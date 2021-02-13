Teamfight Tactics patch 11.4 preview introduces rework to “Chosen” trait and nerfs to Yasuo and Kayle

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.4 is gearing up to be quite a big one, as Riot is looking to bring in a significant amount of change to champions as well as traits.

The Chosen mechanic will be getting a rework this time around, as the Teamfight Tactics devs will be reducing the RNG, making it much more balanced and viable option in the current meta.

Moreover, there will also be a significant amount of champion nerfs coming to the League of Legends-based board game.

Pieces like Kayle and Yasuo will have their kits significantly toned down, and they will not be as overpowering in Teamfight Tactics as they once used to be.

Check out the tentative changes coming in Patch 11.4.



Reminder: Patch 11.4 will be live on Thursday, February 18! pic.twitter.com/c78x0Ur4e9 — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) February 12, 2021

In a recent tweet, Riot outlined some of the tentative changes that Teamfight Tactics will be receiving in patch 11.4. Here are the major highlights from the upcoming update:

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.4 preview

Morning everyone. Patch 11.4 comes to PBE today, and with it some VERY experimental changes to Chosen. We're using this cycle to test out some big changes, but don't assume they will ship. If you happen to play any PBE games, feel free to let us know what you thought. pic.twitter.com/5HayDpA6qX — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) February 2, 2021

#1. Teamfight tactics Champions

Tier 1

Diana

Orb damage lowered from 90 / 100 / 110 to 80 / 85 / 90

Shield value lowered from 200 / 300 / 400 to 175 / 250 / 350

Nidalee

Ability damage lowered from 225 / 350 / 550 to 100 / 150 / 250

Bonus damage per hex increased from 20% to 80%

Wukong

AD% damage lowered from 250 / 265 / 280% to 240 / 250 / 260%

Yasuo

Ability AD percent lowered from 180 /200 / 225% to 180 / 185 / 190%

Tier 2

Nautilus

Damage reduction shield lowered from 60% to 50%

Tier 3

Irelia

Disarm duration increased from 2.5 / 3 / 3.5 to 2.5 / 3 / 4

Katarina

Number of targets lowered from 4 / 6 / 8 to 4 / 5 / 6

Damage lowered from 600 / 900 / 1650 to 600 / 900 / 1500

Kennen

Damage increased from 300 / 450 / 1200 to 350 / 550 / 1200

Neeko

Damage increased from 150 / 225 / 375 to 200 / 300 / 400

Fabled bonus damage changed from 300 to 150%

Nunu & Willump

Damage lowered from 450 / 650 / 1800 to 450 / 700 / 1500

Shyvana

Damage lowered from 150 / 300 / 600 to 125 / 250 / 500

Tier 4

Aatrox

Damage increased from 350 / 550 / 1500 to 400 / 600 / 2000

Aurelion Sol

Damage lowered from 325 / 500 / 1750 to 325 / 500 / 1400

Kayle

Damage lowered from 100 / 180 / 500 to 100 / 150 / 400

Morgana

Damage lowered from 250 / 400 / 2000 to 250 / 400 / 1600

Olaf

Cleave damage changed from 40 / 45 / 50% to 50%

Talon

AD% damage increased from 240 / 250 / 275% to 240 / 250 / 300%

Xayah

AD% damage increased from 250 / 275 / 235% to 250 / 275 / 350%

Tier 5

Yone

Ability base damage increased from 600/ 1200 / 9999 to 800 / 1200 / 20000

Unforgotten base damage increased from 350 / 600/ 1500 to 400 / 750 / 9999

#2. Teamfight Tactics Traits

Assassin

4 unit crit strike damage lowered from 60 to 55

6 unit crit strike damage lowered from 100 to 90

6 unit crit strike chance lowered from 55 to 50

Brawler

6 unit AD lowered from 60 to 40

8 unit health lowered from 1600 to 1400

8 unit AD lowered from 120 to 80

Divine

2 unit damage reduction & true damage lowered from 35 to 25

4 unit damage reduction & true damage lowered from 45 to 40

8 unit damage reduction & true damage increased from 65 to 70

Duelist

2 unit AS per stack lowered from 15% to 12%

4 unit AS per stack lowered from 25% to 20%

6 unit AS per stack lowered from 40% to 35%

Elderwood

6 unit armor lowered from 25 to 20

9 unit armor lowered from 40 to 30

9 unit AD & spell power lowered from 20 to 15

Warlord

6 unit HP lowered from 500 to 400

6 unit spell power lowered from 50 to 40

9 unit HP lowered from 850 to 700

9 unit spell power lowered from 85 to 70

#3. Teamfight Tactics Systems

Chosen Odds

Chosens offered in every shop if unowned

New roll odds:

Lvl 1-3

1 cost 100%

Lvl 4

1 cost 95%

2 cost 5%

Lvl 5-6

1 cost 30%

2 cost 45%

3 cost 25%

Lvl 7

2 cost 55%

3 cost 40%

4 cost 5%

Lvl 8

2 cost 30%

3 cost 50%

4 cost 20%

Lvl 9