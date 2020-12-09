Teamfight Tactics patch 10.25 official notes highlights nerfs to Diana and Warwick while buffing Talon and Sett

Teamfight Tactics patch 10.25 is going to be the last update for the League of Legends board game in 2020, and it will look to bring extensive meta shifts.

A lot of champions will be going through some much-needed balance tweaks this time around, and while Talon, Sett, and Sylas are all set for a buff, Warwick and Lissandra will receive a huge nerf to their kit.

Moreover, to balance some of the champion changes, Riot has decided to buff Last Whisper, and make the Teamfight Tactic board a more even playing field.

Players looking to find a detailed description of Teamfight Tactics patch 10.25 can visit Riot’s official website for the complete notes.

For a brief description, here are the highlights of all the major changes.

Teamfight Tactics patch 10.25 official notes

Teamfight Tactics System Updates

Bench overflow changes

If your bench is full when you return from Carousel, the extra champion will be sold automatically at the end of planning. Don’t worry, a message and red highlight will show you which champion can’t sit with cool kids. Selling any champion or increasing your team size will allow for more space for another benchwarmer or MVP.

Advertisement

Base Roll Percentages

Level 7: 24/35/30/10/1 ⇒ 22/35/30/12/1

Traits

Divine Damage Reduction and True Damage: 50% ⇒ 45%

Elderwood Armor and Magic Resist Stat Growth: 15/25/40 ⇒ 20/30/40

Mage Spell Power: 80/110/180% ⇒ 80/120/180%

Vanguard Armor: 100/250/600/1500 ⇒ 120/300/750/2000

Teamfight Tactics Champion Updates

Tier 1

Diana Pale Cascade Orbs: 4/5/6/9 ⇒ 4/5/6/8

Fiora Total Mana: 85 ⇒ 75

Fiora Riposte Damage: 200/300/450 ⇒ 250/400/600

Lissandra 1000 Daggers Damage: 350/450/600/800 ⇒ 350/450/550/750

Maokai Armor: 35 ⇒ 40

Maokai Magic Resist: 20 ⇒ 30

Wukong Crushing Blow Attack Damage Ratio: 225/250/275% ⇒ 250/265/280%

Tier 2

Aphelios Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 45

Fixed a bug that prevented Aphelios’ turrets from firing during Hunter Trait activation

Hecarim Total Mana: 120 ⇒ 110

Jarvan IV Total Mana: 80 ⇒ 100

Sylas Chain Lash Damage: 250/400/600/1000 ⇒ 250/400/700/1111

Vi Denting Blows Armor Reduction: 50/75/100% ⇒ 40/60/80%

Vi Total Mana: 60 ⇒ 50

Tier 3

Evelynn Execute Multiplier: 3 ⇒ 2.5

Evelynn Last Caress Damage: 350/500/1400 ⇒ 350/600/1500

Kalista Attack Speed: 1.0 ⇒ 0.9

Fixed issues that caused Kalista to execute too early or too late. This includes her interactions with shields, damage reduction (e.g. Divine), and damage amplification (e.g. Hand of Justice, Giantslayer, Sword of the Divine).

Lux Chosen Stat: Mana ⇒ Spell Power

Xin Zhao Attack Speed: 0.8 ⇒ 0.85

Xin Zhao Crescent Guard Attack Damage: 300/325/350% ⇒ 330/340/350%

Yuumi Health: 600 ⇒ 650

Tier 4

Talon Health: 750 ⇒ 800

Talon Truestrike Attack Damage Percent: 200/200/250% ⇒ 240/250/275%

Warwick Primal Hunger Lifesteal: 50/50/200% ⇒ 40/40/200%

Tier 5

Kayn Reaper Damage: 400/600/6666 ⇒ 375/575/6666

Sett: Showstopper will no longer fail if something happens to Sett’s target (unstoppable, untargetable, etc.) during its animation. Now it will still deal the AOE secondary damage but the primary target will continue to be unaffected.

Advertisement

Items

Last Whisper Armor Reduction: 75% ⇒ 80%

Other

The camera will now reset zoom level to default whenever the player view changes. (both PC and mobile)

Bugs