Teamfight Tactics patch 11.15 preview: All tentative changes Riot has planned for the upcoming update

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.15 is gearing up to be a massive mid-set update, which will bring in a tremendous amount of changes to the game to celebrate the “Sentinels of Light” event.

The Reckoning mid-set board called the “Dawn of Heroes” will be abolishing the Shadow items and introduce new Radiant items, champions, and traits to the set.

Good morning. Here's todays PBE changes for Dawn of Heroes. It's a big batch, but likely our last one. We'll let this sit for a week, then make one more adjustment pass before Launch on July 21st. Enjoy and keep the feedback coming :) pic.twitter.com/KWhp8XXuFO — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) July 13, 2021

As the details provided by the Teamfight Tactics devs for the upcoming update are tentative, not all of the changes may reflect when patch 11.15 officially goes live.

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.15 preview

Good morning. Here's todays deploy changes mostly focused on fixing bugs, with a few adjustments on champs we overshot.



This is pretty much it since our branch cut is today. One last batch right before we go live. pic.twitter.com/KOuoLDWvoq — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) July 14, 2021

New champions

Akshan

Fiddlesticks

Galio

Gwen

Irelia

Lucian

Miss Fortune

Rakan

Olaf

Pyke

Senna

Tristana

Removed champions

Darius

Katarina

Kindred

LeBlanc

Lissandra

Mordekaiser

Morgana

Pantheon

Ryze

Taric

Trundle

Viktor

Warwick

Existing champions

1-cost

Aatrox

Armor and magic resist: 30 → 35

Leona

Mana: 0/60 → 0/80

Spell damage reduction: 30/60/250 → 30/50/200

2-cost

Hecarim

Mana: 40/90 → 75/125

Spell damage: 250/350/500 → 200/400/600

Spell healing: 250/350/500 → 350/350/350

Sejuani

Now a Nightbringer Brawler Cavalier (Brawler added)

Syndra

Health: 550 → 600

Grabbed units are now untargetable. This should completely prevent allied units from chasing after the thrown unit

Spell damage: 300/400/600 → 250/350/600

Varus

Health: 550 → 600

3-cost

Ashe

Now a Draconic Ranger (no longer Verdant)

AD: 65 → 60

Mana: 50/90 → 50/100

Spell damage: 300/450/750 → 300/450/650

Lulu

Attack speed: 0.6 → 0.7

Nocturne

Attack speed: 0.85 → 0.9

Nunu & Willump

Mana: 0/75 → 30/90

Zyra

Spell damage: 200/325/650 → 200/300/575

Stun duration: 2/2.5/3 seconds → 1.5/2/2.5 seconds

4-cost

Aphelios

Mana: 0/90 → 0/150

AD: 75 → 65

Spell AD: 140/150/180% → 400/425/500%

Base damage: 125/150/300 → 150/200/400

Number of targets: 4/4/8 → 5/5/10

Diana

Now a Nightbringer Assassin (no longer Dragonslayer)

Health: 650 → 750

AD: 55 → 75

Mana: 80/160 → 70/140

Attack speed: 0.65 → 0.7

Spell damage: 250/350/1500 → 300/450/2000

Jax

Health: 900 → 1000

Vel’Koz

Health: 650 → 700

5-cost

Garen

Now a Victorius Dawnbringer Knight (no longer God-King)

Mana: 40/100 → 100/180

Spell damage: 20/25/200% → 25/30/200%

Spell shield health: 35/45/200% → 40/55/200%

Spell shield duration: 4 → 5 seconds

Heimerdinger

Spell damage: 500/650/7777 → 450/650/3333

Kayle

Now a Redeemed Legionnaire (no longer Verdant)

Ascension 1 true damage: 90/100/1000% → 80/90/1000%

Teemo

Mana: 0/60 → 30/60

New traits

Cannoneer

Victorius

Inanimate

Sentinel

Removed traits

Coven

Dragonslayer

Eternal

God-King

Verdant

Existing traits

Abomination

The Monstrosity’s Health and AD increases by 10% each stage, starting from:

Abomination 3: Stage 3

Abomination 4: Stage 4

Abomination 5: Stage 5

Ally deaths required: 3 → 2

The Monstrosity now deals magic damage in the area where it stops charging

Crash damage: 150/200/250

The Monstrosity

Ability lifesteal: 40% → 60%

Ability lifesteal no longer scales off of AP

Ability duration: 3 seconds → 5 seconds

Armor & magic resist: 40/65/75 → 40/50/60

Health: 1000/1600/2200 → 1200/1700/2100

Attack damage: 100/140/180 → 70/80/90

Health per star level: 100/160/220 → 120/170/210

AD per star level: 10/14/18 → 7/8/9

Assassin

Bonus critical strike damage: 25/55/90 → 30/60/100

Bonus critical strike change: 10/30/50% → 20/40/75%

Brawler

Added 6 Brawler: 1800 health

Dawnbringer

Max health heal: 30/60/90/130% → 30/55/80/120%

Healing ticks: 10/20/25/30 → 10/15/20/25

Damage amplification: 12% → 10%

Draconic

Average value of 3-piece eggs: 3.25 gold → 3.12 gold

Average value of 5-piece eggs: 9.25 gold → 7 gold

Forgotten

Trait reworked: Forgotten champions gain bonus AD and AP. Each Victorious combat they participate in increases the bonus by 10%, stacking up to five times

2/4/6/8 units

20/40/70/200 bonus AD and AP

Hellion

Trait adjusted: Now grants 5/30/75/150% bonus attack speed at 2/4/6/8 units

Ironclad

Armor: 35/85/170 → 30/70/125

Legionnaire

Attack speed: 25/60/120/195% → 25/60/120/250%

Mystic

Added 5 Mystic: 250 Magic Resist

Magic resist per tier: 40/100/200 → 40/80/150/250

Nightbringer

Max health shield: 30/60/90/140% → 30/60/100/250%

Bonus damage: 20/30/40/50% → 20/30/40/80%

Ranger

Added 6 Ranger: 400% attack speed

Redeemed

Bonus armor / magic resist: 30/55/95 → 20/35/75

Bonus AP: 30/55/95 → 30/60/100

Renewer

Health and mana regen: 3/6/9% → 4/7/10%

Revenant

Trait adjusted: Revive with 10/30/60/100% health with 25% more damage dealt and taken

2/3/4/5 units

Skirmisher

Health shield: 25/45/75% → 20/40/100%

AD per second: 3/6/12 → 3/5/15

Spellweaver

Starting AP: 25/55/85% → 25/55/100%

AP per stack: 2/5/8 → 2/5/10

Items

Emblem recipe changes

Bow & Spatula is now Hellion (was Legionnaire)

Armor & Spatula is now Cavalier (was Ironclad)

Dragon’s Claw

Item reworked: Grants 200 bonus magic resist (including components). On being hit by magic or true damage from an ability, launch a fireball at the ability’s caster that deals magic damage equal to 30% of their maximum health (1 second cooldown).

Hand of Justice

Item reworked: The holder gains both 10 AD and 10 AP; and attacks and abilities heal for 10% of the damage dealt. At the start of each planning phase, one of these buffs is increased to 35.

Infinity Edge

Now also grants +10% critical strike damage

Titan’s Resolve

Item reworked: Stacks are now granted on attack rather than on crit.

AD and AP per stack: 3 → 2

Trap Claw

Renamed to Banshee’s Claw

Item reworked: When combat begins, the holder and all allies within one hex in the same row gain a shield that blocks the first enemy ability.

No longer unique

Units can now be affected by multiple spellshields at once (Banshee’s Claw and Banshee’s Silence)

System changes

Loot Orbs

Lowered the average value of bonus orbs slightly

Small orbs average value: 2.54 gold → 3 gold

Medium orbs average value: 5.72 → 5.6 gold

Gold Orbs: Added Tome of Emblems drop. Spatula and Neeko’s Help drop rate lowered slightly.

Minimum items received is now 10 components & 1 Radiant item after Stage 4-7.

Armories

2-2 Armory is now 2 standard components

3-2 Armory moved to 3-6 and is now 5 Radiant Items

4-2 Armory is now guaranteed and either:

2 components

3 components

3 components & 1 special item

5-2 Armory is slightly less likely, and will never contain components

Carousel

Stage 5 Carousel: Can now sometimes contain Unbuildable Emblems

Stage 6+ Carousel: Can now sometimes be all full items and sometimes contain Unbuildable Emblems

