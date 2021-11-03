Teamfight Tactics patch 11.22 official notes introduce set 6 “Gizmos and Gadgets”

Teamfight Tactics set 6 “Gizmos and Gadgets” is finally here and the theme of the new board will be Piltover and Zaun.

Patch 11.22 will be rather big, bringing in new in-game mechanics, item changes, and traits.

Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major updates.

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.22 official notes

1) Ranked

Ranked Rewards

Reckoning Ranked rewards will be given out on patch 11.23 (that’s next patch).

Players who reached Gold or higher at any point in Reckoning will receive Victorious Nixie!

Players who managed to reach Gold or higher in both halves of the set will receive the Reckoning-themed Triumphant Nixie as well! Nicely done.

Competitive play in Hyper Roll is also rewarded! Emotes for Blue, Purple, and Hyper players will drop alongside other rewards in patch 11.23

New Ranked Season

Players will no longer be demoted in rank for tiers Iron to Master.

Players will still be demoted in divisions, eg. Platinum I to Platinum II

Grandmaster and Challenger will still allow for demotion

When Gizmos & Gadgets goes live in your region, you’ll be able to start climbing the ladder in this set's first ranked stage.

Everyone will start G&G in Iron II.

You will get 5 provisional matches after the reset, meaning you will not lose any LP for sub-top 4 placements in your first 5 ranked games of the new stage. You’ll also gain extra LP for finishing top 4, so best of luck!

Your Hyper rating will be reset to 500.

2) Double up Details

“Coming next patch (11.23) is TFT’s first cooperative mode, Double Up, where you can send units and items to your partner's board, and hop over to help out if they’re struggling. Our most talented writer has an article explaining everything you need to know to get started on Double Up!”

3) Hextech Augments

Mold your strategy around the three Hextech Augments chosen during the following stages: 1-4, 3-3, 4-5.Your Augments will appear on your Hexcore, visible to all players.

There are three tiers of Augments, ranging from least powerful to most powerful. Some Augments are unique to one tier, while others have multiple versions across different power tiers.

All players get access to Augments of equal power at the same time, although the specific Augments offered may vary.

There are a lot of Augments to get excited about, so read the Augmented Strategies section for some examples.

Augments will be adjusted for Hyper Roll and Double Up!

4) Systems

Slightly reduced the drop rate of Neeko’s Help from Blue and Gold Orbs

(Image via Riot Games)

5) Item Changes

Archangel’s Staff REWORKED: During combat, the holder gains 25 Ability Power every 4 seconds.

Banshee’s Claw REWORKED: When combat begins, the holder and all allies within 1 hex in the same row gain a shield that blocks the damage and effects of the first enemy ability, up to 600 damage.

Banshee’s Claw: Stacking Banshee’s Claw will increase the damage it blocks but won’t increase the number of shields.

Bramble Vest NEW: Now grants 80 Armor (including components).

Bramble Vest AOE Damage: 80/100/150 ⇒ 60/80/120

Deathblade REWORKED: Now grants 50/75/100 bonus Attack Damage (including components)

Dragon’s Claw: Fireball cooldown: 1 ⇒ 0.5 seconds

Dragon’s Claw: Fireball max Health percentage damage: 30% ⇒ 18%

Giant Slayer bonus damage Health Threshold: 1600 ⇒ 1800

Hand of Justice Bonus AP/AD or Omnivamp: 35 ⇒ 30

Hextech Gunblade: No longer grants a shield for overhealing

Hextech Gunblade NEW: Now additionally heals the lowest health ally

Jeweled Gauntlet NEW: Now additionally grants 10 AP

Jeweled Gauntlet bonus critical strike damage: 40% ⇒ 30%

Quicksilver NEW: Now additionally grants 20% Attack Speed

Rapid Firecannon total Attack Speed: 40% ⇒ 50%

Runaan’s Hurricane NEW: Now additionally grants +10 AD

Runaan’s Hurricane REMOVED: No longer triggers on-hit effects

Statikk Shiv NEW: Now additionally grants 15% Attack Speed

(Image via Riot Games)

6) Hyper Roll

Gizmos & Gadgets Hyper Roll Adjustments

The Radiant Item Armory has been removed.

The Augment Armory will now appear at the following rounds: 3-1, 5-2, 7-2

Some Augments will be disabled in Hyper Roll for gameplay fluidity and balance purposes.

Tactician movement speed decreased from 200% to 175%.

Expect the component Armory to appear at the following stages: 3-2, 4-2 ,6-2

Expect the completed item Armory to appear at the following stages: 8-2, 9-2

Component Armory: 70% chance of 3 components.

Component Armory: 20% chance of 3 components + Neeko’s Help or Loaded Dice

Component Armory: 10% chance of 3 components + 1 Golden Spatula.

Completed Item Armory: 75% chance of 4 items (1 offensive, 1 defensive, 1 utility, 1 random)

Completed Item Armory: 15% chance of 3 items (1 offensive, 1 defensive, 1 utility) + 1 tailored emblem.

Completed Item Armory: 10% chance of 2 items (2 random) + 2 tailored emblems.

Economy Adjustments

Starting Gold: 8 ⇒2

1-1: +0 ⇒+0

1-2: +0 ⇒+0

2-1: +2 ⇒+4

3-1: +3 ⇒+8 (Minimum gold by 3-1 is now 14 instead of 13).

3-1: +3 ⇒+2

4-1: +4 ⇒+6

4-2: +4 ⇒+3

5-1: +5 ⇒+7

5-2: +5 ⇒+4

6-1: +6 ⇒+12

6-2: +6 ⇒+5

6-3: +6 ⇒+5

7-1: +8 ⇒+16

7-2: +8 ⇒+8

7-3: +8 ⇒+8

8-1: +9 ⇒+17

8-2 (and subsequent rounds): +9 ⇒+9

(Image via Riot Games)

7) Round Time Adjustments

Reduced the planning phase for no-Armory combats from 30 to 25 seconds.

Added 5 seconds to the first round of each stage starting at 3-1.

Added 10 seconds to 8-1 to better support late-game roll downs.

8) Hyper Roll Gameplay Adjustments

Yordles: The Yordle (3) trait gives two bonus Yordles while standard TFT gives one.

Mercenaries: The luck of your Mercenary dice is based on your Tactician’s remaining health rather than the length of your loss streak. The lower your health, the better the dice.

Tahm Kench gains twice as many stats from eating units.

Edited by R. Elahi