Teamfight Tactics patch 11.5 official notes introduces an overhaul to the Debuff system along with massive champion updates

With Teamfight Tactics patch 11.5 , Riot will be looking to bring an overhaul to the entire Debuff system in the game.

Samira and Yone will be receiving some adjustments this time around, while Deathblade and Static Shiv are getting significant nerfs.

Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot's official website.

However for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.5 official notes

#1. Debuff overhaul

Most debuffs in TFT are now part of a shared system, according to Riot. If an effect applies an already-active debuff on a champion, like multiple instances of an Armor Shred, for example, the strongest debuff will have priority for its full duration. Once the strongest debuff has worn off, if there’s a weaker debuff of the same type that would have lasted longer, the debuff will continue for the difference of the second debuff’s duration.

This, Riot says, prevents “weird combos” of champions or items that would make enemies receive -100 percent armor, attack speed, etc. This change allows players to understand the debuffs at the same fast pace of the game. It also creates a standard debuff system that the devs can reference in the future, opening up “more unique champion kits” for the next set.

Debuffs of the same type no longer stack together.

In events where multiple debuffs of the same type occur on the same unit, the strongest will become the priority debuff for its duration.

#2. Chosen odds

Level seven: 0/40/55/5/0 percent to 0/40/58/2/0 percent

#3. Trait changes

Keeper: 150/200/275 to 150/200/250 Shield Value

Vanguard: 100/250/500/1000 to 100/250/500/800 Armor

Vanguard: 20/40/70/100 to 10/25/50/80 Magic Resist

#4. Champion Changes

One-cost champions

Diana Shield Amount: 175/250/350 to 200/300/450

Nasus Spell Damage: 350/550/750 to 350/550/850

Nidalee Mana: 0/70 to 0/60

Yasuo Spell AD: 180/185/190 percent to 190/200/210 percent

Two-cost champions

Janna Eye of the Storm Shield Amount: 250/300/400 to 250/275/350

Lulu Mana: 80/150 to 75/140

Three-cost champions

Akali Spell Damage: 175/250/400 to 200/275/450

Sivir Spell AD: 100/200/400 to 100/200/350

Veigar Dark Blossom Damage: 450/600/900 to 500/650/1000

Four-cost champions

Aurelion Sol with Mage trait activated now casts his second cast 0.1 seconds later

Morgana: Removed the Magic Resist Shred from her tooltip

Sejuani second stun: 2.5/3/6 seconds to 2/2.5/8 seconds

Five-cost champions

Samira Inferno Trigger now deals base physical damage in addition to a percentage of her Attack Damage

Samira Inferno Trigger Damage: 0/0/0 to 15/25/40

Samira Inferno Trigger Attack Damage percent scaling: 50/60/80 percent to 30/40/60 percent

Yone Unforgotten Mana Cost: 20 to 10

#5. Items

Deathblade Starting Stacks: Four to three

Sunfire Cape max Health burn damage over 10 seconds: 25 percent to 20 percent

Sunfire Cape now applies its burn every two seconds instead of 2.5. This will result in more enemies on fire

Statikk Shiv Damage: 60 to 65

Trap Claw’s missile now travels significantly faster. You heard it here second folks, Trap Claw now counters Aurelion Sol

Morellonomicon Burn Damage: 25 percent to 30 percent over 10 seconds

#6. User experience improvements

Disabled the SELL hotkey on PC in Round 1. No more selling your only unit by accident and losing to minions

Excluded Target Dummy from army interfaces both in-game and at the end game screen

The shop is now properly disabled during carousel rounds, preventing accidental buys when your Little Legends is hopping in and out of portals

#7. Bug fixes