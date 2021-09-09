Teamfight Tactics patch 11.18 official notes: Buffs to Statik Shiv and Locket of Targon Prime

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.18 will not be bringing too many meta changes to the game, and will instead focus more on introducing minor adjustments to some of the pieces.
The League of Legends-based board game will be buffing Statik Shiv and Locket of Targon Prime this time around, while Blessed Bloodthirster and Dvarapala Stoneplate get themselves on the nerf list.
In addition, Jax, Volibear, Kayle, and Lucian will also be nerfed, and much of their board dominance will be scaled down in 11.18.
Teamfight Tactics players looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Teamfight Tactics patch 11.18 official notes
1) Champion updates
One-cost
- Gragas: Drunken Rage damage buffed at three-star from 175/250/400 to 175/250/475
Two-cost
- Pyke: To improve stunning units in the corner, Pyke will always choose a new target after his dash
Three-cost
- Nidalee: Health reduced from 800 to 750
- Nunu: Consume damage nerfed from 500/750/1800 to 450/700/1750
- Yasuo: Burning Blade cast time reduced
Four-cost
- Jax: Empowered Strike attack speed bonus nerfed from 30/35/100 to 20/30/100 percent
- Jax: Empowered Strike slam attack damage scaling buffed at three-star from 200/220/300 to 200/220/400 percent
- Jax: Health nerfed from 1000 to 950.
- Ivern: Daisy knock-up duration nerfed from 1.5/2/6 to 0.5/0.5/6 seconds
- Ivern: Daisy health buffed from 1500/2400/10,000 to 1600/2600/10,000
- Ivern: Daisy attack damage buffed from 80 to 90
- Draven: Attack damage buffed from 90 to 95
- Draven: Spinning Axes flat damage increased from 150/200/800 to 150/225/900
- Draven: Spinning Axes attack damage scaling buffed at three-star from 170/180/340 to 170/180/400 percent
- Aphelios: Dark Vigil attack damage scaling buffed at three-star from 350/375/425 to 350/375/450 percent
- Aphelios: Dark Vigil base damage buffed at three-star from 150/200/400 to 150/200/500
- Diana: Moonfall damage buffed at three-star from 300/450/2000 to 300/450/3000
- Fiddlesticks: Crowstorm damage buffed at three-star from 150/200/600 to 150/200/750
- Galio: Shield of Durand damage buffed at three-star from 200/300/1200 to 200/300/1500
- Galio: Shield of Durand damage reduction buffed at three-star from 60/70/90 to 60/70/95 percent
- Karma: Soulflare damage buffed at three-star from 230/290/750 to 230/290/850
- Karma: Soulflare mana reduction buffed at three-star from 15/15/30 to 15/15/40
Five-cost
- Volibear: Doombringer will deal double damage to shields, but no longer destroy them
- Volibear: Doombringer damage nerfed from 150/300/5000 to 125/250/5000
- Kayle: Attack damage buffed from 75 to 80
- Kayle: First Ascension attack damage scaling adjusted from 180/360/2000 to 150/400/2000
- Viego: Sovereign’s Domination damage adjusted from 180/360/2000 to 150/400/2000
2) Patch 11.18 item balance changes
- Radiant Bloodthirster: Health shield percent nerfed from 60 to 40 percent
- Radiant Locket of Targon: New bonus grants 200 health for all allies at the start of combat
- Radiant Locket of Targon: Prime shield nerfed from 600/700/800 to 400/500/600
- Radiant Statikk Shiv: Favor magic resist shred buffed from 50 to 70 percent
- Radiant Frozen Heart: Starting mana reduced from 60 to 45
- Radiant Rapid Lightcannon: Bonus attack speed reduced from 40 to 30 percent
3) Patch 11.18 bug fixes
- Queue Dodge penalty has been removed for players who miss AFK checks
- Bramble Vest blocking more critical strike damage than intended has been resolved
- An update to Teemo’s ability shows that its attack speed slow lasts for three seconds
- Stuns from Riven and Kennen will now stop Lucian from firing his ability
- A visual bug firing a nonfunctional Deathblade shot for Cannoneers has been resolved