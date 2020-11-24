Teamfight Tactics official patch 10.24 notes bring buffs to Akali and Sett while nerfing Diana

With 2020 coming to a close, Riot Games released one of the final patch updates for League of Legends’ Teamfight Tactics.

TFT patch 10.24 is going to be quite a big one as it looks to target a lot of champions with the buff and the nerf hammer.

While champions like Aphelios, Akali, and Sett are all up for gaining a huge boost in power to their kit, Diana, Lissandra and Pyke will be toned down, and Riot is willing to reduce their overwhelming impact in the board game.

Teamfight Tactics players can visit Riot’s official website for a detailed description of the new patch. But for a brief overview, here are the most important highlights from the upcoming update:

Teamfight Tactics patch 10.24 official notes:

Systems

Base Player Damage Per Stage: 0/0/1/2/5/10/15 ⇒ 0/0/2/3/5/8/15

Increased the base odds of rolling a chosen slightly.

Chosen Roll Odds

Level 4: 40/60/0/0/0 ⇒ 60/40/0/0/0

Level 5: 20/50/30/0/0 ⇒ 40/55/5/0/0

Level 6: 10/45/45/0/0 ⇒ 15/45/40/0/0

Level 7: 0/30/40/30/0 ⇒ 0/40/55/5/0

Level 8: 0/20/40/40/0 ⇒ 0/15/45/40/0

Level 9: 0/0/30/40/30 ⇒ 0/0/15/45/40

Normal Roll Odds

Level 5: 45/30/20/5/0 ⇒ 45/33/20/2/0

Level 6: 30/35/25/10/0 ⇒ 35/35/25/5/0

Level 7: 19/35/30/15/1 ⇒ 24/35/30/10/1

Level 8: 14/25/35/20/6 ⇒ 15/25/35/20/5

Loot Distribution

Lowered the variance in the initial loot drops from Stage 1, leading to a slight increase in total loot overall.

Reduced the extreme variance in item distribution by one, which should lead to less extreme cases of similar item drops in a game.

Grey Orbs average value increased very slightly, but lowered Neeko drop rates from them.

Traits & Chosen

Chosen

Chosen Bonus Attack Damage: 30 ⇒ 20.

This affects Yasuo, Aphelios, Zed, Xin Zhao, Ashe, Jhin, Talon, and Warwick.

Traits

Cultist: A Chosen Cultist now only provides +1 star level to Galio instead of double the Chosen’s star level.

A 2-star Cultist Chosen improves Galio: +4 ⇒ +3

A 3-star Cultist Chosen improves Galio: +6 ⇒ +4

Fortune: Fixed an issue with one of the 11 loss drops being undervalued.

Fortune: Slightly lowered the drop rate of Neeko’s Help from the 6 Fortune loot table.

Champions

Tier 1

Diana Pale Cascade Shield: 200/300/450/650 ⇒ 200/300/400/500

Lissandra Pale Cascade Damage: 350/450/600/900 ⇒ 350/450/600/800

Nami Starting/Total Mana: 40/80 ⇒ 60/100

Yasuo Striking Steel Damage: 160/190/225% ⇒ 180/200/225%

Tier 2

Aphelios Attack Damage: 45 ⇒ 50

Aphelios Starting Mana: 40 ⇒ 50

Lulu Wild Growth Knockup Duration: 1.5 ⇒ 1 second

Lulu Wild Growth Duration: 6 seconds ⇒ rest of combat

Refreshing Wild Growth on an ally now properly heals them for the Bonus Health gain amount and triggers the knockup effect

Jarvan IV Dragon Strike Stun Duration: 2 ⇒ 1 second

Jarvan IV Starting/Total Mana: 60/120 ⇒ 50/80

Pyke Phantom Undertow Damage: 150/250/450 ⇒ 125/200/375

Zed Attack Speed: 0.75 ⇒ 0.8

Tier 3

Akali Spell Damage: 150/225/350 ⇒ 175/250/400

Jinx Chosen Bonus Stat: Spell Power ⇒ Mana

Jinx Starting/Total Mana: 0/50 ⇒ 70/120

Jinx Fishbones Stun: Jinx’s primary target ⇒ All targets in the 1 hex explosion

Jinx Fishbones Stun Duration: 1.5/1.5/1.5 seconds ⇒ 1.5/2/2.5 seconds

Jinx Fishbones Damage: 200/325/550 ⇒ 150/250/450

Xin Zhao Starting/Total Mana: 40/80 ⇒ 30/60

Tier 4

Cassiopeia Starting/Total Mana: 60/120 ⇒ 80/150

Cassiopeia Petrifying GazeDamage Amp: 10% ⇒ 20%

Jhin Attack Damage: 85 ⇒ 100

Talon Truestrike no longer refunds Mana on kill

Talon Total Mana: 50 ⇒ 40

Fixed a bug where Truestrike’s bonus damage could not critically strike

Talon Truestrike Bonus Damage: 125/200/600 ⇒ 85/135/400

Talon is no longer invulnerable during his leap (he is still unstoppable and untargetable)

Talon’s Leap has been sped up slightly

Warwick Attack Damage: 70 ⇒ 85

Warwick Attack Speed: 0.9 ⇒ 0.8

Warwick’s howl on takedowns no longer fears nearby enemies. Instead, his howl grants himself and all allies who share a Trait with him 60/75/200% Attack Speed for 3 seconds.

Tier 5

Azir Starting/Total Mana: 50/125 ⇒ 75/150

Lee Sin Primary Stun Duration: 1.5/2/10 ⇒ 2/3/10 seconds

Lee Sin Secondary Stun Duration: 1.5 ⇒ 1 second

Sett Starting Mana: 70 ⇒ 100

Yone: Seal Fate no longer knocks up enemies

Yone now becomes untargetable during his cast

Yone Seal Fate Armor and MR Shred: 60% ⇒ 90%

Yone Total Mana: 80 ⇒ 50

Fixed a bug where Yone could become unresponsive after casting Seal Fate

Fixed a bug where Yone’s resistances reduced would not update correctly if the target’s Armor or Magic Resist changed while the shred was active.

Items

ZZ’Rot Portal Construct Attack Damage: 150 ⇒ 100.

Bug Fixes