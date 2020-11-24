Teamfight Tactics official patch 10.24 notes bring buffs to Akali and Sett while nerfing Diana

With 2020 coming to a close, Riot Games released one of the final patch updates for League of Legends’ Teamfight Tactics.
TFT patch 10.24 is going to be quite a big one as it looks to target a lot of champions with the buff and the nerf hammer.
While champions like Aphelios, Akali, and Sett are all up for gaining a huge boost in power to their kit, Diana, Lissandra and Pyke will be toned down, and Riot is willing to reduce their overwhelming impact in the board game.
Teamfight Tactics players can visit Riot’s official website for a detailed description of the new patch. But for a brief overview, here are the most important highlights from the upcoming update:
Teamfight Tactics patch 10.24 official notes:
Systems
- Base Player Damage Per Stage: 0/0/1/2/5/10/15 ⇒ 0/0/2/3/5/8/15
- Increased the base odds of rolling a chosen slightly.
Chosen Roll Odds
- Level 4: 40/60/0/0/0 ⇒ 60/40/0/0/0
- Level 5: 20/50/30/0/0 ⇒ 40/55/5/0/0
- Level 6: 10/45/45/0/0 ⇒ 15/45/40/0/0
- Level 7: 0/30/40/30/0 ⇒ 0/40/55/5/0
- Level 8: 0/20/40/40/0 ⇒ 0/15/45/40/0
- Level 9: 0/0/30/40/30 ⇒ 0/0/15/45/40
Advertisement
Normal Roll Odds
- Level 5: 45/30/20/5/0 ⇒ 45/33/20/2/0
- Level 6: 30/35/25/10/0 ⇒ 35/35/25/5/0
- Level 7: 19/35/30/15/1 ⇒ 24/35/30/10/1
- Level 8: 14/25/35/20/6 ⇒ 15/25/35/20/5
Loot Distribution
- Lowered the variance in the initial loot drops from Stage 1, leading to a slight increase in total loot overall.
- Reduced the extreme variance in item distribution by one, which should lead to less extreme cases of similar item drops in a game.
- Grey Orbs average value increased very slightly, but lowered Neeko drop rates from them.
Traits & Chosen
Chosen
- Chosen Bonus Attack Damage: 30 ⇒ 20.
- This affects Yasuo, Aphelios, Zed, Xin Zhao, Ashe, Jhin, Talon, and Warwick.
Traits
- Cultist: A Chosen Cultist now only provides +1 star level to Galio instead of double the Chosen’s star level.
- A 2-star Cultist Chosen improves Galio: +4 ⇒ +3
- A 3-star Cultist Chosen improves Galio: +6 ⇒ +4
- Fortune: Fixed an issue with one of the 11 loss drops being undervalued.
- Fortune: Slightly lowered the drop rate of Neeko’s Help from the 6 Fortune loot table.
Champions
Tier 1
- Diana Pale Cascade Shield: 200/300/450/650 ⇒ 200/300/400/500
- Lissandra Pale Cascade Damage: 350/450/600/900 ⇒ 350/450/600/800
- Nami Starting/Total Mana: 40/80 ⇒ 60/100
- Yasuo Striking Steel Damage: 160/190/225% ⇒ 180/200/225%
Tier 2
- Aphelios Attack Damage: 45 ⇒ 50
- Aphelios Starting Mana: 40 ⇒ 50
- Lulu Wild Growth Knockup Duration: 1.5 ⇒ 1 second
- Lulu Wild Growth Duration: 6 seconds ⇒ rest of combat
- Refreshing Wild Growth on an ally now properly heals them for the Bonus Health gain amount and triggers the knockup effect
- Jarvan IV Dragon Strike Stun Duration: 2 ⇒ 1 second
- Jarvan IV Starting/Total Mana: 60/120 ⇒ 50/80
- Pyke Phantom Undertow Damage: 150/250/450 ⇒ 125/200/375
- Zed Attack Speed: 0.75 ⇒ 0.8
Tier 3
- Akali Spell Damage: 150/225/350 ⇒ 175/250/400
- Jinx Chosen Bonus Stat: Spell Power ⇒ Mana
- Jinx Starting/Total Mana: 0/50 ⇒ 70/120
- Jinx Fishbones Stun: Jinx’s primary target ⇒ All targets in the 1 hex explosion
- Jinx Fishbones Stun Duration: 1.5/1.5/1.5 seconds ⇒ 1.5/2/2.5 seconds
- Jinx Fishbones Damage: 200/325/550 ⇒ 150/250/450
- Xin Zhao Starting/Total Mana: 40/80 ⇒ 30/60
Advertisement
Tier 4
- Cassiopeia Starting/Total Mana: 60/120 ⇒ 80/150
- Cassiopeia Petrifying GazeDamage Amp: 10% ⇒ 20%
- Jhin Attack Damage: 85 ⇒ 100
- Talon Truestrike no longer refunds Mana on kill
- Talon Total Mana: 50 ⇒ 40
- Fixed a bug where Truestrike’s bonus damage could not critically strike
- Talon Truestrike Bonus Damage: 125/200/600 ⇒ 85/135/400
- Talon is no longer invulnerable during his leap (he is still unstoppable and untargetable)
- Talon’s Leap has been sped up slightly
- Warwick Attack Damage: 70 ⇒ 85
- Warwick Attack Speed: 0.9 ⇒ 0.8
- Warwick’s howl on takedowns no longer fears nearby enemies. Instead, his howl grants himself and all allies who share a Trait with him 60/75/200% Attack Speed for 3 seconds.
Tier 5
- Azir Starting/Total Mana: 50/125 ⇒ 75/150
- Lee Sin Primary Stun Duration: 1.5/2/10 ⇒ 2/3/10 seconds
- Lee Sin Secondary Stun Duration: 1.5 ⇒ 1 second
- Sett Starting Mana: 70 ⇒ 100
- Yone: Seal Fate no longer knocks up enemies
- Yone now becomes untargetable during his cast
- Yone Seal Fate Armor and MR Shred: 60% ⇒ 90%
- Yone Total Mana: 80 ⇒ 50
- Fixed a bug where Yone could become unresponsive after casting Seal Fate
- Fixed a bug where Yone’s resistances reduced would not update correctly if the target’s Armor or Magic Resist changed while the shred was active.
Items
- ZZ’Rot Portal Construct Attack Damage: 150 ⇒ 100.
Bug Fixes
- Addressed an issue where ghost armies with the Hunter Trait occasionally activated the Hunter attack instantly upon combat starting.
- The Hunter Trait will no longer fire its first attack one second early.
- Zilean now correctly de-prioritizes casting his spell on summoned units (ie: Azir’s soldiers).
- The following Attacks can now correctly Miss (Blind) and be Dodged: Talon’s Truestrike, Yasuo’s Striking Steel, Xin Zhao’s Crescent Guard, Wukong’s Crushing Blow, and Ashe’s Hunter’s Focus.
- Fiora will no longer sometimes change targets after casting her spell.
- Fixed various issues around attempting to purchase a Chosen with a full bench.