Teamfight Tactics patch 11.19 official notes: Ashe buffs, Thresh nerfs, and more

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.19 is going to be a rather big one, as Riot will be looking to bring in a significant amount of changes to the meta this time around.
Ashe will be gearing up for a buff, while Thresh is set to have his board presence toned down and will not be as effective as he used to be.
Tristana and Draven are in for a bit of rework, while Heimerdinger is set to receive some adjustments to his kit.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Teamfight Tactics patch 11.19 official notes
System changes
- Tome of Traits percentage of dropping from a gold Orb was reduced by 40 percent
- Two Reforgers plus five gold was removed from the Radiant Blessing table as a drop
- Tap Particle: Taps on the TFT board will result in visual poofs of magic coming off the board
Patch 11.19 trait changes
- Skirmisher: Shield maximum health scaling is getting buffed at six from 20/40/100 to 20/50/100 percent
- Abomination: Monstrosity base health buffed from 900/1400/1900 to 900/1500/2000
- Abomination: Monstrosity health per star level increased slightly from 90/140/190 to 90/150/200
- Cannoneer: Cannon shot attack damage is getting buffed from 225/450/1200 to 225/475/1200 percent
Patch 11.19 champion buffs, nerfs, and reworks
One-cost Set 5.5 champions
- Kled: Dismount attack speed buffed at three-star from 70/80/100 to 70/80/110 percent
- Leona: Solar Barrier damage reduction nerfed from 30/50/200 to 30/40/120
- Udyr: Feral Instinct shield increased at three-star from 250/350/550 to 250/350/600
Two-cost Set 5.5 champions
- Tristana: Rework to Rocket Jump that has Tristana leap away from enemies and gain attack speed for a total of four seconds
- Tristana: Attack range nerfed from five to four
- Tristana: Attack damage increased from 60 to 65
- Tristana: Starting mana adjusted from 50/125 to 60/125
- Thresh: Maximum mana nerf from 40/80 to 80/120
- Sett: Haymaker armor shred buffed at three-star from 20/25/30 to 20/25/40
- Soraka: Equinox damage increased from 150/250/400 to 175/275/425
Three-cost Set 5.5 champions
- Ashe: Attack damage increased from 60 to 70
- Miss Fortune: Starting mana buffed from 0/70 to 20/70
- Nidalee: Aspect of the Cougar bonus increased at three-star from 30/50/70 to 30/50/75 percent
- Riven: Blade of the Dawn bonus attack damage increased at three-star from 90/100/110 to 90/100/115 percent
Four-cost Set 5.5 champions
- Draven: Rework now has Draven’s passive ignore 50 percent of his target’s armor
- Draven: Attack damage nerfed from 95 to 80
- Draven: Spinning Axes base damage nerfed from 150/225/900 to 125/200/700
- Draven: Spinnin Axes on-hit bonus damage attack damage scaling nerfed from 170/180/400 to 140/150/400 percent
- Karma: Health increased from 700 to 750
- Karma: Soulflare damage buffed from 230/290/850 to 230/300/850
Five-cost Set 5.5 champions
- Heimerdinger: Maximum mana buffed from 0/160 to 0/140
- Heimerdinger: Turret attack damage nerfed from 125 to 100
- Garen: Victorious empowered missing health damage after scoring a kill buffed from 50 to 60 percent.
Patch 11.19 item balance changes
- Radiant Spear of Shojin: New bonus 20 ability power
- Zz’Rot Portal: Taunt Hex range increased from two to four
- Zz’Rot Portal: Item is now able to taunt champions with the Assassin trait
- Radiant Zz’Rot Portal: Taunt Hex range increased from two to four
- Radiant Zz’Rot Portal: Item is now able to taunt units with the Assassin trait
Patch 11.19 mobile changes
