Teamfight Tactics patch 11.4 preview introduces rework to “Chosen” trait and nerfs to Yasuo and Kayle

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.4 is gearing up to be quite a big one, as Riot is looking to bring in a significant amount of change to champions as well as traits.
The Chosen mechanic will be getting a rework this time around, as the Teamfight Tactics devs will be reducing the RNG, making it much more balanced and viable option in the current meta.
Moreover, there will also be a significant amount of champion nerfs coming to the League of Legends-based board game.
Pieces like Kayle and Yasuo will have their kits significantly toned down, and they will not be as overpowering in Teamfight Tactics as they once used to be.
In a recent tweet, Riot outlined some of the tentative changes that Teamfight Tactics will be receiving in patch 11.4. Here are the major highlights from the upcoming update:
Teamfight Tactics patch 11.4 preview
#1. Teamfight tactics Champions
Tier 1
Diana
- Orb damage lowered from 90 / 100 / 110 to 80 / 85 / 90
- Shield value lowered from 200 / 300 / 400 to 175 / 250 / 350
Nidalee
- Ability damage lowered from 225 / 350 / 550 to 100 / 150 / 250
- Bonus damage per hex increased from 20% to 80%
Wukong
- AD% damage lowered from 250 / 265 / 280% to 240 / 250 / 260%
Yasuo
- Ability AD percent lowered from 180 /200 / 225% to 180 / 185 / 190%
Tier 2
Nautilus
- Damage reduction shield lowered from 60% to 50%
Tier 3
Irelia
- Disarm duration increased from 2.5 / 3 / 3.5 to 2.5 / 3 / 4
Katarina
- Number of targets lowered from 4 / 6 / 8 to 4 / 5 / 6
- Damage lowered from 600 / 900 / 1650 to 600 / 900 / 1500
Kennen
- Damage increased from 300 / 450 / 1200 to 350 / 550 / 1200
Neeko
- Damage increased from 150 / 225 / 375 to 200 / 300 / 400
- Fabled bonus damage changed from 300 to 150%
Nunu & Willump
- Damage lowered from 450 / 650 / 1800 to 450 / 700 / 1500
Shyvana
- Damage lowered from 150 / 300 / 600 to 125 / 250 / 500
Tier 4
Aatrox
- Damage increased from 350 / 550 / 1500 to 400 / 600 / 2000
Aurelion Sol
- Damage lowered from 325 / 500 / 1750 to 325 / 500 / 1400
Kayle
- Damage lowered from 100 / 180 / 500 to 100 / 150 / 400
Morgana
- Damage lowered from 250 / 400 / 2000 to 250 / 400 / 1600
Olaf
- Cleave damage changed from 40 / 45 / 50% to 50%
Talon
- AD% damage increased from 240 / 250 / 275% to 240 / 250 / 300%
Xayah
- AD% damage increased from 250 / 275 / 235% to 250 / 275 / 350%
Tier 5
Yone
- Ability base damage increased from 600/ 1200 / 9999 to 800 / 1200 / 20000
- Unforgotten base damage increased from 350 / 600/ 1500 to 400 / 750 / 9999
#2. Teamfight Tactics Traits
Assassin
- 4 unit crit strike damage lowered from 60 to 55
- 6 unit crit strike damage lowered from 100 to 90
- 6 unit crit strike chance lowered from 55 to 50
Brawler
- 6 unit AD lowered from 60 to 40
- 8 unit health lowered from 1600 to 1400
- 8 unit AD lowered from 120 to 80
Divine
- 2 unit damage reduction & true damage lowered from 35 to 25
- 4 unit damage reduction & true damage lowered from 45 to 40
- 8 unit damage reduction & true damage increased from 65 to 70
Duelist
- 2 unit AS per stack lowered from 15% to 12%
- 4 unit AS per stack lowered from 25% to 20%
- 6 unit AS per stack lowered from 40% to 35%
Elderwood
- 6 unit armor lowered from 25 to 20
- 9 unit armor lowered from 40 to 30
- 9 unit AD & spell power lowered from 20 to 15
Warlord
- 6 unit HP lowered from 500 to 400
- 6 unit spell power lowered from 50 to 40
- 9 unit HP lowered from 850 to 700
- 9 unit spell power lowered from 85 to 70
#3. Teamfight Tactics Systems
Chosen Odds
Chosens offered in every shop if unowned
New roll odds:
Lvl 1-3
- 1 cost 100%
Lvl 4
- 1 cost 95%
- 2 cost 5%
Lvl 5-6
- 1 cost 30%
- 2 cost 45%
- 3 cost 25%
Lvl 7
- 2 cost 55%
- 3 cost 40%
- 4 cost 5%
Lvl 8
- 2 cost 30%
- 3 cost 50%
- 4 cost 20%
Lvl 9
- 3 cost 30%
- 4 cost 50%
- 5 cost 20%