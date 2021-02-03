Teamfight Tactics patch 11.3 official notes introduces changes to Divine and Dragon soul while tweaking Elise

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.3 official notes are finally out and fans will get to see some significant changes coming to particular traits and champions during this update.

The Divine buff will be getting some much-needed nerfs, while the Slayer trait will receive a big boost.

Elise is getting significant tweaks to her kit as well, and she will not be as oppressive on the set as she once used to be.

Patch 11.3 brings a mini-rework to Divine, some updates to 1-costs, and a few other changes.



Teamfight Tactics players looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights:

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.3 official notes

1.Teamfight Tactics traits changes

Dragonsoul: Upon passing the blessing after death, the ally’s next basic attack will immediately trigger the Dragon Breath

Divine Buff Duration: 3/6/9/15 to six seconds across all

Divine Buff Damage Reduction: 45 percent to 35/45/55/65 percent

Divine Buff Bonus True Damage: 45 percent to 35/45/55/65 percent

Spirit Attack Speed: 20/40 percent to 20/35 percent

Slayer Lifesteal: 15-30 / 25-50 percent to 15-30 / 30-60 percent

Slayer Damage: 20-45 / 30-75 percent to 20-45 / 35-80 percent

The Dragonsoul trait is receiving a quality of life update in Patch 11.3, improving its overall output, while Slayer is embracing scaling and accessibility in the late game.

But Divine, which has “struggled to find its foothold as a trait worth investing deeply into,” according to Riot, is the focus of the patch. The devs want to make the trait worth “devoting your comp to” by giving champions a “powerful moment of ascension” that increases in potency with each level.

2. Teamfight Tactics champion changes

One-cost champions

Brand attack range: 660 to 890

Elise’s attacks in Spider Form now increase the cost of her target’s next spell by 35/35/50 percent

Elise Health on Spider Form Transformation: 35/40/45 percent to 25/30/45 percent

Tristana Rapid Fire Attack Speed: 50/60/80 percent to 60/70/90 percent

Diana Pale Cascade Orbs now spawn further away from her body when her size increases (ie: Titan’s Resolve)

Brand, Elise, Tristana, and Diana have each been underperforming in one way or another in the Festival of Beasts. These changes are meant to empower these champions, ever so slightly buffing them.

Three-cost champions

Darius Fortune’s Guillotine Damage: 550/800/1,300 to 550/850/1,400

Darius is another champion that’s left much to be desired in Set 4.5. The increase of his Fortune’s Guillotine damage in Patch 11.3 should make him a more valuable investment.

3. Teamfight tactics Item changes

Shroud of Stillness Mana Cost Increase: 33 percent to 35 percent

As part of Riot’s aim to make the Teamfight Tactics' Mana Reave system consistent, the devs are giving a little bit of love to Shroud of Stillness. It’s a minor change and won’t make much of a difference, but it’s certainly better than nothing.