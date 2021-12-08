Teamfight Tactics patch 11.24 official notes: Shaco and Akali buffs, nerfs to Trundle and Katarina

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.24 will be bringing a significant amount of changes to the Gizmos and Gadgets set of the League of Legends-based board game.

Riot will be looking to shake up the meta considerably this time around, and a lot of champions and traits will be receiving a sizeable amount of buffs and nerfs in 11.24

Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.24 official notes

1) Hextech Augment balance changes

Broken Stopwatch (Clockwork): Moved from prismatic to gold tier

Duet (Socialite): Provides a second spotlight and grants a bonus of 500 maximum health to spotlighted champions

Featherweights: Bonus attack speed and movement speed reduced from 35/50/70 to 30/40/60 percent

Innovator Heart: No longer offered as first Hextech Augment choice

Innovator Soul: No longer offered as third Hextech Augment choice

Item Grab Bag: Item Grab Bag one and two no longer grant Reforger

Level Up!: No longer offered after choosing March of Progress

March of Progress: XP per round increased from four to five

March of Progress: Moved from gold to prismatic tier

Spell Blade (Arcanist): Reworked to “After casting their ability, Arcanists’ next attack deals bonus magic damage equal to 200 percent of their ability power.”

Windfall: Gold reduced from 20/25/30 to 15/25/35

Gold Reserves (Mercenary): Percent bonus damage per gold increased from one to two percent

Gold Reserves: Damage cap remains at 60 percent, now achieved at 30 gold

Stand United: Bonus attack damage and ability power per active trait buffed from 2/3/4 to 3/4/5

Knife’s Edge: Attack damage reduced from 30/45/60 to 25/40/55

Cram Session (Academy): Mana restored after the first cast increased from 80 to 90 percent

Teamfight Tactics @TFT

Read more over at: Patch 11.24 brings adjustments to trait tied Augments, a rework for Chemtech, and balance changes for various traits and champs!Read more over at: riot.com/3Gfiipm Patch 11.24 brings adjustments to trait tied Augments, a rework for Chemtech, and balance changes for various traits and champs!Read more over at: riot.com/3Gfiipm https://t.co/3tEwYLLOhH

2) Portable Forge Armory options

Death’s Defiance: Attack damage increased from 15 to 30

Death’s Defiance: Attack speed increased from 15 to 30 percent

Death’s Defiance: Ignore Pain percent increased from 60 to 70 percent

Gold Collector: Gold drop chance reduced from 100 to 75 percent

Manazane: Starting mana increased from 15 to 50

Zhonya’s Paradox: Ability power increased from 15 to 45

Zhonya’s Paradox: Armor and magic resistance increased from 25 to 35

Rocket Propelled Fist: Will now ignore Blitzcrank’s hook target when deciding which unit to hook. Rocket Propelled Fist and Blitzcrank will always hook two different targets

3) Trait Augments

Image via Riot Games

Silver Augments

Assassin Heart: Talon

Bodyguard Heart: Leona

Bruiser Heart: Trundle

Challenger Heart: Warwick

Clockwork Heart: Zilean

Enchanter Heart: Taric

Enforcer Heart: Vi

Imperial Heart: Swain

Mutant Heart: Kog’Maw

Protector Heart: Blitzcrank

Scholar Heart: Lissandra

Scrap Heart: Ekko

Sniper Heart: Tristana

Syndicate Heart: Zyra

Twinshot Heart: Graves

Gold Augments

Arcanist Crest: Twisted Fate

Assassin Crest: Ekko

Bodyguard Crest: Leona

Bruiser Crest: Trundle

Challenger Crest: Warwick

Chemtech Crest: Zac

Imperial Crest: Talon

Mutant Crest: Kog’Maw

Scholar Crest: Heimerdinger

Scrap Crest: Ekko

Sniper Crest: Tristana

Syndicate Crest: Zyra

Prismatic Augments

Academy Soul: Changed to Academy Crown and gives two Academy emblems

Arcanist Soul: Changed to Arcanist Crown and gives two Arcanist emblems

Assassin Soul: Changed to Assassin Crown and gives two Assassin emblems

Bodyguard Soul: changed to Bodyguard Crown and gives two Bodyguard emblems

Bruiser Soul: Changed to Bruiser Crown and gives two Challenger emblems

Challenger Soul: Changed to Challenger Crown and gives two Challenger emblems

Chemtech Soul: Changed to Chemtech Crown and gives two Chemtech emblems

Imperial Soul: Changed to Imperial Crown and gives two Imperial emblems

Mutant Soul: Changed to Mutant Crown and gives two Mutant emblems

Protector Soul: Changed to Protector Crown and gives two Protector emblems

Sniper Soul: Changed to Sniper Crown and gives two Sniper emblems

Syndicate Soul: Changed to Syndicate Crown and gives two Syndicate emblems

Clockwork Soul: Additionally grants eight gold

Enchanter Soul: Additionally grants eight gold

Enforcer Soul: Additionally grants eight gold

Scholar Soul: Additionally grants eight gold

Scrap Soul: Additionally grants eight gold

4) TFT trait balance changes

Challenger: Attack speed reduced from 30/60/90/145 to 30/55/80/130 percent

Chemtech: Champions dropping below health threshold duration will always last eight seconds

Chemtech: Attack speed changed from 50 percent across the board to 25/50/75/100 percent

Chemtech: Health regeneration changed from four percent across the board to 3/4/6/10 percent

Innovator: Mechanical Dragon Electrifying Roar ally critical damage buff reduced from 75 to 40 percent

Innovator: Mechanical Bear attack damage and ability power buff reduced from 25 to 20

Mutant: Adrenaline Rush chance for extra attack adjusted from 33/66 to 40/75 percent

Clockwork: Bonus attack speed increased from 10/30/55 to 10/35/70 percent

Academy: Bonus attack damage and ability power adjusted from 18/35/50/70 to 18/40/50/70

Academy: Bonus attack damage and ability power per cast buffed from 3/5/8/12 to 3/5/10/15

Arcanist: Team ability power adjusted from 20/20/50/120 to 20/20/50/145

Arcanist: Total ability power adjusted from 20/65/100/125 to 20/60/100/145

Bruiser: Health adjusted from 125/225/350/700 to 125/225/400/700

Imperial (5): Non-Tyrant bonus damage buffed from 0/50 to 0/75 percent

Syndicate: Bonus armor and magic resistance increased from 50 to 60

Syndicate (7): Omnivamp, armor, and magic resistance bonus increase adjusted from 50 to 33 percent

Twinshot: Bonus attack damage increased from 5/30/60 to 5/40/80

5) Champion buffs and nerfs

One-cost

Garen: Decisive Strike missing health damage percentage reduced from 20 to 15 percent

Camile: Maximum mana nerfed from 0/50 to 0/60

Darius: Maximum mana nerfed from 50/95 to 50/100

Darius: Decimate healing reduced from 125/150/175 to 120/140/160

Kassadin: Null Sphere mana reave adjusted from 35/50/65 to 50 percent across the board

Two-cost

Katarina: Shunpo damage nerfed from 180/225/300 to 160/200/250

Trundle: Chomp attack damage steal percentage reduced from 20/30/50 to 20/25/40

Trundle: Chomp attack speed slow reduced from 50 to 25 percent

Blitzcrank: Rocket Grab damage nerfed at three-star from 150/300/1337 to 150/300/900

Kog’Maw: Barrage target maximum health bonus damage adjusted from 6/7/10 to 7/8/9 percent

Zyra: Delay from cast and stun has been slightly reduced

Three-cost

Ekko: Parallel Convergence ally bonus attack speed nerfed from 40/50/75 to 35/40/50 percent

Shaco: Health increased from 650 to 700

Shaco: Deceive base damage buffed from 75/100/125 to 90/110/130

Shaco: Maximum mana buffed from 50/90 to 40/80

Taric: Starlight Bastion healing adjusted from 375/475/600 to 325/425/600

Vex: Personal Space stacking shield bonus upon being destroyed reduced from 25 to 10 percent

Vex: Personal Space shield nerfed from 550/700/900 to 500/600/750

Vex: Personal Space damage nerfed from 125/200/275 to 100/135/175

Cho’Gath: Health buffed from 1300 to 1400

Heimerdinger: Rocket Swarm damage adjusted from 70/100/150 to 70/95/140

Lissandra: Iron Maiden damage nerfed from 250/350/575 to 225/300/500

Samira: Attack damage reduced from 80 to 75

Four-cost

Fiora: Attack damage increased from 70 to 75

Fiora: Blade Waltz attack damage scaling increased from 160 to 170 percent

Jhin: Maximum mana buffed from 0/80 to 0/70

Jhin: Attack damage reduced from 95 to 90

Jhin: Curtain attack damage scaling adjusted from 150/225/344 to 150/200/344 percent

Lux: Final Spark mana refund on kill reduced from 30 to 20

Orianna: Mana adjusted from 80/180 to 50/140

Orianna: Shockwave stun duration adjusted from 1.5/1.5/4 to 1/1/4 seconds

Sion: Health increased from 1750 to 1850

Sion: Decimating Smash adjusted from 2/2.5/5 to 2/3/6 seconds

Urgot: Maximum mana buffed from 0/60 to 0/50

Yone: Attack damage reduced from 80 to 75

Five-cost

Akali: Health increased from 800 to 850

Akali: Perfect Execution initial dash damage increased at one-star from 275 to 300

Galio: Health increased from 1800 to 1900

Galio: Attack damage reduced from 150 to 120

Galio: Colossal Entrance damage buffed from 150/200/2000 to 200/300/9001

Galio: Increased crash zone radius at three-star

Jayce: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 40 to 30

Jayce: Melee form shield amount nerfed at one and two-star from 400/600/3000 to 350/500/3000

Jayce: Ranged form attack damage gain buffed at one and two-star from 35/60/1000 to 45/70/1000

Jinx: Attack speed reduced slightly from 1.05 to one

Jinx: Rocket Launcher attack damage scaling nerfed at two-star from 210 to 200 percent

Viktor: Mana adjusted from 0/140 to 0/150

Viktor: Chaos Ray damage nerfed at one and two-star from 350/450/1500 to 325/425/1500

Image via Riot Games

6) Item balance changes

Blue Buff: A newly added ability grants an additional 20 starting mana

Frozen Heart: Attack speed slow increased from 25 to 35 percent

Ionic Spark: Maximum mana damage ratio reduced from 225 to 200 percent

7) Bug fixes

Also Read Article Continues below

Set Six champions will no longer randomly swap targets after casting their spells

Tactician scouting has been reactivated within the Double Up mode

Upon getting affected by Guardian Angel, Lissandra will no longer have her cast fizzle out on either herself or enemy units

Lissandra will now properly retarget a new enemy unit if her original target gets terminated during the spell cast time

The “Deploy to Battlefield/Return to Bench” hotkey will no longer instantaneously move a unit to the bench and then back to the battlefield

Upon taking Calculated Loss as a first Hextech Augment, it will no longer give a reroll on Stage 2-1

A bug associated with seven Mercenary that prevented a Soldier payout has been resolved

Mutant Spatula mana reduction will now work properly

The second and “secret” Socialite Hex that existed without the Duet Augment has been fixed

Two Talons will no longer refresh each other’s bleed stacks when attacking the same unit

A visual effect where a victory sequence would continually get shown after the champion was hidden has been resolved

Allies of Blitzcrank will no longer target his Rocket Grab target if they are immune to crowd control and didn’t get hooked

Kai’Sa will now fire her missiles after dashing if stunned or in Guardian Angel stasis

A bug preventing Enforcer (4) from stunning the enemy unit with the highest damage dealt last combat has been resolved

Tome of Traits is no longer considered a unit with The Clear Mind Hextech Augment

A fix was applied to Zilean’s tooltip that will now properly show a 25 percent attack speed reduction at one-star

A fix was applied to Underdogs that will now correctly tick every second instead of every other second for twice the heal amount

Ezreal will now gain mana on his first attack after casting his ability

Rocket Propelled Fist from the Portable Forge Hextech Augment will fire its hook even if the unitholder is stunned

Malzahar will gain mana on the first attack after casting his ability for the first time in combat

The Double Up victory sequence will no longer show an empty board when displaying the winners

Edited by Yasho Amonkar