Teamfight Tactics patch 11.15 preview: All tentative changes Riot has planned for the upcoming update

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.15 is gearing up to be a massive mid-set update, which will bring in a tremendous amount of changes to the game to celebrate the “Sentinels of Light” event.
The Reckoning mid-set board called the “Dawn of Heroes” will be abolishing the Shadow items and introduce new Radiant items, champions, and traits to the set.
As the details provided by the Teamfight Tactics devs for the upcoming update are tentative, not all of the changes may reflect when patch 11.15 officially goes live.
Teamfight Tactics patch 11.15 preview
New champions
- Akshan
- Fiddlesticks
- Galio
- Gwen
- Irelia
- Lucian
- Miss Fortune
- Rakan
- Olaf
- Pyke
- Senna
- Tristana
Removed champions
- Darius
- Katarina
- Kindred
- LeBlanc
- Lissandra
- Mordekaiser
- Morgana
- Pantheon
- Ryze
- Taric
- Trundle
- Viktor
- Warwick
Existing champions
1-cost
Aatrox
- Armor and magic resist: 30 → 35
Leona
- Mana: 0/60 → 0/80
- Spell damage reduction: 30/60/250 → 30/50/200
2-cost
Hecarim
- Mana: 40/90 → 75/125
- Spell damage: 250/350/500 → 200/400/600
- Spell healing: 250/350/500 → 350/350/350
Sejuani
- Now a Nightbringer Brawler Cavalier (Brawler added)
Syndra
- Health: 550 → 600
- Grabbed units are now untargetable. This should completely prevent allied units from chasing after the thrown unit
- Spell damage: 300/400/600 → 250/350/600
Varus
- Health: 550 → 600
3-cost
Ashe
- Now a Draconic Ranger (no longer Verdant)
- AD: 65 → 60
- Mana: 50/90 → 50/100
- Spell damage: 300/450/750 → 300/450/650
Lulu
- Attack speed: 0.6 → 0.7
Nocturne
- Attack speed: 0.85 → 0.9
Nunu & Willump
- Mana: 0/75 → 30/90
Zyra
- Spell damage: 200/325/650 → 200/300/575
- Stun duration: 2/2.5/3 seconds → 1.5/2/2.5 seconds
4-cost
Aphelios
- Mana: 0/90 → 0/150
- AD: 75 → 65
- Spell AD: 140/150/180% → 400/425/500%
- Base damage: 125/150/300 → 150/200/400
- Number of targets: 4/4/8 → 5/5/10
Diana
- Now a Nightbringer Assassin (no longer Dragonslayer)
- Health: 650 → 750
- AD: 55 → 75
- Mana: 80/160 → 70/140
- Attack speed: 0.65 → 0.7
- Spell damage: 250/350/1500 → 300/450/2000
Jax
- Health: 900 → 1000
Vel’Koz
- Health: 650 → 700
5-cost
Garen
- Now a Victorius Dawnbringer Knight (no longer God-King)
- Mana: 40/100 → 100/180
- Spell damage: 20/25/200% → 25/30/200%
- Spell shield health: 35/45/200% → 40/55/200%
- Spell shield duration: 4 → 5 seconds
Heimerdinger
- Spell damage: 500/650/7777 → 450/650/3333
Kayle
- Now a Redeemed Legionnaire (no longer Verdant)
- Ascension 1 true damage: 90/100/1000% → 80/90/1000%
Teemo
- Mana: 0/60 → 30/60
New traits
- Cannoneer
- Victorius
- Inanimate
- Sentinel
Removed traits
- Coven
- Dragonslayer
- Eternal
- God-King
- Verdant
Existing traits
Abomination
- The Monstrosity’s Health and AD increases by 10% each stage, starting from:
- Abomination 3: Stage 3
- Abomination 4: Stage 4
- Abomination 5: Stage 5
- Ally deaths required: 3 → 2
- The Monstrosity now deals magic damage in the area where it stops charging
- Crash damage: 150/200/250
- The Monstrosity
- Ability lifesteal: 40% → 60%
- Ability lifesteal no longer scales off of AP
- Ability duration: 3 seconds → 5 seconds
- Armor & magic resist: 40/65/75 → 40/50/60
- Health: 1000/1600/2200 → 1200/1700/2100
- Attack damage: 100/140/180 → 70/80/90
- Health per star level: 100/160/220 → 120/170/210
- AD per star level: 10/14/18 → 7/8/9
Assassin
- Bonus critical strike damage: 25/55/90 → 30/60/100
- Bonus critical strike change: 10/30/50% → 20/40/75%
Brawler
- Added 6 Brawler: 1800 health
Dawnbringer
- Max health heal: 30/60/90/130% → 30/55/80/120%
- Healing ticks: 10/20/25/30 → 10/15/20/25
- Damage amplification: 12% → 10%
Draconic
- Average value of 3-piece eggs: 3.25 gold → 3.12 gold
- Average value of 5-piece eggs: 9.25 gold → 7 gold
Forgotten
- Trait reworked: Forgotten champions gain bonus AD and AP. Each Victorious combat they participate in increases the bonus by 10%, stacking up to five times
- 2/4/6/8 units
- 20/40/70/200 bonus AD and AP
Hellion
- Trait adjusted: Now grants 5/30/75/150% bonus attack speed at 2/4/6/8 units
Ironclad
- Armor: 35/85/170 → 30/70/125
Legionnaire
- Attack speed: 25/60/120/195% → 25/60/120/250%
Mystic
- Added 5 Mystic: 250 Magic Resist
- Magic resist per tier: 40/100/200 → 40/80/150/250
Nightbringer
- Max health shield: 30/60/90/140% → 30/60/100/250%
- Bonus damage: 20/30/40/50% → 20/30/40/80%
Ranger
- Added 6 Ranger: 400% attack speed
Redeemed
- Bonus armor / magic resist: 30/55/95 → 20/35/75
- Bonus AP: 30/55/95 → 30/60/100
Renewer
- Health and mana regen: 3/6/9% → 4/7/10%
Revenant
- Trait adjusted: Revive with 10/30/60/100% health with 25% more damage dealt and taken
- 2/3/4/5 units
Skirmisher
- Health shield: 25/45/75% → 20/40/100%
- AD per second: 3/6/12 → 3/5/15
Spellweaver
- Starting AP: 25/55/85% → 25/55/100%
- AP per stack: 2/5/8 → 2/5/10
Items
Emblem recipe changes
- Bow & Spatula is now Hellion (was Legionnaire)
- Armor & Spatula is now Cavalier (was Ironclad)
Dragon’s Claw
- Item reworked: Grants 200 bonus magic resist (including components). On being hit by magic or true damage from an ability, launch a fireball at the ability’s caster that deals magic damage equal to 30% of their maximum health (1 second cooldown).
Hand of Justice
- Item reworked: The holder gains both 10 AD and 10 AP; and attacks and abilities heal for 10% of the damage dealt. At the start of each planning phase, one of these buffs is increased to 35.
Infinity Edge
- Now also grants +10% critical strike damage
Titan’s Resolve
- Item reworked: Stacks are now granted on attack rather than on crit.
- AD and AP per stack: 3 → 2
Trap Claw
- Renamed to Banshee’s Claw
- Item reworked: When combat begins, the holder and all allies within one hex in the same row gain a shield that blocks the first enemy ability.
- No longer unique
- Units can now be affected by multiple spellshields at once (Banshee’s Claw and Banshee’s Silence)
System changes
Loot Orbs
- Lowered the average value of bonus orbs slightly
- Small orbs average value: 2.54 gold → 3 gold
- Medium orbs average value: 5.72 → 5.6 gold
- Gold Orbs: Added Tome of Emblems drop. Spatula and Neeko’s Help drop rate lowered slightly.
- Minimum items received is now 10 components & 1 Radiant item after Stage 4-7.
Armories
- 2-2 Armory is now 2 standard components
- 3-2 Armory moved to 3-6 and is now 5 Radiant Items
- 4-2 Armory is now guaranteed and either:
- 2 components
- 3 components
- 3 components & 1 special item
- 5-2 Armory is slightly less likely, and will never contain components
Carousel
- Stage 5 Carousel: Can now sometimes contain Unbuildable Emblems
- Stage 6+ Carousel: Can now sometimes be all full items and sometimes contain Unbuildable Emblems