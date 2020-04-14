Teamfight Tactics - LOL: Galaxies Championship is announced

Today we are excited to announce the first global tournament for TFT - The Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies Championship -- and share additional details of our vision for Teamfight Tactics Esports.

The Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies Championship will showcase the highest level of play and feature competitors from all over the world battling for their part of the $200,000 prize. To support this, we are creating a clear path to the Championship that will be globally accessible through both the in-game ladder and online tournaments. Going forward, we plan to celebrate the conclusion of each set with a competitive global Championship. We want to reward all of the players who dedicate their time to mastering Teamfight Tactics and provide a goal that exists beyond reaching the top of the ladder.

The Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies Championship

The Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies Championship will take place at the end of the set and we’ll reveal additional details regarding timing later on this summer. Sixteen players from around the world will qualify through a region-specific system of ladders and tournaments to ensure that the best players from every region are represented.

TFT: Qualification process

The Competitive Ecosystem

In addition to the Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies Championship, we’re going to take steps to create more opportunities for top TFT players and grow the broader competitive ecosystem. First, we’re releasing the TFT Community Competition Guidelines to unlock organizers to create more opportunities for high stakes competitive play. We're also working on tools that will make it easier to broadcast and operate tournaments, and we hope to share details on our progress soon.