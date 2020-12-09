Teamfight Tactics patch 10.25 official notes highlights nerfs to Diana and Warwick while buffing Talon and Sett

Teamfight Tactics patch 10.25 is going to be the last update for the League of Legends board game in 2020, and it will look to bring extensive meta shifts.
A lot of champions will be going through some much-needed balance tweaks this time around, and while Talon, Sett, and Sylas are all set for a buff, Warwick and Lissandra will receive a huge nerf to their kit.
Moreover, to balance some of the champion changes, Riot has decided to buff Last Whisper, and make the Teamfight Tactic board a more even playing field.
Players looking to find a detailed description of Teamfight Tactics patch 10.25 can visit Riot’s official website for the complete notes.
For a brief description, here are the highlights of all the major changes.
Teamfight Tactics patch 10.25 official notes
Teamfight Tactics System Updates
Bench overflow changes
- If your bench is full when you return from Carousel, the extra champion will be sold automatically at the end of planning. Don’t worry, a message and red highlight will show you which champion can’t sit with cool kids. Selling any champion or increasing your team size will allow for more space for another benchwarmer or MVP.
Base Roll Percentages
- Level 7: 24/35/30/10/1 ⇒ 22/35/30/12/1
Traits
- Divine Damage Reduction and True Damage: 50% ⇒ 45%
- Elderwood Armor and Magic Resist Stat Growth: 15/25/40 ⇒ 20/30/40
- Mage Spell Power: 80/110/180% ⇒ 80/120/180%
- Vanguard Armor: 100/250/600/1500 ⇒ 120/300/750/2000
Teamfight Tactics Champion Updates
Tier 1
- Diana Pale Cascade Orbs: 4/5/6/9 ⇒ 4/5/6/8
- Fiora Total Mana: 85 ⇒ 75
- Fiora Riposte Damage: 200/300/450 ⇒ 250/400/600
- Lissandra 1000 Daggers Damage: 350/450/600/800 ⇒ 350/450/550/750
- Maokai Armor: 35 ⇒ 40
- Maokai Magic Resist: 20 ⇒ 30
- Wukong Crushing Blow Attack Damage Ratio: 225/250/275% ⇒ 250/265/280%
Tier 2
- Aphelios Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 45
- Fixed a bug that prevented Aphelios’ turrets from firing during Hunter Trait activation
- Hecarim Total Mana: 120 ⇒ 110
- Jarvan IV Total Mana: 80 ⇒ 100
- Sylas Chain Lash Damage: 250/400/600/1000 ⇒ 250/400/700/1111
- Vi Denting Blows Armor Reduction: 50/75/100% ⇒ 40/60/80%
- Vi Total Mana: 60 ⇒ 50
Tier 3
- Evelynn Execute Multiplier: 3 ⇒ 2.5
- Evelynn Last Caress Damage: 350/500/1400 ⇒ 350/600/1500
- Kalista Attack Speed: 1.0 ⇒ 0.9
- Fixed issues that caused Kalista to execute too early or too late. This includes her interactions with shields, damage reduction (e.g. Divine), and damage amplification (e.g. Hand of Justice, Giantslayer, Sword of the Divine).
- Lux Chosen Stat: Mana ⇒ Spell Power
- Xin Zhao Attack Speed: 0.8 ⇒ 0.85
- Xin Zhao Crescent Guard Attack Damage: 300/325/350% ⇒ 330/340/350%
- Yuumi Health: 600 ⇒ 650
Tier 4
- Talon Health: 750 ⇒ 800
- Talon Truestrike Attack Damage Percent: 200/200/250% ⇒ 240/250/275%
- Warwick Primal Hunger Lifesteal: 50/50/200% ⇒ 40/40/200%
Tier 5
- Kayn Reaper Damage: 400/600/6666 ⇒ 375/575/6666
- Sett: Showstopper will no longer fail if something happens to Sett’s target (unstoppable, untargetable, etc.) during its animation. Now it will still deal the AOE secondary damage but the primary target will continue to be unaffected.
Items
- Last Whisper Armor Reduction: 75% ⇒ 80%
Other
- The camera will now reset zoom level to default whenever the player view changes. (both PC and mobile)
Bugs
- Fixed Galio bugs: Zekes, Locket, and Chalice can no longer buff Galio. Zephyr will not try (and fail) to hit Galio.
- Fixed an issue where Lissandra’s hair would stick out of the side of her head like a baguette.
- Fixed a bug where Runaan’s Hurricane could fail to shoot at enemies that were extremely far away.
- Fixed a bug where Kalista would re-apply spell power to her execute which resulted in overkill damage.
- Fixed an issue where Warwick’s Hunter proc would delay his next attack at high attack speeds.
- Fixed a bug where Warwick was not triggering On Attack effects (Rageblade, Shiv) on his Hunter attacks .