated Dota 2 TI 10 is underway with its second day of the group stage.

In a Group B teeming with top Dota 2 talents worldwide, today will be the site for two of the most experienced teams: Team Secret and PSG.LGD.

While the latter continue their peak Dota 2 form in their most stacked roster thus far, Team Secret is still recovering from a shocking defeat to Beastcoast.

Everything Dota 2 TI 10 fans need to know ahead of Team Secret vs PSG.LGD

Team Secret vs PSG.LGD

Team Secret has the arsenal to deliver the highest tier of Dota 2 play — they have one of the best offlaners in zai and one of the most experienced TI veterans in Puppey. Theoretically, the series could go either way even though PSG.LGD are clearly the favorites.

However, following recent trends, Team Secret's performances have been inconsistent, whereas PSG.LGD has been in top form. Such a difference in form can easily swing an otherwise even match-up towards the Parisian side.

Head-to-head

Both sides have been around for nearly a decade, but they are in two different regions. Thus, in ten years of professional Dota 2, they have challenged each other in 23 Dota 2 series and 46 individual matches.

In terms of statistics, PSG.LGD pulls ahead marginally, having won 26 out of these 46 individual matches.

Their current roster has only played against Team Secret in one Dota 2 best-of-three, at the Singapore Major 2021 Upper Bracket Semifinals, which PSG won 2-1.

When and where to watch

Dota 2 fans can catch the series live in the in-game client's "Watch" section. It can also be found on Twitch and the official Dota 2 website.

Recent results of Team Secret and PSG.LGD

PSG.LGD has delivered a season-long top-tier performance this year. They have topped their regional league, won the last DPC at the AniMajor, and almost won the ESL One Fall 2021 with their coach standing in for the regular midlaner.

While heralded by many as a TI 10 contender, Team Secret has little to show for achievements this year. They won 2-0 against Team Spirit yesterday in the group stage but lost 0-2 to Beastcoast, as their carry struggled to keep up with the game's pace.

Dota 2 rosters of Team Secret and PSG.LGD

Team Secret

Lasse "Matumbaman" Urpalainen

Michal "Nisha" Jankowski

Ludwig "zai" Wahlberg

Yazied "YapzOr" Jaradat

Clement "Puppey" Ivanov

PSG.LGD

Wang "Ame" Chunyu

Cheng Jin "NothingToSay" Xiang

Zhang "Faith_bian" Ruida

Zhao "XinQ" Zixing

Zhang "y'" Yiping

