Teamfight Tactics patch 11.18 official notes: Buffs to Statik Shiv and Locket of Targon Prime

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.18 will not be bringing too many meta changes to the game, and will instead focus more on introducing minor adjustments to some of the pieces.

The League of Legends-based board game will be buffing Statik Shiv and Locket of Targon Prime this time around, while Blessed Bloodthirster and Dvarapala Stoneplate get themselves on the nerf list.

In addition, Jax, Volibear, Kayle, and Lucian will also be nerfed, and much of their board dominance will be scaled down in 11.18.

Teamfight Tactics players looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.18 official notes

1) Champion updates

One-cost

Gragas: Drunken Rage damage buffed at three-star from 175/250/400 to 175/250/475

Two-cost

Pyke: To improve stunning units in the corner, Pyke will always choose a new target after his dash

Three-cost

Nidalee: Health reduced from 800 to 750

Nunu: Consume damage nerfed from 500/750/1800 to 450/700/1750

Yasuo: Burning Blade cast time reduced

Four-cost

Draven updates (Image via Riot games)

Jax: Empowered Strike attack speed bonus nerfed from 30/35/100 to 20/30/100 percent

Jax: Empowered Strike slam attack damage scaling buffed at three-star from 200/220/300 to 200/220/400 percent

Jax: Health nerfed from 1000 to 950.

Ivern: Daisy knock-up duration nerfed from 1.5/2/6 to 0.5/0.5/6 seconds

Ivern: Daisy health buffed from 1500/2400/10,000 to 1600/2600/10,000

Ivern: Daisy attack damage buffed from 80 to 90

Draven: Attack damage buffed from 90 to 95

Draven: Spinning Axes flat damage increased from 150/200/800 to 150/225/900

Draven: Spinning Axes attack damage scaling buffed at three-star from 170/180/340 to 170/180/400 percent

Aphelios: Dark Vigil attack damage scaling buffed at three-star from 350/375/425 to 350/375/450 percent

Aphelios: Dark Vigil base damage buffed at three-star from 150/200/400 to 150/200/500

Diana: Moonfall damage buffed at three-star from 300/450/2000 to 300/450/3000

Fiddlesticks: Crowstorm damage buffed at three-star from 150/200/600 to 150/200/750

Galio: Shield of Durand damage buffed at three-star from 200/300/1200 to 200/300/1500

Galio: Shield of Durand damage reduction buffed at three-star from 60/70/90 to 60/70/95 percent

Karma: Soulflare damage buffed at three-star from 230/290/750 to 230/290/850

Karma: Soulflare mana reduction buffed at three-star from 15/15/30 to 15/15/40

Five-cost

Volibear: Doombringer will deal double damage to shields, but no longer destroy them

Volibear: Doombringer damage nerfed from 150/300/5000 to 125/250/5000

Kayle: Attack damage buffed from 75 to 80

Kayle: First Ascension attack damage scaling adjusted from 180/360/2000 to 150/400/2000

Viego: Sovereign’s Domination damage adjusted from 180/360/2000 to 150/400/2000

2) Patch 11.18 item balance changes

Aphelios updates (Image via Riot Games)

Radiant Bloodthirster: Health shield percent nerfed from 60 to 40 percent

Radiant Locket of Targon: New bonus grants 200 health for all allies at the start of combat

Radiant Locket of Targon: Prime shield nerfed from 600/700/800 to 400/500/600

Radiant Statikk Shiv: Favor magic resist shred buffed from 50 to 70 percent

Radiant Frozen Heart: Starting mana reduced from 60 to 45

Radiant Rapid Lightcannon: Bonus attack speed reduced from 40 to 30 percent

3) Patch 11.18 bug fixes

Queue Dodge penalty has been removed for players who miss AFK checks

Bramble Vest blocking more critical strike damage than intended has been resolved

An update to Teemo’s ability shows that its attack speed slow lasts for three seconds

Stuns from Riven and Kennen will now stop Lucian from firing his ability

A visual bug firing a nonfunctional Deathblade shot for Cannoneers has been resolved

