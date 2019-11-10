Team SouL's Run In PMCO SA Regional Finals Fall Split 2019

Team SouL started their journey in PMCO SA Regional Finals, as the defending champions. The team had to let go of two of its players, Owais and Ronak after Mortal announced his exit from Esports. The players had joined Team Fnatic and eventually, SouL had roped in two remarkable assaulters, ClutchGod and reGaLTOs. Mortal had mentioned in of the team interviews that the new team has gelled in well and fans were able to see the statement materialise in the 18 matches of the PMCO SA Regional Finals.

Team SouL's Run For The PMCO South Asia:

Day 1

On the first day of PMCO SA Regional Finals, SouL made it to the top 3 in overall standings. The team was not able to get any chicken dinners in the 6 matches they played that day and were perhaps, lacking the required coordination in the initial matches. SouL was sticking to the survival gameplay but was not able to push themselves to the top of the leaderboard.

Day 2

Day 2 of PMCO SA Regional Finals saw a change in the gameplay of Team SouL and they seemed to be more aggressive than usual. The team was going for more kills and that helped them rank better, overall. SouL was on the third spot3 in the number of kills, as they racked up a whopping 63 kills in total. The team's assertive playing style paid off well and they bagged the second position in the overall leaderboard as the day came to an end.

Day 3

On day 3, Team SouL was looking more consistent in the leaderboards as they were looking for both kill and survival points. The team's active gameplay in all 6 matches of day 3, as all the teams were trying hard to make it to the top 5 in Regional Finals of South Asia region. SouL maintained their calm till the last match and finished on the second position with a difference of just 10 points between them and Team Entity that bagged the first spot.

SouL taught fans how much composure and teamwork can pay off for a squad. It was a dream run for the team as they went from position 9 to the second spot to make it to the global finals. Now, Team SouL along with Entity Gaming will be facing teams from all across the world, in Kuala Lampur in the PMCO Global Finals.