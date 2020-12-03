Teamfight Tactics patch 10.25 preview shows buffs to Talon, Warwick set to receive a nerf

Image via Riot Games

With Teamfight tactics patch 10.24 well on its way, Riot has already put out a preview list of some of the expected changes in the next update.

It would seem that Teamfight Tactics patch 10.25 is going to be a rather big one, and it will be rounding out the year by bringing in a lot of balance changes to champion pieces and passives.

Patch 10.25's preview highlights that Talon will be receiving some much-needed love, while the overpowered Warwick will receive the nerf hammer.

We're shipping a B-Side Patch to nerf a few outlying champs and early game comps:



Cultists

Zed

Keepers

Yone

Runaan's Hurricane



Patch Notes update to come: https://t.co/eIk3f4BkPV pic.twitter.com/JnaOKp45SL — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) December 2, 2020

Teamfight Tactics received a 10.24b patch recently, where Riot Games nerfed Zed and Yone and even tweaked the traits of Keeper and Cultist. These were mid patch hotfixes, and Riot decided against keeping these changes for 10.25.

Teamfight Tactics patch 10.25 preview

Some of the changes for patch 10.25 are already live on the PBE servers, and according to Surrender@20, here is a list of all the possible updates that can go live with the new version.

Advertisement

Teamfight Tactics Traits

Mage

6 unit spell power increased from 110% to 120%

Keeper

2 unit shield lowered from 175 to 150

4 unit shield lowered from 250 to 225

6 unit shield duration lowered from 14 to 12

Vanguard

2 unit armor increased from 100 to 120

4 unit armor increased from 250 to 300

6 unit armor increased from 600 to 750

8 unit armor increased from 1500 to 2000

Divine

2 unit reduced damage and bonus true damage lowered from 50% to 40%

Elderwood

3 unit armor increased from 15 to 20

6 unit armor increased from 25 to 30

Champions

Tier 1:

Wukong

Ability AD percent increased from 225/250/275% to 250/265/280%

Fiora

Damage increased from 200/300/450 to 250/400/600

Lissandra

Ability damage lowered from 350/450/600/800 to350/450/550/700

Ability secondary damage lowered from 175/225/300/450 to 175/225/275/375

Diana

Ability orbs lowered from 4/5/6/9 to 4/5/6/8

Tier 2

Sylas

Damage increased from 250/400/600/1000 to 250/400/700/1111

Vi

Ability armor reduction lowered from 50/75/100% to 40/60/80%

Tier 3

Xin Zhao

Ability AD percent changed from 300/325/350% to 330/340/350%

Evelynn

Ability damage increased from 350/500/1400 to 350/600/1500

Ability damage multiplier lowered from 3 to 2.

Tier 4

Talon

Ability AD percent increased from 200/200/250% to 240/250/275%

Warwick

Ability lifesteal lowered from 50/50/200% to 40/40/200%

Tier 5

Kayn

Damage changed from 400/600/6666 to 375/575/6666

Teamfight Tactics patch 10.25 is all set to go live next week on December 8.