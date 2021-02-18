Create
Teamfight Tactics patch 11.4 official notes introduces mini-rework to the Chosen System and massive champion updates

Image via Riot Games
Abhishek Mallick
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Modified 2 hr ago
Feature
Advertisement

With Teamfight tactics patch 11.4, Riot will be looking to introduce a significant amount of changes to many champion pieces in the game.

The Festival of Beasts is in full swing, and the Chosen system will be getting a mini-rework according to the official 11.4 patch notes.

There will be massive updates to champions as well, and a lot of the pieces will be receiving tweaks, making this balance patch an incredibly big one.

Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed view of the patch, can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.4 official notes

Lucky Lanterns

  • Stage three Lantern: It’s no longer possible to get two Loaded Dice or two Target Dummies
  • Stage four Lantern: It’s no longer possible to get two Loaded Dice or two Target Dummies
  • Stage four Lantern: It’s no longer possible to get three Item Components

Chosen

  • Chosen Base Odds: 33 percent to 50 percent
  • Rolling Odds for level four: 60/40/0/0/0 percent to 80/20/0/0/0 percent
  • Chosen Bonus Spell Power: 30 to 15
  • Chosen Bonus Attack Damage: 20 to 10
  • Chosen Bonus Mana Reduction: 25 percent to 15 percent
  • Chosen Bonus Health: 400 to 300 (The bonus 200 health baseline that Chosens receive just for being Chosen is not affected here)

Traits

  • Assassin Crit Chance: 10/30/55 to 10/30/50
  • Assassin Bonus Crit Damage: 25/60/100 to 25/55/90
  • Brawler Health: 400/700/1,000/1,600 to 400/700/1,000/1,400
  • Brawler Attack Damage: 10/20/60/120 to 10/20/40/80
  • Cultist Supreme Overlord Galio (Cultist 9): Bonus Magic Resist: 20 to 60 (100 total)
  • Divine True Damage & Damage Reduction: 35/45/55/65 to 25/40/55/70
  • Elderwood Armor and Magic Resist: 15/25/40 to 15/20/30
  • Elderwood Attack Damage and Spell Power: 5/10/20 to 5/10/15
  • Warlord Health: 250/500/850 to 250/400/700
  • Warlord Spell Power: 25/50/85 to 25/40/70

Champions

One-cost champions

  • Diana Attack Speed: 0.7 to 0.65
  • Diana Pale Cascade Shield: 200/300/450 to 175/250/350
  • Diana Pale Cascade Orb Damage: 90/100/110 to 80/85/90
  • Fiora Mana: Mana: 0/75 to 0/95
  • Nasus Mana: 0/60 to 0/80
  • Nasus Magic Resist: 50 to 40
  • Nidalee bugfix nerf: fixed a bug where the range calculation was adding one extra Hex of distance
  • Nidalee Javelin Toss Damage: 225/300/600 to 100/150/250
  • Nidalee Javelin Toss Bonus Damage per Hex: 20 percent to 80 percent
  • Wukong Crushing Blow Attack Damage Scaling: 250/265/280 percent to 240/250/260 percent
  • Yasuo Striking Steel Attack Damage Scaling: 180/200/225 percent to 180/185/190 percent

Two-cost champions

  • Braum Attack Speed: 0.6 to 0.75
  • Braum Mana: 30/70 to 30/60
  • Nautilus Armor: 45 to 55
  • Nautilus Magic Resist: 30 to 40
  • Nautilus Fabled Shield Damage Reduction: 60 percent to 50 percent
  • Teemo Sporecloud Dart prioritization: Highest Attack Speed to Current Target
  • Zed Attack Speed: 0.8 to 0.75

Three-cost champions

  • Irelia Bladestorm Disarm Duration: 2.5/3/3.5 to 2.5/3/4 seconds
  • Katarina Death Lotus number of targets: 4/6/8 to 4/5/6
  • Katarina Death Lotus total Spell Damage: 600/900/1,650 to 600/900/1,500
  • Kennen Slicing Maelstrom Damage: 150/225/375 to 200/300/400
  • Neeko Blooming Burst: 150/225/375 to 200/300/400
  • Neeko Fabled Bonus Multiplier: 200 percent to 150 percent
  • Nunu Consume Damage: 450/650/1,800 to 450/700/1,500
  • Shyvana Health: 750 to 700
  • Shyvana Magic Resist: 80 to 60
  • Shyvana Burn Damage: 150/300/600 to 125/250/500

Four-cost champions

  • Aatrox Infernal Chains Damage: 350/550/1,500 to 400/600/2,000
  • Aurelion Sol Voice of Lightning Damage: 325/500/1,750 to 325/500/1,400
  • Cho’Gath Armor: 40 to 60
  • Cho’Gath updated his Rupture targeting to be slightly less random and hit crowds more frequently because that’s what crowd control is for
  • Kayle Divine Ascension Wave Damage: 100/180/500 to 100/150/400
  • Morgana Hallowed Ground Damage: 250/400/2,000 to 250/400/1,600
  • Olaf Ragnarok Cleave Damage: 40/45/50 percent to 50/50/50 percent
  • Olaf Ragnarok now blocks the AD Reduction debuff
  • Talon Truestrike Attack Damage Scaling: 240/250/275 percent to 240/250/300 percent
  • Tryndamere Spinning Slash now looks for targets in a slightly larger range to spin toward
  • Tryndamere Spinning Slash dash speed increased
  • Tryndamere Mana: 50/100 to 60/100
  • Xayah Featherstorm Attack Damage Scaling: 250/275/325 percent to 250/275/350 percent

Five-cost champions

  • Ornn Artifact, Eternal Winter hits until Frozen: Five to seven
  • Ornn Artifact, Manazane Mana Restore Duration: Eight to four seconds
  • Yone Seal Fate Damage: 600/1,200/9,999 to 800/1,200/20,000
  • Yone Unforgotten Damage: 350/600/1,500 to 350/750/9,999
  • Samira Attack Range: 660 to 420

Items

  • Deathblade AD Per Stack: 20 to 15
  • Deathblade Starting Stacks: One to four
  • Gargoyle Stoneplate Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 15 to 20
  • Statikk Shiv no longer deals bonus damage to Shields
  • Statikk Shiv can now critically strike
  • Statikk Shiv crits reduce the Magic Resist of targets hit by 60 percent for six seconds
  • Statikk Shiv damage: 80 to 60
  • Statikk Shiv Targets Hit: 4/5/6 to three
  • Sunfire Cape Burn Application Cadence: Two to 2.5 seconds
  • Quicksilver now blocks the AD Reduction debuff

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug where critical strikes triggered by the Executioner trait did not add stacks to Titan’s Resolve
  • Fixed a bug where combined Ornns don’t give you the proper amount of progress towards making an artifact
  • Fixed a bug where if your bench is full and you make a three-star Chosen that Chosen doesn’t get benefits
  • Fixed a bug where Olaf could be kicked off the board by Lee Sin while Ragnarok was active
  • Fixed a bug where The Boss did not trigger its true damage buff if Sett was healed to full health by sources other than sit-ups (e.g. Anima Visage)
  • Fixed a bug where Zilean wasn’t properly deprioritizing summoned units with Rewind Fate
  • Tryndamere’s Spinning Slash now runs through his attack flow (applies effects like Statikk Shiv’s bonus damage or Guinsoo’s Rageblade’s bonus attack speed)
Published 18 Feb 2021, 01:38 IST
League of Legends
