×
Create
Notifications

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.19 official notes: Ashe buffs, Thresh nerfs, and more

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.19 official notes brings Ashe buffs (Image via Riot Games)
Teamfight Tactics patch 11.19 official notes brings Ashe buffs (Image via Riot Games)
Abhishek Mallick
EXPERT COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified Sep 22, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Feature

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.19 is going to be a rather big one, as Riot will be looking to bring in a significant amount of changes to the meta this time around.

Ashe will be gearing up for a buff, while Thresh is set to have his board presence toned down and will not be as effective as he used to be.

Tristana and Draven are in for a bit of rework, while Heimerdinger is set to receive some adjustments to his kit.

Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.19 official notes

System changes

  • Tome of Traits percentage of dropping from a gold Orb was reduced by 40 percent
  • Two Reforgers plus five gold was removed from the Radiant Blessing table as a drop
  • Tap Particle: Taps on the TFT board will result in visual poofs of magic coming off the board

Patch 11.19 trait changes

  • Skirmisher: Shield maximum health scaling is getting buffed at six from 20/40/100 to 20/50/100 percent
  • Abomination: Monstrosity base health buffed from 900/1400/1900 to 900/1500/2000
  • Abomination: Monstrosity health per star level increased slightly from 90/140/190 to 90/150/200
  • Cannoneer: Cannon shot attack damage is getting buffed from 225/450/1200 to 225/475/1200 percent

Patch 11.19 champion buffs, nerfs, and reworks

(Image via Riot Games)
(Image via Riot Games)

One-cost Set 5.5 champions

  • Kled: Dismount attack speed buffed at three-star from 70/80/100 to 70/80/110 percent
  • Leona: Solar Barrier damage reduction nerfed from 30/50/200 to 30/40/120
  • Udyr: Feral Instinct shield increased at three-star from 250/350/550 to 250/350/600

Two-cost Set 5.5 champions

  • Tristana: Rework to Rocket Jump that has Tristana leap away from enemies and gain attack speed for a total of four seconds
  • Tristana: Attack range nerfed from five to four
  • Tristana: Attack damage increased from 60 to 65
  • Tristana: Starting mana adjusted from 50/125 to 60/125
  • Thresh: Maximum mana nerf from 40/80 to 80/120
  • Sett: Haymaker armor shred buffed at three-star from 20/25/30 to 20/25/40
  • Soraka: Equinox damage increased from 150/250/400 to 175/275/425

Three-cost Set 5.5 champions

  • Ashe: Attack damage increased from 60 to 70
  • Miss Fortune: Starting mana buffed from 0/70 to 20/70
  • Nidalee: Aspect of the Cougar bonus increased at three-star from 30/50/70 to 30/50/75 percent
  • Riven: Blade of the Dawn bonus attack damage increased at three-star from 90/100/110 to 90/100/115 percent

Four-cost Set 5.5 champions

  • Draven: Rework now has Draven’s passive ignore 50 percent of his target’s armor
  • Draven: Attack damage nerfed from 95 to 80
  • Draven: Spinning Axes base damage nerfed from 150/225/900 to 125/200/700
  • Draven: Spinnin Axes on-hit bonus damage attack damage scaling nerfed from 170/180/400 to 140/150/400 percent
  • Karma: Health increased from 700 to 750
  • Karma: Soulflare damage buffed from 230/290/850 to 230/300/850

Five-cost Set 5.5 champions

  • Heimerdinger: Maximum mana buffed from 0/160 to 0/140
  • Heimerdinger: Turret attack damage nerfed from 125 to 100
  • Garen: Victorious empowered missing health damage after scoring a kill buffed from 50 to 60 percent.

Patch 11.19 item balance changes

  • Radiant Spear of Shojin: New bonus 20 ability power
  • Zz’Rot Portal: Taunt Hex range increased from two to four
  • Zz’Rot Portal: Item is now able to taunt champions with the Assassin trait
  • Radiant Zz’Rot Portal: Taunt Hex range increased from two to four
  • Radiant Zz’Rot Portal: Item is now able to taunt units with the Assassin trait

Also Read

Patch 11.19 mobile changes

  • A smaller number of champions from Set One
  • Use of limited items
  • New traits such as Exemplar, similar to Nobles
  • Adjustments made to a number of traits and champions from TFT Set One

Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी