Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.1 Changes and Rundown
Jan 13, 2020 IST
The new year brings us Patch 10.1 for Teamfight Tactics. This patch adds the new Lunar Trait and 2 new champions: Karma and Leona. With many items changes and traits getting buffs and nerfs let us take a look at what the new season brings with it.
New Champions:
Trait: Lunar
(2): Every 7 seconds, your team gains 15% Critical Strike Chance, 15% Critical Strike Damage, and 10% Spell Power. (Stacks up to 4 times)
Leona
- Tier 1
- Class: Warden
- Health: 650/1170/2106
- Armor: 40
- Attack Damage: 50/90/162
- Attack Speed: 0.55
- Mana: 50/100
- Ability: Lunar Barrier - Leona reduces all damage done to her by 40/90/140 for 5 seconds.
Karma
- Tier 3
- Class: Mystic
- Health: 600/1080/1944
- Armor: 20
- Attack Damage: 50/90/162
- Attack Speed: 0.7
- Mana: 75/100
- Ability: Inspire - At the start of combat, Karma tethers to her closest ally. Karma shields the tethered ally (or a random one if the tether is dead) for 5 seconds, absorbing the next 250/400/800 damage. While the shield holds, the ally receives a 60/70/80% bonus Attack Speed.
New Little Legends
This patch adds 3 new Little Legends on the list!
Flutterbug
Wants to take over the world—and eat all the yummiest things in it. But, he’s very small. He often has to hide under things in order to not get squashed. While he hides, he machinates on his complex plans.
Craggle
An adorable statue carved from the finest Demacian petricite (anti-magic stone). He has a soft spot for the vulnerable creatures of the world, and tries to protect them with every ounce of his strength as if he was a giant colossus—even if he is still growing.
Tocker
Tocker is constantly tinkering with things to make them better, even on his own body (his left wing is always a bit squeaky). He loves meeting new people and learning about the world through his enormous blue eyes.
Items
Last Whisper (New)
Replaces: Repeating Crossbow
Recipe: Sparring Gloves + Recurve Bow
Critical hits reduce the target’s Armor by 90% for 3 seconds. This effect does not stack.
Titan’s Resolve (New)
Replaces: Phantom Dancer
Recipe: Chain Vest + Recurve Bow
When the wearer is hit or inflicts a critical strike, they gain a 2% stacking damage bonus, up to 100%. At 50 stacks, the wearer gains 25 Armor and MR; and increases in size. Resets every round.
Bramble Vest (New)
Replaces: Thornmail
Recipe: 2xChain(z) Vest
Negates bonus damage from incoming critical hits. On being hit by a Basic Attack, deal 80/120/160 magic damage to all nearby enemies (once every 1 second maximum). Scales with wearer’s Star Level.
Frozen Heart (Mini-Rework)
Before: Nearby enemies' attack speed is slowed by 25%.
Now: Nearby enemies' attack speed is slowed by 40%. (Stacking increases the radius of this effect, not the amount of the slow).
Iceborn Gauntlet (Mini-Rework)
Before: Upon dodging an attack, creates a zone of ice. Enemies inside the zone have their attack speed reduced by 25%.
Now: After casting a spell, the wearer’s next basic attack freezes the target for 1.5 seconds.
Ionic Spark (Mini-Rework)
Before: Deal 90 true damage to an enemy when they cast a spell.
Now: Enemies within 3 hexes that cast a spell are zapped, taking magic damage equal to 200% of their max mana.
Quicksilver (Mini-Rework)
Before: Gains a spell shield that prevents the next crowd control from applying. This shield refreshes after 3 seconds.
Now: [UNIQUE] The wearer is immune to crowd control.
Locket of the Iron Solari (New Scaling)
Shields allies for 300 for 8 seconds ⇒ Shields allies within two hexes in the same row for 250/275/300 damage for 8 seconds (scales with wearer’s Star Level)
Luden’s Echo (New Scaling)
Deals 150 magic damage ⇒ Deals 120/160/200 magic damage (scales with wearer’s Star Level)
Statikk Shiv (New Scaling)
Deals 100 magic damage to 3 enemies ⇒ Deals 80 magic damage to 3/4/5 enemies (scales with wearer’s Star Level)
Hush
Proc Chance: 25% ⇒ 20%
Red Buff & Morellonomicon
Burn: 20% over 10 seconds ⇒ 18% over 10 seconds
Champion Balance
Tier 1
- Vayne Health: 500 ⇒550
- Vayne Ability Damage (Percentage of Max Health): 9%/12%/15% ⇒ 10%/13%/16%
- Warwick Mana: 50/150 ⇒ 50/125
- Warwick Ability Damage: 200/450/700 ⇒ 200/500/800
Tier 2
- Jax Health: 650 ⇒ 700
- Jax Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 55
- Malzahar's Minion Attack Damage: 30/60/90 ⇒ 40/70/100
- Neeko Total Mana: 80 ⇒ 60
- Senna Ability Ally Damage: 15/30/55 ⇒ 15/40/65
- Skarner Shield Bonus Attack Speed: 30%/65%/100% ⇒ 50%/75%/100%
- Syndra Total Mana: 80 ⇒ 65
- Varus Ability Damage: 225/450/675 ⇒ 225/450/800
Tier 3
- Aatrox Health: 700 ⇒ 800
- Aatrox Ability Damage: 250/500/1000 ⇒ 300/600/1200
- Azir Spell Damage: 125/250/375 ⇒150/275/450
- Nocturne Attack Speed: 0.75 ⇒ 0.7
- Nocturne Attack Damage: 60 ⇒ 55
- Qiyana Stun Duration: 3/4/5 ⇒ 2.5/3.5/4.5
- Qiyana Ability Damage: 300/500/700 ⇒ 300/500/900
- Sivir Ability Duration: 7 Seconds ⇒ 5 Seconds
Tier 4
- Annie's Tibbers Attack Damage: 150/300/1000 ⇒ 125/350/1500
- Twitch Ability Attack Damage Ratio: 125%/150%/300% ⇒ 130%/160%/300%
Tier 5
- Amumu Stun Duration: 2/2/2 ⇒ 1.5/2/5
- Amumu Ability Damage: 150/250/1337 ⇒ 100/200/1337
- Amumu Starting/Total Mana: 50/125 ⇒ 75/150
- Master Yi Ability Bonus Damage: 50/75/500 ⇒ 75/100/500
- Nami Ability Damage: 150/250/350 ⇒ 100/200/300
This patch has brought us some huge changes to the board! What's the next best comp?! Only time will tell.