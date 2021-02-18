Teamfight Tactics patch 11.4 official notes introduces mini-rework to the Chosen System and massive champion updates

With Teamfight tactics patch 11.4, Riot will be looking to introduce a significant amount of changes to many champion pieces in the game.
The Festival of Beasts is in full swing, and the Chosen system will be getting a mini-rework according to the official 11.4 patch notes.
There will be massive updates to champions as well, and a lot of the pieces will be receiving tweaks, making this balance patch an incredibly big one.
Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed view of the patch, can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Teamfight Tactics patch 11.4 official notes
Lucky Lanterns
- Stage three Lantern: It’s no longer possible to get two Loaded Dice or two Target Dummies
- Stage four Lantern: It’s no longer possible to get two Loaded Dice or two Target Dummies
- Stage four Lantern: It’s no longer possible to get three Item Components
Chosen
Advertisement
- Chosen Base Odds: 33 percent to 50 percent
- Rolling Odds for level four: 60/40/0/0/0 percent to 80/20/0/0/0 percent
- Chosen Bonus Spell Power: 30 to 15
- Chosen Bonus Attack Damage: 20 to 10
- Chosen Bonus Mana Reduction: 25 percent to 15 percent
- Chosen Bonus Health: 400 to 300 (The bonus 200 health baseline that Chosens receive just for being Chosen is not affected here)
Traits
- Assassin Crit Chance: 10/30/55 to 10/30/50
- Assassin Bonus Crit Damage: 25/60/100 to 25/55/90
- Brawler Health: 400/700/1,000/1,600 to 400/700/1,000/1,400
- Brawler Attack Damage: 10/20/60/120 to 10/20/40/80
- Cultist Supreme Overlord Galio (Cultist 9): Bonus Magic Resist: 20 to 60 (100 total)
- Divine True Damage & Damage Reduction: 35/45/55/65 to 25/40/55/70
- Elderwood Armor and Magic Resist: 15/25/40 to 15/20/30
- Elderwood Attack Damage and Spell Power: 5/10/20 to 5/10/15
- Warlord Health: 250/500/850 to 250/400/700
- Warlord Spell Power: 25/50/85 to 25/40/70
Champions
One-cost champions
- Diana Attack Speed: 0.7 to 0.65
- Diana Pale Cascade Shield: 200/300/450 to 175/250/350
- Diana Pale Cascade Orb Damage: 90/100/110 to 80/85/90
- Fiora Mana: Mana: 0/75 to 0/95
- Nasus Mana: 0/60 to 0/80
- Nasus Magic Resist: 50 to 40
- Nidalee bugfix nerf: fixed a bug where the range calculation was adding one extra Hex of distance
- Nidalee Javelin Toss Damage: 225/300/600 to 100/150/250
- Nidalee Javelin Toss Bonus Damage per Hex: 20 percent to 80 percent
- Wukong Crushing Blow Attack Damage Scaling: 250/265/280 percent to 240/250/260 percent
- Yasuo Striking Steel Attack Damage Scaling: 180/200/225 percent to 180/185/190 percent
Two-cost champions
- Braum Attack Speed: 0.6 to 0.75
- Braum Mana: 30/70 to 30/60
- Nautilus Armor: 45 to 55
- Nautilus Magic Resist: 30 to 40
- Nautilus Fabled Shield Damage Reduction: 60 percent to 50 percent
- Teemo Sporecloud Dart prioritization: Highest Attack Speed to Current Target
- Zed Attack Speed: 0.8 to 0.75
Three-cost champions
Advertisement
- Irelia Bladestorm Disarm Duration: 2.5/3/3.5 to 2.5/3/4 seconds
- Katarina Death Lotus number of targets: 4/6/8 to 4/5/6
- Katarina Death Lotus total Spell Damage: 600/900/1,650 to 600/900/1,500
- Kennen Slicing Maelstrom Damage: 150/225/375 to 200/300/400
- Neeko Blooming Burst: 150/225/375 to 200/300/400
- Neeko Fabled Bonus Multiplier: 200 percent to 150 percent
- Nunu Consume Damage: 450/650/1,800 to 450/700/1,500
- Shyvana Health: 750 to 700
- Shyvana Magic Resist: 80 to 60
- Shyvana Burn Damage: 150/300/600 to 125/250/500
Four-cost champions
- Aatrox Infernal Chains Damage: 350/550/1,500 to 400/600/2,000
- Aurelion Sol Voice of Lightning Damage: 325/500/1,750 to 325/500/1,400
- Cho’Gath Armor: 40 to 60
- Cho’Gath updated his Rupture targeting to be slightly less random and hit crowds more frequently because that’s what crowd control is for
- Kayle Divine Ascension Wave Damage: 100/180/500 to 100/150/400
- Morgana Hallowed Ground Damage: 250/400/2,000 to 250/400/1,600
- Olaf Ragnarok Cleave Damage: 40/45/50 percent to 50/50/50 percent
- Olaf Ragnarok now blocks the AD Reduction debuff
- Talon Truestrike Attack Damage Scaling: 240/250/275 percent to 240/250/300 percent
- Tryndamere Spinning Slash now looks for targets in a slightly larger range to spin toward
- Tryndamere Spinning Slash dash speed increased
- Tryndamere Mana: 50/100 to 60/100
- Xayah Featherstorm Attack Damage Scaling: 250/275/325 percent to 250/275/350 percent
Five-cost champions
- Ornn Artifact, Eternal Winter hits until Frozen: Five to seven
- Ornn Artifact, Manazane Mana Restore Duration: Eight to four seconds
- Yone Seal Fate Damage: 600/1,200/9,999 to 800/1,200/20,000
- Yone Unforgotten Damage: 350/600/1,500 to 350/750/9,999
- Samira Attack Range: 660 to 420
Items
- Deathblade AD Per Stack: 20 to 15
- Deathblade Starting Stacks: One to four
- Gargoyle Stoneplate Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 15 to 20
- Statikk Shiv no longer deals bonus damage to Shields
- Statikk Shiv can now critically strike
- Statikk Shiv crits reduce the Magic Resist of targets hit by 60 percent for six seconds
- Statikk Shiv damage: 80 to 60
- Statikk Shiv Targets Hit: 4/5/6 to three
- Sunfire Cape Burn Application Cadence: Two to 2.5 seconds
- Quicksilver now blocks the AD Reduction debuff
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug where critical strikes triggered by the Executioner trait did not add stacks to Titan’s Resolve
- Fixed a bug where combined Ornns don’t give you the proper amount of progress towards making an artifact
- Fixed a bug where if your bench is full and you make a three-star Chosen that Chosen doesn’t get benefits
- Fixed a bug where Olaf could be kicked off the board by Lee Sin while Ragnarok was active
- Fixed a bug where The Boss did not trigger its true damage buff if Sett was healed to full health by sources other than sit-ups (e.g. Anima Visage)
- Fixed a bug where Zilean wasn’t properly deprioritizing summoned units with Rewind Fate
- Tryndamere’s Spinning Slash now runs through his attack flow (applies effects like Statikk Shiv’s bonus damage or Guinsoo’s Rageblade’s bonus attack speed)