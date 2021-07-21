Teamfight Tactics patch 11.15 official notes introduce Set 5.5 Reckoning: Dawn of Hope

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.15 will be looking to bring the “Sentinels of Light: event to the League of Legends-based board game.
The update will be called “Dawn of Hope, and the devs will be looking to introduce a ton of changes to the game in celebration of the event.
Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Teamfight Tactics patch 11.15 official notes
Set 5.5 Mechanics
- Lowered the average number of bonus Orbs slightly
- Increased small Orbs average value from 2.54 to three gold
- Small Orbs containing two one-cost champs adjusted to three one-cost champs
- Small Orbs containing one two-cost champ changed to one two-cost champ and one gold
- Small Orbs containing two gold changed to three gold
- Medium Orbs average value: 5.72 to 5.6 gold
- Medium Orbs now have a chance to contain three-cost and a two-cost drop
- Medium Orbs containing Neeko and two-cost champ changed to Neeko, two-cost champ, and one gold
- Gold Orbs can now drop the Tome of Traits
- Gold Orbs containing Spatula and Neeko’s Help drop rate lowered slightly
- Minimum items received are now 10 components and one Radiant Item after the Stage 4-7 Raptor Round
Armories have received several adjustments, like the consistent return of the Stage 4-2 Armory.
- Stage 2-2 Armory has two standard components
- Stage 3-2 Armory moved to 3-6
- Stage 3-6 Armory contains a total of five Radiant items
- Stage 4-2 Armory is guaranteed as either two components, three components, or three components, and one special item
- Stage 5-2 Armory is less likely and will never contain components
- Stage 6-2 and 7-2 Armories remained unchanged
A total of three changes were applied to Carousels.
- Stage five Carousel can now sometimes contain emblems
- Stage six carousels can contain full items
- Stage six carousels can contain emblems
Set 5.5 champions and traits
New Traits
- Akshan: Ranger and Sentinel
- Gwen: Mystic and Inanimate
- Fiddlesticks: Mystic, Abomination, and Revenant
- Galio: Draconic, Sentinel, and Knight
- Irelia: Legionnaire, Sentinel, Skirmisher
- Miss Fortune: Forgotten and Cannoneer
- Lucian: Sentinel and Cannoneer
- Rakan: Sentinel and Renewer
- Pyke: Sentinel and Assassin
- Olaf: Sentinel and Skirmisher
- Senna: Sentinel and Cannoneer
- Tristana: Hellion and Cannoneer
Abomination rework
- Ally deaths required to active the Monstrosity was reduced from three to two
- The Monstrosity deals 150/200/250 magic damage in the area where it stops charging
- Lifesteal for the Monstrosity was increased from 40 to 60 percent
- The Monstrosity lifesteal no longer scales off of AP
- Duration of the Monstrosity Enrage spell was increased from three to five seconds
- Armor and magic resistance for the Monstrosity was reduced from 40/65/75 to 40/50/60
- Health of the Monstrosity was increased from 1,000/1,600/2,200 to 1,200/1,700/2,100
- Attack damage for the Monstrosity was reduced from 100/140/180 to 70/80/90
- The Monstrosity’s health per star level was increased from 100/160/220 to 120/170/210
- Attack damage for the Monstrosity per star level was reduced from 10/14/18 to 7/8/9
Forgotten rework
The Forgotten trait (2/4/6/8) was also reworked due to the removal of Shadow items in Set 5.5. Champions within the Forgotten trait gain bonus attack damage and ability power.
Each victorious combat they participate in increases the bonus by 10 percent, stacking up to five times.
Other adjusted traits
- Assassin critical strike chance: 10/30/60 to 20/40/75 percent
- Assassin critical strike damage: 25/55/90 to 30/60/100
- Brawler six added with Health of 400/1,000/1,800
- Dawnbringer maximum health heal reduced from 30/60/90/130 to 30/55/80/120 percent
- Dawnbringer healing ticks: 10/20/25/30 to 10/15/20/25
- Dawnbringer damage amp per proc: 12 to 10 percent
- Draconic average value of three trait eggs: 3.25 gold to 3.14 gold
- Draconic average value of five trait golden eggs: 9.25 gold to seven gold
- Hellion adjusted to (2/4/6/8). Attack Speed changed to 5/30/75/150 percent
- Ironclad armor: 35/85/170 to 30/70/125
- Mystic five added. Magic Resist: 40/100/200 to 40/80/150/250
- Nightbringer shield maximum health scaling: 30/60/90/140 to 30/60/100/250
- Nightbringer bonus: 20/30/40/50 to 20/30/40/80 percent
- Ranger six added. Attack Speed: 75/180/400
- Redeemed AP/Armor/MR: 30/55/95 to 20/35/75
- Revenant five added. Revive with 10/30/60/100 percent health, taking and dealing 25 percent more damage upon revival
- Skirmisher shield maximum health scaling: 25/45/75 to 20/40/100 percent
- Skirmisher bonus attack damage each second: 3/6/12 to 3/5/15
- Spellweaver starting ability power: 25/55/85 to 25/55/100 percent
- Spellweaver ability power per stack: 2/5/8 to 2/5/10
One-cost Set 5.5 champion changes
- Aatrox: Armor and magic resist increased from 30 to 35
- Leona: Mana nerf from 0/60 to 0/80
- Leona: Solar Barrier damage reduction reduced from 30/60/250 to 30/50/200
Two-cost Set 5.5 champion changes
- Hecarim: Maximum mana nerf from 40/90 to 75/125
- Hecarim Spirit of Dread damage increased from 250/350/500 to 200/400/600
- Hecarim Spirit of Dread healing adjusted from 250/350/500 to 350/350/350
- Sejuani is a Brawler in addition to Nightbringer and Cavalier
- Syndra: Health increased from 550 to 600
- Syndra: Units grabbed with Force of Will are now untargetable
- Syndra: Force of Will damage reduced from 300/400/600 to 250/350/600
- Varus: Health increased from 550 to 600
Three-cost Set 5.5 champion changes
- Ashe: Attack damage reduced from 65 to 60
- Ashe: Mana nerf from 50/90 to 50/100
- Ashe: Enchanted arrow damage adjusted from 300/450/750 to 300/450/650
- Ashe: No longer has Verdant trait
- Lulu: Attack speed increased from 0.6 to 0.7
- Nocturne: Attack speed increased 0.85 to 0.9
- Nunu: Mana adjustment from 0/75 to 30/90
- Zyra: Grasping Roots damage reduced from 200/350/650 to 200/300/575
- Zyra: Grasping Roots stun duration reduced from 2/2.5/3 to 1.5/2/2.5 seconds
Four-cost Set 5.5 champion changes
- Aphelios: Attack damage reduced from 75 to 65
- Aphelios maximum mana nerfed from 0/90 to 0/150
- Aphelios: Dark Vigil attack damage scaling increased from 140/150/180 to 400/425/500 percent
- Aphelios: Dark Vigil base damage increased from 125/150/300 to 150/200/400
- Aphelios: Dark Vigil number of targets buffed from 4/4/8 to 5/5/10
- Diana: Health increased from 650 to 750
- Diana: Attack damage increased from 55 to 75
- Diana: Attack speed increased from 0.65 to 0.7
- Diana: Mana buff from 80/160 to 70/140
- Diana: Moonfall damage increased from 250/350/1,500 to 300/450/2,000
- Jax: Health increased from 900 to 1000
- Vel’Koz: Health increased from 650 to 700
Five-cost Set 5.5 champion changes
- Garen: Trait changed from God-King to Victorious
- Garen: Mana nerf from 40/100 to 100/180
- Garen: God-Lion’s Justice maximum health percentage damage increased from 20/25/200 to 25/30/200 percent
- Garen: God-Lion’s Justice shield maximum health percent increased from 35/45/200 to 40/55/200 percent
- Garen: God-Lion’s Justice shield duration increased from four to five seconds
- Heimerdinger: Damage adjusted from 500/650/7,777 to 450/650/3,333
- Kayle: Ascension One true damage reduced from 90/100/1,000 to 80/90/1,000
- Kayle: No longer has Verdant trait
- Teemo: Starting mana buff adjusted from 0/60 to 30/60
Items
Changes to emblem components were applied following the removal of Shadow items. A total of five items were also reworked or given an added bonus.
- Hellion emblem: Made with Bow and Spatula
- Cavalier emblem: Made with Vest and Spatula
- Dragon’s Claw Reworked: Grants 200 bonus magic resistance (including components). On being hit by magic or true damage from an ability, launch a fireball at the ability’s caster that deals magic damage equal to 30 percent of their maximum health (one-second cooldown)
- Hand of Justice Reworked: The holder gains both of the following—+10 AD and +10 AP, and abilities heal for 10 percent of the damage dealt. At the start of each planning phase, one of these buffs is increased to 40 percent
- Infinity Edge: Added effect grants +10 percent critical strike damage
- Titan’s Resolve Reworked: Stacks are granted on attack rather than on crit. Attack damage and ability power per stack reduced from three to two
- Trap Claw: Renamed Banshee’s Claw
- Banshee’s Claw Reworked: When combat begins, the holder and all allies within one Hex in the same row gain a shield that blocks the first enemy’s ability. It is also no longer a Unique item.