Teamfight Tactics patch 11.17 official notes: Sentinels and Spellweaver rework, Draven buffa, Riven nerfs, and more

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.17 will not be bringing too many changes to the game and will be introducing minor tweaks to help balance some of its competitive aspects.

The Sentinels and Spellweaver trait will be reworked this time around, while Draven, Kayle, and Gwen will be nerfed. Apart from that, much of their capabilities will be toned down in the upcoming update.

On the other hand, Lee Sin, Nidalle, Rakan, and Riven will receive some quality-of-life updates that will help them make their way back to the meta in the League of Legends-based board game.

Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major updates.

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.17 official notes

Patch 11.17 trait changes

Sentinel: Rework that starts the Sentinel buff on the Sentinel champion with the most items. If multiple Sentinel units have the same number of items, the champion with the highest attack speed starts with the buff.

Sentinel: Shield value reduced from 200/1,000/2,000 to 175/900/2,000

Spellweaver: Rework that removes a cap from all Spellweaver stacks

Spellweaver: Base ability power reduced from 25/55/100 to 15/35/70

Spellweaver: Ability power per stack adjusted from 2/5/10 to 2/4/10

Skirmisher: Attack damage per second increased from 3/6/15 to 3/8/16

Abomination: Monstrosity armor and magic resistance nerfed from 40/50/60 to 30/45/60

Abomination: Monstrosity attack damage per star level increased from 7/8/9 to 7/8/10

Abomination: Monstrosity base attack damage buffed from 70/80/90 to 70/80/100

Legionnaire: Attack speed buffed from 25/65/120/250 to 25/75/135/250

Redeemed: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 20/35/75 to 20/35/70

Patch 11.17 champion balance changes

One-cost

Vayne: Attack damage buffed from 35 to 40

Ziggs: Arcane bomb damage buffed at three-star from 250/375/525 to 250/375/550

Two-cost

Kennen: Attack speed nerfed from 0.7 to 0.65

Pyke: Attack speed buffed from 0.6 to 0.65

Sett: Health increased from 750 to 800

Soraka: Attack speed buffed from 0.6 to 0.65

Three-cost

Lee sin: Health nerfed from 850 to 800

Lee Sin: Cripple damage nerfed from 250/350/650 to 200/350/600

Nidalee: Aspect of the Cougar transformation dodge chance nerfed from 45 to 40 percent

Nidallee: Aspect of the Cougar transformation bonus attack speed nerfed from 40/50/75 to 30/50/70 percent

Rakan: Gleaming Quill damage nerfed at three-star from 350/500/900to 350/500/800

Rakan: Gleaming Quill missing health healing nerfed at three-star from 35/50/80 to 35/50/70 percent

Riven: Health reduced from 850 to 800

Riven: Attack damage reduced from 80 to 75

Riven: Blade of the Dawn bonus attack damage nerfed at three-star from 90/100/120 to 90/100/110 percent

Riven: Blade of the Dawn damage nerfed at three-star from 100/200/500 to 100/200/300

Yasuo: Attack speed reduced from 0.95 to 0.9

Yasuo: Burning Blade stacking true damage nerfed at three-star from 25/35/60 to 25/35/55

Ashe: Health buffed from 550 to 600

Lux: Attack speed buffed from 0.6 to 0.65

Miss Fortune: Make it Rain damage nerfed at three-star from 250/375/700 to 250/375/600

Nocturne: Umbra Blades base damage adjusted from 70/85/110 to 80/90/100

Four-cost

Draven: Attack speed buffed from 0.75 to 0.8

Fiddlesticks: Crowstorm damage per second: nerfed from 175/225/600 to 150/200/600

Karma: Soulflare damage buffed from 225/280/750 to 230/290/750

Five-cost

Gwen: Skip ‘n Slash damage buffed from 100/150/1,777 to 125/200/2,222

Heimerdinger: Attack speed nerfed from 0.75 to 0.7

Heimerdinger: Maximum mana adjusted from 0/140 to 0/160

Kayle: Health buffed from 650 to 800

Kayle: Attack speed adjusted from 1.1 to 1.15

Viego: Sovereign’s Domination damage increase per second nerfed from 100 to 50 percent

Viego: Sovereign’s Domination damage buffed from 180/300/1,500 to 180/360/2,000

Viego: Sovereign’s Domination stolen champion health decay reduced from 15/7/0 to 10/5/0 percent

Akshan: Attack speed reduced from 1.1 to 1.0

Garen: Mana adjusted from 100/170 to 80/160

Garen: Victorious trait missing health damage buffed from 40 to 50 percent

Teemo: Cruelty spell damage nerfed from 130/160/666 to 120/160/666

Teemo: Cruel Trait now activates reliably and quickly

Teemo: Cruel Trait can take place more than once per combat, allowing Teemo to eat both the final enemy unit and the Doppelhellion/Voidspawn that it spawns

Volibear: Health nerfed from 1,100 to 1,000

Patch 11.17 item balance changes

Giant Slayer: Bonus damage health threshold reduced from 1750 to 1600

Giant Slayer: Damage scaling increased from 10 to 20 percent

Giant Slayer: High damage scaling reduced from 75 to 70 percent

Radiant Stoneplate: Bonus maximum health regeneration increased from two to three percent

Gargoyle Stoneplate: Armor and magic resistance per target increased from 18 to 20

Hextech Gunblade: Excess healing maximum shield increased from 300 to 400

Patch 11.17 bug fixes

The tooltip for Ivern now shows damage and stun duration for Daisy

An issue with a Draconic three-turn egg dropping more than one gold was resolved

Chalice of Charity was repaired, providing full effectiveness on AOE abilities.

Aatrox will heal himself when his target from his spell perishes mid-animation

Units hit by Radiant Frozen Heart will shed the debuff upon leaving the radius

Kennen can now stun Lucian’s ability and Lulu’s polymorph

