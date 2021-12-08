Teamfight Tactics patch 11.24 official notes: Shaco and Akali buffs, nerfs to Trundle and Katarina

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.24 will be bringing a significant amount of changes to the Gizmos and Gadgets set of the League of Legends-based board game.
Riot will be looking to shake up the meta considerably this time around, and a lot of champions and traits will be receiving a sizeable amount of buffs and nerfs in 11.24
Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Teamfight Tactics patch 11.24 official notes
1) Hextech Augment balance changes
- Broken Stopwatch (Clockwork): Moved from prismatic to gold tier
- Duet (Socialite): Provides a second spotlight and grants a bonus of 500 maximum health to spotlighted champions
- Featherweights: Bonus attack speed and movement speed reduced from 35/50/70 to 30/40/60 percent
- Innovator Heart: No longer offered as first Hextech Augment choice
- Innovator Soul: No longer offered as third Hextech Augment choice
- Item Grab Bag: Item Grab Bag one and two no longer grant Reforger
- Level Up!: No longer offered after choosing March of Progress
- March of Progress: XP per round increased from four to five
- March of Progress: Moved from gold to prismatic tier
- Spell Blade (Arcanist): Reworked to “After casting their ability, Arcanists’ next attack deals bonus magic damage equal to 200 percent of their ability power.”
- Windfall: Gold reduced from 20/25/30 to 15/25/35
- Gold Reserves (Mercenary): Percent bonus damage per gold increased from one to two percent
- Gold Reserves: Damage cap remains at 60 percent, now achieved at 30 gold
- Stand United: Bonus attack damage and ability power per active trait buffed from 2/3/4 to 3/4/5
- Knife’s Edge: Attack damage reduced from 30/45/60 to 25/40/55
- Cram Session (Academy): Mana restored after the first cast increased from 80 to 90 percent
2) Portable Forge Armory options
- Death’s Defiance: Attack damage increased from 15 to 30
- Death’s Defiance: Attack speed increased from 15 to 30 percent
- Death’s Defiance: Ignore Pain percent increased from 60 to 70 percent
- Gold Collector: Gold drop chance reduced from 100 to 75 percent
- Manazane: Starting mana increased from 15 to 50
- Zhonya’s Paradox: Ability power increased from 15 to 45
- Zhonya’s Paradox: Armor and magic resistance increased from 25 to 35
- Rocket Propelled Fist: Will now ignore Blitzcrank’s hook target when deciding which unit to hook. Rocket Propelled Fist and Blitzcrank will always hook two different targets
3) Trait Augments
Silver Augments
- Assassin Heart: Talon
- Bodyguard Heart: Leona
- Bruiser Heart: Trundle
- Challenger Heart: Warwick
- Clockwork Heart: Zilean
- Enchanter Heart: Taric
- Enforcer Heart: Vi
- Imperial Heart: Swain
- Mutant Heart: Kog’Maw
- Protector Heart: Blitzcrank
- Scholar Heart: Lissandra
- Scrap Heart: Ekko
- Sniper Heart: Tristana
- Syndicate Heart: Zyra
- Twinshot Heart: Graves
Gold Augments
- Arcanist Crest: Twisted Fate
- Assassin Crest: Ekko
- Bodyguard Crest: Leona
- Bruiser Crest: Trundle
- Challenger Crest: Warwick
- Chemtech Crest: Zac
- Imperial Crest: Talon
- Mutant Crest: Kog’Maw
- Scholar Crest: Heimerdinger
- Scrap Crest: Ekko
- Sniper Crest: Tristana
- Syndicate Crest: Zyra
Prismatic Augments
- Academy Soul: Changed to Academy Crown and gives two Academy emblems
- Arcanist Soul: Changed to Arcanist Crown and gives two Arcanist emblems
- Assassin Soul: Changed to Assassin Crown and gives two Assassin emblems
- Bodyguard Soul: changed to Bodyguard Crown and gives two Bodyguard emblems
- Bruiser Soul: Changed to Bruiser Crown and gives two Challenger emblems
- Challenger Soul: Changed to Challenger Crown and gives two Challenger emblems
- Chemtech Soul: Changed to Chemtech Crown and gives two Chemtech emblems
- Imperial Soul: Changed to Imperial Crown and gives two Imperial emblems
- Mutant Soul: Changed to Mutant Crown and gives two Mutant emblems
- Protector Soul: Changed to Protector Crown and gives two Protector emblems
- Sniper Soul: Changed to Sniper Crown and gives two Sniper emblems
- Syndicate Soul: Changed to Syndicate Crown and gives two Syndicate emblems
- Clockwork Soul: Additionally grants eight gold
- Enchanter Soul: Additionally grants eight gold
- Enforcer Soul: Additionally grants eight gold
- Scholar Soul: Additionally grants eight gold
- Scrap Soul: Additionally grants eight gold
4) TFT trait balance changes
- Challenger: Attack speed reduced from 30/60/90/145 to 30/55/80/130 percent
- Chemtech: Champions dropping below health threshold duration will always last eight seconds
- Chemtech: Attack speed changed from 50 percent across the board to 25/50/75/100 percent
- Chemtech: Health regeneration changed from four percent across the board to 3/4/6/10 percent
- Innovator: Mechanical Dragon Electrifying Roar ally critical damage buff reduced from 75 to 40 percent
- Innovator: Mechanical Bear attack damage and ability power buff reduced from 25 to 20
- Mutant: Adrenaline Rush chance for extra attack adjusted from 33/66 to 40/75 percent
- Clockwork: Bonus attack speed increased from 10/30/55 to 10/35/70 percent
- Academy: Bonus attack damage and ability power adjusted from 18/35/50/70 to 18/40/50/70
- Academy: Bonus attack damage and ability power per cast buffed from 3/5/8/12 to 3/5/10/15
- Arcanist: Team ability power adjusted from 20/20/50/120 to 20/20/50/145
- Arcanist: Total ability power adjusted from 20/65/100/125 to 20/60/100/145
- Bruiser: Health adjusted from 125/225/350/700 to 125/225/400/700
- Imperial (5): Non-Tyrant bonus damage buffed from 0/50 to 0/75 percent
- Syndicate: Bonus armor and magic resistance increased from 50 to 60
- Syndicate (7): Omnivamp, armor, and magic resistance bonus increase adjusted from 50 to 33 percent
- Twinshot: Bonus attack damage increased from 5/30/60 to 5/40/80
5) Champion buffs and nerfs
One-cost
- Garen: Decisive Strike missing health damage percentage reduced from 20 to 15 percent
- Camile: Maximum mana nerfed from 0/50 to 0/60
- Darius: Maximum mana nerfed from 50/95 to 50/100
- Darius: Decimate healing reduced from 125/150/175 to 120/140/160
- Kassadin: Null Sphere mana reave adjusted from 35/50/65 to 50 percent across the board
Two-cost
- Katarina: Shunpo damage nerfed from 180/225/300 to 160/200/250
- Trundle: Chomp attack damage steal percentage reduced from 20/30/50 to 20/25/40
- Trundle: Chomp attack speed slow reduced from 50 to 25 percent
- Blitzcrank: Rocket Grab damage nerfed at three-star from 150/300/1337 to 150/300/900
- Kog’Maw: Barrage target maximum health bonus damage adjusted from 6/7/10 to 7/8/9 percent
- Zyra: Delay from cast and stun has been slightly reduced
Three-cost
- Ekko: Parallel Convergence ally bonus attack speed nerfed from 40/50/75 to 35/40/50 percent
- Shaco: Health increased from 650 to 700
- Shaco: Deceive base damage buffed from 75/100/125 to 90/110/130
- Shaco: Maximum mana buffed from 50/90 to 40/80
- Taric: Starlight Bastion healing adjusted from 375/475/600 to 325/425/600
- Vex: Personal Space stacking shield bonus upon being destroyed reduced from 25 to 10 percent
- Vex: Personal Space shield nerfed from 550/700/900 to 500/600/750
- Vex: Personal Space damage nerfed from 125/200/275 to 100/135/175
- Cho’Gath: Health buffed from 1300 to 1400
- Heimerdinger: Rocket Swarm damage adjusted from 70/100/150 to 70/95/140
- Lissandra: Iron Maiden damage nerfed from 250/350/575 to 225/300/500
- Samira: Attack damage reduced from 80 to 75
Four-cost
- Fiora: Attack damage increased from 70 to 75
- Fiora: Blade Waltz attack damage scaling increased from 160 to 170 percent
- Jhin: Maximum mana buffed from 0/80 to 0/70
- Jhin: Attack damage reduced from 95 to 90
- Jhin: Curtain attack damage scaling adjusted from 150/225/344 to 150/200/344 percent
- Lux: Final Spark mana refund on kill reduced from 30 to 20
- Orianna: Mana adjusted from 80/180 to 50/140
- Orianna: Shockwave stun duration adjusted from 1.5/1.5/4 to 1/1/4 seconds
- Sion: Health increased from 1750 to 1850
- Sion: Decimating Smash adjusted from 2/2.5/5 to 2/3/6 seconds
- Urgot: Maximum mana buffed from 0/60 to 0/50
- Yone: Attack damage reduced from 80 to 75
Five-cost
- Akali: Health increased from 800 to 850
- Akali: Perfect Execution initial dash damage increased at one-star from 275 to 300
- Galio: Health increased from 1800 to 1900
- Galio: Attack damage reduced from 150 to 120
- Galio: Colossal Entrance damage buffed from 150/200/2000 to 200/300/9001
- Galio: Increased crash zone radius at three-star
- Jayce: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 40 to 30
- Jayce: Melee form shield amount nerfed at one and two-star from 400/600/3000 to 350/500/3000
- Jayce: Ranged form attack damage gain buffed at one and two-star from 35/60/1000 to 45/70/1000
- Jinx: Attack speed reduced slightly from 1.05 to one
- Jinx: Rocket Launcher attack damage scaling nerfed at two-star from 210 to 200 percent
- Viktor: Mana adjusted from 0/140 to 0/150
- Viktor: Chaos Ray damage nerfed at one and two-star from 350/450/1500 to 325/425/1500
6) Item balance changes
- Blue Buff: A newly added ability grants an additional 20 starting mana
- Frozen Heart: Attack speed slow increased from 25 to 35 percent
- Ionic Spark: Maximum mana damage ratio reduced from 225 to 200 percent
7) Bug fixes
- Set Six champions will no longer randomly swap targets after casting their spells
- Tactician scouting has been reactivated within the Double Up mode
- Upon getting affected by Guardian Angel, Lissandra will no longer have her cast fizzle out on either herself or enemy units
- Lissandra will now properly retarget a new enemy unit if her original target gets terminated during the spell cast time
- The “Deploy to Battlefield/Return to Bench” hotkey will no longer instantaneously move a unit to the bench and then back to the battlefield
- Upon taking Calculated Loss as a first Hextech Augment, it will no longer give a reroll on Stage 2-1
- A bug associated with seven Mercenary that prevented a Soldier payout has been resolved
- Mutant Spatula mana reduction will now work properly
- The second and “secret” Socialite Hex that existed without the Duet Augment has been fixed
- Two Talons will no longer refresh each other’s bleed stacks when attacking the same unit
- A visual effect where a victory sequence would continually get shown after the champion was hidden has been resolved
- Allies of Blitzcrank will no longer target his Rocket Grab target if they are immune to crowd control and didn’t get hooked
- Kai’Sa will now fire her missiles after dashing if stunned or in Guardian Angel stasis
- A bug preventing Enforcer (4) from stunning the enemy unit with the highest damage dealt last combat has been resolved
- Tome of Traits is no longer considered a unit with The Clear Mind Hextech Augment
- A fix was applied to Zilean’s tooltip that will now properly show a 25 percent attack speed reduction at one-star
- A fix was applied to Underdogs that will now correctly tick every second instead of every other second for twice the heal amount
- Ezreal will now gain mana on his first attack after casting his ability
- Rocket Propelled Fist from the Portable Forge Hextech Augment will fire its hook even if the unitholder is stunned
- Malzahar will gain mana on the first attack after casting his ability for the first time in combat
- The Double Up victory sequence will no longer show an empty board when displaying the winners