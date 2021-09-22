Teamfight Tactics patch 11.19 official notes: Ashe buffs, Thresh nerfs, and more

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.19 is going to be a rather big one, as Riot will be looking to bring in a significant amount of changes to the meta this time around.

Ashe will be gearing up for a buff, while Thresh is set to have his board presence toned down and will not be as effective as he used to be.

Tristana and Draven are in for a bit of rework, while Heimerdinger is set to receive some adjustments to his kit.

Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.19 official notes

System changes

Tome of Traits percentage of dropping from a gold Orb was reduced by 40 percent

Two Reforgers plus five gold was removed from the Radiant Blessing table as a drop

Tap Particle: Taps on the TFT board will result in visual poofs of magic coming off the board

Patch 11.19 trait changes

Skirmisher: Shield maximum health scaling is getting buffed at six from 20/40/100 to 20/50/100 percent

Abomination: Monstrosity base health buffed from 900/1400/1900 to 900/1500/2000

Abomination: Monstrosity health per star level increased slightly from 90/140/190 to 90/150/200

Cannoneer: Cannon shot attack damage is getting buffed from 225/450/1200 to 225/475/1200 percent

Patch 11.19 champion buffs, nerfs, and reworks

One-cost Set 5.5 champions

Kled: Dismount attack speed buffed at three-star from 70/80/100 to 70/80/110 percent

Leona: Solar Barrier damage reduction nerfed from 30/50/200 to 30/40/120

Udyr: Feral Instinct shield increased at three-star from 250/350/550 to 250/350/600

Two-cost Set 5.5 champions

Tristana: Rework to Rocket Jump that has Tristana leap away from enemies and gain attack speed for a total of four seconds

Tristana: Attack range nerfed from five to four

Tristana: Attack damage increased from 60 to 65

Tristana: Starting mana adjusted from 50/125 to 60/125

Thresh: Maximum mana nerf from 40/80 to 80/120

Sett: Haymaker armor shred buffed at three-star from 20/25/30 to 20/25/40

Soraka: Equinox damage increased from 150/250/400 to 175/275/425

Three-cost Set 5.5 champions

Ashe: Attack damage increased from 60 to 70

Miss Fortune: Starting mana buffed from 0/70 to 20/70

Nidalee: Aspect of the Cougar bonus increased at three-star from 30/50/70 to 30/50/75 percent

Riven: Blade of the Dawn bonus attack damage increased at three-star from 90/100/110 to 90/100/115 percent

Four-cost Set 5.5 champions

Draven: Rework now has Draven’s passive ignore 50 percent of his target’s armor

Draven: Attack damage nerfed from 95 to 80

Draven: Spinning Axes base damage nerfed from 150/225/900 to 125/200/700

Draven: Spinnin Axes on-hit bonus damage attack damage scaling nerfed from 170/180/400 to 140/150/400 percent

Karma: Health increased from 700 to 750

Karma: Soulflare damage buffed from 230/290/850 to 230/300/850

Five-cost Set 5.5 champions

Heimerdinger: Maximum mana buffed from 0/160 to 0/140

Heimerdinger: Turret attack damage nerfed from 125 to 100

Garen: Victorious empowered missing health damage after scoring a kill buffed from 50 to 60 percent.

Patch 11.19 item balance changes

Radiant Spear of Shojin: New bonus 20 ability power

Zz’Rot Portal: Taunt Hex range increased from two to four

Zz’Rot Portal: Item is now able to taunt champions with the Assassin trait

Radiant Zz’Rot Portal: Taunt Hex range increased from two to four

Radiant Zz’Rot Portal: Item is now able to taunt units with the Assassin trait

Patch 11.19 mobile changes

A smaller number of champions from Set One

Use of limited items

New traits such as Exemplar, similar to Nobles

Adjustments made to a number of traits and champions from TFT Set One

