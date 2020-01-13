Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.1 Changes and Rundown

The new year brings us Patch 10.1 for Teamfight Tactics. This patch adds the new Lunar Trait and 2 new champions: Karma and Leona. With many items changes and traits getting buffs and nerfs let us take a look at what the new season brings with it.

New Champions:

Trait: Lunar

(2): Every 7 seconds, your team gains 15% Critical Strike Chance, 15% Critical Strike Damage, and 10% Spell Power. (Stacks up to 4 times)

Leona

The new Patch 10.1 adds Leona to the line-up.

Tier 1

Class: Warden

Health: 650/1170/2106

Armor: 40

Attack Damage: 50/90/162

Attack Speed: 0.55

Mana: 50/100

Ability: Lunar Barrier - Leona reduces all damage done to her by 40/90/140 for 5 seconds.

Karma

Tier 3

Class: Mystic

Health: 600/1080/1944

Armor: 20

Attack Damage: 50/90/162

Attack Speed: 0.7

Mana: 75/100

Ability: Inspire - At the start of combat, Karma tethers to her closest ally. Karma shields the tethered ally (or a random one if the tether is dead) for 5 seconds, absorbing the next 250/400/800 damage. While the shield holds, the ally receives a 60/70/80% bonus Attack Speed.

New Little Legends

This patch adds 3 new Little Legends on the list!

Flutterbug, Craggle, and Tocker added this Patch

Flutterbug

Wants to take over the world—and eat all the yummiest things in it. But, he’s very small. He often has to hide under things in order to not get squashed. While he hides, he machinates on his complex plans.

Craggle

An adorable statue carved from the finest Demacian petricite (anti-magic stone). He has a soft spot for the vulnerable creatures of the world, and tries to protect them with every ounce of his strength as if he was a giant colossus—even if he is still growing.

Tocker

Tocker is constantly tinkering with things to make them better, even on his own body (his left wing is always a bit squeaky). He loves meeting new people and learning about the world through his enormous blue eyes.

Items

Last Whisper (New)

Replaces: Repeating Crossbow

Recipe: Sparring Gloves + Recurve Bow

Critical hits reduce the target’s Armor by 90% for 3 seconds. This effect does not stack.

Titan’s Resolve (New)

Replaces: Phantom Dancer

Recipe: Chain Vest + Recurve Bow

When the wearer is hit or inflicts a critical strike, they gain a 2% stacking damage bonus, up to 100%. At 50 stacks, the wearer gains 25 Armor and MR; and increases in size. Resets every round.

Bramble Vest (New)

Replaces: Thornmail

Recipe: 2xChain(z) Vest

Negates bonus damage from incoming critical hits. On being hit by a Basic Attack, deal 80/120/160 magic damage to all nearby enemies (once every 1 second maximum). Scales with wearer’s Star Level.

Frozen Heart (Mini-Rework)

Before: Nearby enemies' attack speed is slowed by 25%.

Now: Nearby enemies' attack speed is slowed by 40%. (Stacking increases the radius of this effect, not the amount of the slow).

Iceborn Gauntlet (Mini-Rework)

Before: Upon dodging an attack, creates a zone of ice. Enemies inside the zone have their attack speed reduced by 25%.

Now: After casting a spell, the wearer’s next basic attack freezes the target for 1.5 seconds.

Ionic Spark (Mini-Rework)

Before: Deal 90 true damage to an enemy when they cast a spell.

Now: Enemies within 3 hexes that cast a spell are zapped, taking magic damage equal to 200% of their max mana.

Quicksilver (Mini-Rework)

Before: Gains a spell shield that prevents the next crowd control from applying. This shield refreshes after 3 seconds.

Now: [UNIQUE] The wearer is immune to crowd control.

Locket of the Iron Solari (New Scaling)

Shields allies for 300 for 8 seconds ⇒ Shields allies within two hexes in the same row for 250/275/300 damage for 8 seconds (scales with wearer’s Star Level)

Luden’s Echo (New Scaling)

Deals 150 magic damage ⇒ Deals 120/160/200 magic damage (scales with wearer’s Star Level)

Statikk Shiv (New Scaling)

Deals 100 magic damage to 3 enemies ⇒ Deals 80 magic damage to 3/4/5 enemies (scales with wearer’s Star Level)

Hush

Proc Chance: 25% ⇒ 20%

Red Buff & Morellonomicon

Burn: 20% over 10 seconds ⇒ 18% over 10 seconds

Champion Balance

Tier 1

Vayne Health: 500 ⇒550

Vayne Ability Damage (Percentage of Max Health): 9%/12%/15% ⇒ 10%/13%/16%

Warwick Mana: 50/150 ⇒ 50/125

Warwick Ability Damage: 200/450/700 ⇒ 200/500/800

Tier 2

Jax Health: 650 ⇒ 700

Jax Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 55

Malzahar's Minion Attack Damage: 30/60/90 ⇒ 40/70/100

Neeko Total Mana: 80 ⇒ 60

Senna Ability Ally Damage: 15/30/55 ⇒ 15/40/65

Skarner Shield Bonus Attack Speed: 30%/65%/100% ⇒ 50%/75%/100%

Syndra Total Mana: 80 ⇒ 65

Varus Ability Damage: 225/450/675 ⇒ 225/450/800

Tier 3

Aatrox Health: 700 ⇒ 800

Aatrox Ability Damage: 250/500/1000 ⇒ 300/600/1200

Azir Spell Damage: 125/250/375 ⇒150/275/450

Nocturne Attack Speed: 0.75 ⇒ 0.7

Nocturne Attack Damage: 60 ⇒ 55

Qiyana Stun Duration: 3/4/5 ⇒ 2.5/3.5/4.5

Qiyana Ability Damage: 300/500/700 ⇒ 300/500/900

Sivir Ability Duration: 7 Seconds ⇒ 5 Seconds

Tier 4

Annie's Tibbers Attack Damage: 150/300/1000 ⇒ 125/350/1500

Twitch Ability Attack Damage Ratio: 125%/150%/300% ⇒ 130%/160%/300%

Tier 5

Amumu Stun Duration: 2/2/2 ⇒ 1.5/2/5

Amumu Ability Damage: 150/250/1337 ⇒ 100/200/1337

Amumu Starting/Total Mana: 50/125 ⇒ 75/150

Master Yi Ability Bonus Damage: 50/75/500 ⇒ 75/100/500

Nami Ability Damage: 150/250/350 ⇒ 100/200/300

This patch has brought us some huge changes to the board! What's the next best comp?! Only time will tell.